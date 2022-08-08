Read full article on original website
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
3 Underrated Beaches in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Week of Events Planned As Duxbury Free Library Reopens After 3 Week ClosureDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
capecoddaily.com
Eastham Fire, Wellfleet Harbormaster rescue capsized kayaker
EASTHAM – Eastham firefighters and the Wellfleet Harbormaster teamed up to rescue a person whose kayak capsized. It happened about 9:30 AM Wednesday off Cooks Brook Beach. The victim was able to call 911 to summon help. EMTs evaluated the kayaker once they were safely back to shore. The post Eastham Fire, Wellfleet Harbormaster rescue capsized kayaker appeared first on CapeCod.com.
newbedfordguide.com
Lakeville Fire Department responds to truck versus tree accident
“Crash sends driver to the hospital. The crash occurred just after noon in the area of 225 Bedford Street yesterday, Monday, August 8 when a pickup truck left the road and collided with a tree. The driver was able to remove himself from the vehicle prior to the arrival of...
capecoddaily.com
Simultaneous vessel lightning strikes reported in Wareham
WAREHAM – At approximately 6:30pm on Tuesday, August 9th, Wareham and Onset emergency services responded to the area of Onset Harbor for a sailing vessel that was struck by lightning with a single occupant on board. Wareham DNR and Onset Fire dispatched two vessels as well as TowBoatUS Cape Cod/Plymouth to the mooring field off […] The post Simultaneous vessel lightning strikes reported in Wareham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Wareham firefighters able to keep flames from spreading to house, one firefighter taken to hospital.
WAREHAM – On Sunday August 7, at 11:10 PM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to an address on Longmeadow Drive for a report of a fire. Capt. Micky Bird and the crew of Engine 1 quickly arrived, and found multiple items burning directly in front of the garage. The fire was quickly knocked down, however […] The post Wareham firefighters able to keep flames from spreading to house, one firefighter taken to hospital. appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Provincetown crews deal with deck fire, power outage
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters responded to 322 Commercial Street in the downtown section of town sometime after 4 PM for a deck fire. The fire was qickly knocked down but crews had to pull up some of the boards to reach fire nelow the deck and douse it. The cause of the fire is under […] The post Provincetown crews deal with deck fire, power outage appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Lightning strike sets Cape Cod fishing boat on fire, damages sailboat, officials say
A lightning strike caused damage to two Cape Cod boats Tuesday, including setting one on fire, officials said. At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wareham and Onset emergency services responded to Onset Harbor for a sailboat that was struck by lightning, the Wareham Department of Natural Resources said, adding that there was someone on board.
NECN
Crews Knock Down Overnight Fire in Wareham; Cause Under Investigation
A firefighter was taken to the hospital for a heat-related issue after the Wareham Fire Department responded to a fire late Sunday night. Wareham fire responded to Longmeadow Drive just after 11 p.m. Sunday, and "found multiple items burning directly in front of the garage," according to a news release from the agency.
capecoddaily.com
Man injured by construction vehicle in Marstons Mills
MARSTONS MILLS – A man reportedly had his leg pinned by a construction vehicle in Marstons Mills around 1:30 PM Tuesday. The incident happened at a location in the Block of Baxter’s Neck Road. The victim was transported to Caoe Cod Hospital. OSHA was notified as part of the investigation. The post Man injured by construction vehicle in Marstons Mills appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Tractor-trailer rolls over spills asphalt in Wareham
WAREHAM – Wareham Fire reports that Monday afternoon, Shift 3 responded out to the ramp from Route 58 onto I-495 South for the report of a tractor trailer rollover. C1, C2, E1 & R1 responded to the scene. Companies shut down the ramp, tended to the operator to check for injuries and addressed any hazards from the tractor trailer. Just be advised that units are still on scene and ramp will be shut down until the tractor trailer has been removed.
capecoddaily.com
Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Eastham
EASTHAM – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the bike trail near the Doane Rock picnic area sometime after 3 PM. The victim reportedly suffered head injuries. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the ball field behind the Eastham Town Hall to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. […] The post Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Eastham appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Lightning strikes two boats off coast of Wareham
EAST WAREHAM (CBS) – Lightning struck not one, but two boats off the coast of Wareham just before 7 p.m.Firefighters were already on the scene at Onset Bay on Tuesday when they witnessed the second strike of lightning with their own eyes. "Very odd for us to be actually on scene and be here when it happens," said Fire Chief Jeffrey Osswald.The Onset Fire Department responded for a report of fuel leaking from a sailboat in the Bay, which they believe was caused by an initial strike of lightning during the heat storm Tuesday night. Once they were on scene,...
