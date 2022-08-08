"Premier League, Welcome to Erling Haaland" - Kevin De Bruyne hails Manchester City forward after West Ham brace

Read full article on original website
Manchester City star on house hunt in Barcelona amid transfer speculation
It seems as though transfer rumours involving Bernardo Silva and a potential move to Barcelona are not set to come to a halt anytime soon. As the Catalan giants are reportedly hell-bent on sanctioning a sale for Frenkie de Jong this summer, it has been claimed that their heart is set on the Manchester City lynchpin as a dream replacement.
Former Germany captain Philipp Lahm plans to boycott the World Cup in Qatar
Former Germany and Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm will boycott the World Cup this winter over host nation Qatar's poor human rights record. FIFA has faced widespread criticism for awarding the tournament to the tiny Gulf nation, which has a population over just over two million people. Qatar had never...
FIFA・
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Manchester United fans threaten to leave Old Trafford empty for Liverpool clash
Manchester United fans are planning to boycott the club’s next match at Old Trafford against Liverpool as they continue their protests against the Glazer family. The hashtag #EmptyOldTrafford has been gathering pace amongst United fans on social media. Their latest plan will mean seats at Old Trafford will remain unoccupied for the visit of Liverpool on August 22 in order to express their discontent to the Glazers.
Rio Ferdinand names what Manchester United XI should face Brentford, including a surprise midfield addition
Rio Ferdinand has named which Manchester United XI should start against Brentford on Saturday evening. Manchester United started their Premier League campaign for the 2022/23 season against Brighton & Hove Albion last Sunday, and it was a disaster. From conceding two goals in the first half to the Red Devils...
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
Revealed: Chelsea refuse to bid world record fee for Wesley Fofana
Chelsea are set to submit a new bid for Wesley Fofana, but the offer will be less than the world record fee for a defender, according to reports. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer as Thomas Tuchel eyes defensive reinforcements for his backline.
He's only been in Italy for a month and Nemanja Matic is already giving interviews in fluent Italian
Nemanja Matic has only been living in Rome for just over a month, but the Serbian midfielder is already giving interviews in fluent Italian. The 34-year-old, who penned a one-year deal with Serie A side AS Roma at the end of June, has once again reunited with manager Jose Mourinho following an eight-year spell in England.
Bernardo Silva doesn't understand why Liverpool have more players in Team of the Year than Man City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has gone in on the Professional Footballers' Association for last season's Team of the Year selections. City won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day after coming from 2-0 down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2. Despite that, only three City players...
Fofana, De Jong, Aubameyang: The latest on Chelsea's transfer pursuit as talks with Barcelona and Leicester continue
Chelsea are prepared to make a formal offer to Barcelona for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as talks continue between the two clubs, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel is on the hunt for new forwards after overseeing the departures of Romelu Lukaku and, most recently, Timo Werner this summer. The futures of Callum...
Hilarious video titled 'Man Utd Transfer Strategy - EXPLAINED' goes viral after Rabiot and Arnautovic bids
Paddy Power have produced a hilarious video titled 'Manchester United Transfer Strategy - EXPLAINED' following a mad 48 hours in the transfer window. United were beaten 2-1 in their Premier League opener against Brighton on Sunday and it seems to have sent the club's transfer activity into overdrive. During the...
Javier Hernandez's fascinating breakdown of why Man Utd need to move on from Sir Alex Ferguson goes viral
Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has explained why the club need to move on from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Ferguson retired back in 2013 after 26 years at the helm and since then, United haven't won the Premier League title. They've struggled under five different managers since and...
Romelu Lukaku: Failed Chelsea return has left anger inside me after Inter Milan loan switch
Romelu Lukaku has admitted he was left angry after his unsuccessful return to Chelsea following a club-record transfer to Stamford Bridge last summer. The 29-year-old headed back to the English capital for a staggering £97.5 million, but after just one season back with the Blues, he has already departed back to Inter Milan.
Manchester City target second transfer raid on Borussia Dortmund this summer
Manchester City’s excellent recruitment has geared themselves up to defend their Premier League crown once again this season. The club’s blockbuster signing in Erling Haaland has needed no time to settle into the side, bagging a stunning brace on his league debut against West Ham. While the Norwegian...
Kalidou Koulibaly delivers verdict ahead of Spurs clash as Chelsea fans create new song
Kalidou Koulibaly is ready for his first London derby since joining Chelsea as they prepare to host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. The 31-year-old made his league debut for the Blues last Saturday during the 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park which got Thomas Tuchel’s side off to a winning start in 2022-23.
Paulo Dybala took the worst corner in football history for Roma against Shakhtar Donetsk
Paulo Dybala took the worst corner ever seen in football history for Roma in the 5-0 friendly thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk. The Argentina international is one of five new signings for the Europa Conference League winners and joined Jose Mourinho's side on a free transfer after his contract with Juventus expired.
Thomas Tuchel reveals future Chelsea plans to replace Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta amid Wesley Fofana interest
Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for Chelsea’s defence as they look to a future without Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea skipper penned a contract extension, seeing him renew his deal for an extra season, while Silva has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
WATCH: Man United loanee Alvaro Fernandes assists TWICE on full debut for Preston North End
Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez had a stellar full debut for Preston North End on Tuesday, assisting twice in a 4-1 win against Huddersfield Town. The left-back had a brilliant season in the United's Under-23s last term, winning the Player of the Year for the age group as he was named on the first-team's bench a number of times.
'Fed up' Man United players reportedly want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, annoyed by his antics
Some Manchester United players want to see Cristiano Ronaldo LEAVE the club amid his transfer stance, according to stunning reports. Ronaldo has been the subject of intense transfer speculation after expressing his desire to quit Man United in a bid to play in the Champions League. The 37-year-old sat out...
Arsenal may wait until 2023 to sign top midfield target
Arsenal are prepared to wait until the end of the 2022/23 season to sign Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, football.london understands. The Gunners have been linked heavily with the arrival of a new midfielder, with Tielemans being one of the names that’s surrounded the North Londoners all summer. Widespread...
