Cell Phones

GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
Android Police

WhatsApp is working on a way to catalog everyone who left your group chats

Recently, WhatsApp has been spotted developing new features for its arsenal, mainly focusing on group chats. The service recently upped the member limit in group chats from 100 to 512 and announced Communities, an all-new way to message like-minded people. With such large groups, administrators and members would like to keep a tab on members who recently left the conversation. WhatsApp is beta-testing a feature, so you aren’t asking around or left guessing.
Phone Arena

iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
makeuseof.com

Google Messages vs. Samsung Messages: Which Is the Best Messaging App?

If you own a Samsung device, you might have noticed how it came with two pre-installed messaging apps: Google Messages and Samsung Messages. Flagship Samsung phones have the former set as default, but mid-range and budget Samsung phones opt for the latter. Both apps perform the same function but are...
Cult of Mac

Why Google really, really wants Apple to add RCS to iMessage

Google’s campaign to talk Apple into supporting Rich Communication Services in iMessage continues. The Android-maker introduced a new website Tuesday that claims that because iPhone does not support RCS it lacks “modern texting standards” and causes unnecessary problems. Apple has long resisted RCS, choosing instead to reserve...
Android Police

WhatsApp's three latest features are all about your privacy

Over the last couple of years, WhatsApp has been aggressively testing and adding new features to its platform. Now, almost every other day, the service is spotted trialing new enhancements in its beta channel, like device login approvals and a chatbot to detail recent changes. Despite being owned by Meta, WhatsApp has always taken privacy seriously and proudly highlights that it supports end-to-end encryption. Recently, it has also added several useful privacy-related options to its platform. Further building on that, Mark Zuckerberg has announced three new privacy features for WhatsApp that should make your life easier and chats more secure.
pocketnow.com

How to move WhatsApp Data from Android to iPhone?

WhatsApp's user base across the globe is significant, and a feature it frequently requested was the ability to transfer data between iOS and Android platforms. The system to switch from iPhone to Android devices — Samsung or others — has been available for nearly a year now, and we're glad the method to transfer the other way around is finally out of beta and available for everyone to use.
Phone Arena

WhatsApp’s next update finally adds top-requested feature

WhatsApp plans to roll out new security and privacy features to users on all platforms, the social network announced today. This is a more comprehensive update that brings several improvements, including one of the most-requested privacy features, the ability to choose who can see when you’re online. Besides that,...
The US Sun

How to hide your online status on WhatsApp

WHATSAPP has finally added the ability to hide your online status – and it's easy to activate. Previously it was impossible to hide your WhatsApp activity from pals. All you could do was hide your Last Seen status – but not the fact that you were online. But...
Phone Arena

Google Search goes down worldwide on Monday night

Having problems with Google tonight? DownDetector shows a surge in the number of complaints it received about Google Search in the U.S. starting from 22 at 8:46 pm ET and peaking at nearly 35,000 at 9:31 pm ET. Users were dealing with long loading times, empty results, and more. Of the complaints that poured into DownDetector, 81% were about issues with Search, 18% of the complaints related to the website, and 1% had to do with logging into a Google site.
Phone Arena

Snapchat launches family control portal, new features incoming

Snap is further improving Snapchat’s parental features with the launch of a full-fledged Family Center that offers parents more insight into who their teens are friends with on the social app. While the new in-app tool will provide parents with information about their children, the contents of their conversations will remain secret.
Phone Arena

OnePlus 10T vs Google Pixel 6

The OnePlus 10T is priced on par with the Pixel 6, skips the zoom camera just like Google's phone, and sports a snappy and barebones Android interface, again like, you guessed it, the Pixel 6. That is why we are pitching the new OnePlus 10T versus the "old" Google Pixel...
CELL PHONES