capecod.com
Two people safe but boat heavily damaged after foundering on rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne
BOURNE – Two people were rescued but their vessel suffered significant damage after going up on the rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne around 4 PM. According to reports the vessel’s motor died and strong southwesterly winds blew the vessel against the rocks allowing large waves to pound the boat. Bourne rescuers were able to get the two people off the stricken vessel. They were evaluated but appeared uninjured. A commercial salvage company was working to free the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Wind whipped brush fires keep Bourne crews busy
BOURNE – A brush fire fanned by strong winds made for quite a sight along Sandwich Road in Bourne early Tuesday afternoon. Upwards to an acre was burned. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from encroaching on a nearby pump house. A brush breaker was called to allow for access to the whole fire area so it could be completely put out.
‘No dishes, no laundry, no bathrooms’: Provincetown sewer station malfunctions after heavy rains
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Officials urged the public to cut back on using household appliances, including the bathroom, after the town’s sewer system broke down after a heavy rainstorm Tuesday evening. Provincetown Police said the central vacuum sewer station in town, the one that runs the Commercial district downtown...
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to fire at multi-family home in Fall River
(WJAR) — Firefighters responded to a fire at a multi-family home in Fall River on Sunday. Crews responded to the fire at a home on Jefferson Street. Fire officials say the fire started on the third floor. Three families are said to live in the building. It was not...
Turnto10.com
Multiple injuries reported after apparent fight on Block Island ferry
(WJAR) — The Narragansett fire chief confirmed a fight on the Block Island ferry has resulted in multiple injuries on Monday night. The ferry was making its way back towards the Point Judith ferry terminal in Narragansett, Rhode Island, according to the chief. NBC 10 crews observed multiple rescues...
capecoddaily.com
Near drowning reported in Harwich
HARWICH – A near drowning was reported in Harwich about 3 PM Sunday. Rescuers rushed to Pleasant Road Beach to find CPR being performed on the victim. An ambulance rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Near drowning reported in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
TWO TRANSPORTED SUFFERING SERIOUS INJURIES AFTER MOTORCYCLE CRASH IN WEST BARNSTABLE
WEST BARNSTABLE – The crash happened on the Service Road (which runs parallel to Rte. 6) near Saddler Lane last evening around 11:00 p.m.. Police received a call about a tree that had fallen on a motorcycle and somebody screaming for help. There was also a second person reportedly down in the middle of the roadway. Two ambulances responded. A female, described as being in her thirties, was seriously hurt and transported off-Cape to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, according to radio transmissions. Her injuries were described as multi-system trauma. As you will hear in the video, a Medflight helicopter was requested but was too far out… The second patient was an adult male, he was conscious and able to speak with EMTs. He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Prior to transport, his injuries were described as being “priority two…” The West Barnstable Fire Department were the first to send EMTs to the scene, they were later assisted by other firefighters arriving on scene… The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. [HN VIDEO – PRESS PLAY] * IMPORTANT HN NOTE: Readers always ask how they can donate to keep our camera’s rolling (and hopefully expand our coverage as well). But did you know that Hyannis News is already partially funded by viewers like you! And our goal is to keep HN’s content FREE for everyone to enjoy. But HN needs your ongoing help and support to keep our uniquely independent coverage moving forward… Please consider supporting HN’s efforts by either donating or advertising your business in our “Business Card Directory” below. (NOTE: HN had over 8.5 million page views last year! Ask about advertising options at rjbastille@yahoo.com ) OR CLICK HERE TO CONTRIBUTE NOW ! And thank you for helping HN. Stay tuned! *** CLICK HERE – SUBSCRIBE TO HN ON YOUTUBE! *** By subscribing directly to HyannisNews.com on YouTube, you can choose to be notified the moment every breaking HN Video is released! (It also helps support HN! And it’s FREE!) The post TWO TRANSPORTED SUFFERING SERIOUS INJURIES AFTER MOTORCYCLE CRASH IN WEST BARNSTABLE first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
fallriverreporter.com
22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95
A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
One person injured in 2-alarm house fire in Lynn
LYNN, Mass. — Officials are investigating the cause of a two-alarm house fire in Lynn that sent one resident to the hospital Saturday morning. The fire started at about 6 a.m. Saturday in a home on Green Street. According to Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer, heavy flames were showing...
