WEST BARNSTABLE – The crash happened on the Service Road (which runs parallel to Rte. 6) near Saddler Lane last evening around 11:00 p.m.. Police received a call about a tree that had fallen on a motorcycle and somebody screaming for help. There was also a second person reportedly down in the middle of the roadway. Two ambulances responded. A female, described as being in her thirties, was seriously hurt and transported off-Cape to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, according to radio transmissions. Her injuries were described as multi-system trauma. As you will hear in the video, a Medflight helicopter was requested but was too far out… The second patient was an adult male, he was conscious and able to speak with EMTs. He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Prior to transport, his injuries were described as being "priority two…" The West Barnstable Fire Department were the first to send EMTs to the scene, they were later assisted by other firefighters arriving on scene… The Barnstable Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. [HN VIDEO – PRESS PLAY]

TWO TRANSPORTED SUFFERING SERIOUS INJURIES AFTER MOTORCYCLE CRASH IN WEST BARNSTABLE

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO