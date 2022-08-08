Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
How to delete a Facebook group on desktop or mobile
To delete a Facebook group, the owner has to remove every member and then leave the group. Only owners are able to delete Facebook groups — admins can just archive them. Archiving a Facebook group means that no new members will be able to join. Facebook group owners can...
iOS 16 beta 5 brings the battery percentage back – here’s how to remove it
Apple just released iOS 16 beta 5 to developers, with a public version to follow soon to anyone looking to test the new OS. One of the significant changes in iOS 16 beta 5 is a new battery percentage indicator that appears within the battery icon in the status bar. At first glance, it seems like a great idea, a fix for a problem Apple caused years ago. But when you look at it, you might find the new battery percentage annoying and even unusable.
TechRadar
Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Samsung has addressed some the Z Flip 3's biggest pain points with its 2022 successor; mainly with a larger battery that fits into a more compact form factor. Price versus performance remains unmatched in the market, especially when you consider this is one of the only water resistant foldables out there.
TechRadar
Brother MFC-J6940DW review
Brother’s latest Business Smart Series inkjet is fast, feature-packed and unflustered by tabloid-sized paper. It prints well too, but its disposable cartridges cannot compete with laser or refillable rivals. Brother makes both laser and inkjet printers (opens in new tab) and with this model, the line between the technologies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential review
First-party devices from the likes of Google and Amazon usually get all the attention when it comes to smart speakers and smart displays. But plenty of other companies make great smart displays too — and Lenovo has been making them for years now. The latest iteration of the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential swaps out Google Assistant for Alexa, but keeps the low price and many of the smart features.
Burger King just emailed everyone a blank receipt - but it's not a scam
Burger King customers around the world were left baffled after opening their email inboxes to find a blank receipt from the fast food restaurant chain. It would seem that the company mailed everyone - not just people with an account, but most likely people in the marketing database, too - a completely blank receipt. Some people even got multiple receipts.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Pixel 6a: What’s the latest go-to Android phone?
Google’s latest mid-range smartphone is now in shops, offering a classy experience for half the price of a flagship. But what are its chances against the current people’s champ, the Samsung Galaxy S22?. There are some fascinating points of comparison between these two phones, with the two manufacturers...
TechRadar
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is its most important phone, right now
Within each phone maker’s portfolio, one phone rules them all. The flagship – the standard-bearer for the company’s direction and technology. Maybe not the best-seller, but the flagship is the phone on which a company stakes its reputation. At Apple, it’s the iPhone 13, and its best...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Picktime review
We consider Picktime one of the best appointment scheduling apps for every business. The company behind Picktime (opens in new tab) is headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA. It was founded in 2018 as an alternative appointment scheduling solution for enterprises in an already-crowded market. So far, it has attracted over 1 million users from 100+ countries.
Google Is About to Give Roku More to Worry About
Roku's moneymaker could soon face a big challenge.
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
TechRadar
XSTRM USB microphone review
The XSTRM USB Microphone is a stylish piece of kit with its attractive design, RGB lighting and gain control, making for a perfect addition to podcasting or streaming setups. With great audio recording quality and at an affordable price, it’s a promising start for Endgame Gear in the microphone market - though the AI noise cancellation is nothing to write home about.
TechRadar
How to watch Samsung Unpacked: Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5 all unveiled
Samsung's second big event of 2022 is now over, as the company took to the stage on August 2022 and announced a wide range of new devices, including the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The company also unveiled the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy...
TechRadar
Roccat Kone XP review
The Roccat Kone XP comes with the right elements that make a great gaming mouse — fast performance, high customizability, great ergonomics. It might not be so great in one aspect, RGB lighting, but you’ll soon realize it doesn’t matter, not with everything else it has to offer.
PC Magazine
Microsoft Open Sources (Most of) Its Emoji
Microsoft has open-sourced more than 1,500 of its Fluent Emoji. The company has made "a collection of familiar, friendly, and modern emoji from Microsoft" available via GitHub as well as the Figma collaborative design tool. The collection includes the vast majority of Microsoft's custom emoji, with some notable exceptions. "I...
TechRadar
Fnatic Streak 65 LP review
The Fnatic Streak 65 LP is at first glance sleek and stylish with its stunning RGB and aluminum body – and the more you explore, the more it impresses. Its custom Kailh Switches are snappy, accurate, and a joy to use; its sound dampening efforts are appreciated. It’s clear it was designed by professional gamers for professional gamers.
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
The Verge
Here’s what iOS 16’s new battery percent indicator should have looked like
Apple finally added the battery percent indicator back to the status bar in the latest iOS 16 beta, and as my colleague Victoria Song wrote, it’s hideous. I’m normally somebody who keeps battery percentages off anyway, but the new one seems like it’s just bad. As Victoria pointed out, one particularly egregious issue is that the icon’s “battery” is full no matter what the percentage says, which makes the icon harder to parse.
Samsung's One UI 5 opens up a whole new settings menu just for Wi-Fi
Samsung is sailing full speed ahead for the launch of One UI 5 (on top of Android 13) on its latest phones — including, just announced, the Galaxy S22 series of devices in Germany, South Korea, and the United States — and it seems confident of where it is headed. We just covered some of the changes the company wants to make to the operating system's gesture shortcuts. Now, we're taking a look at some advanced Wi-Fi settings and where in the interface they'll call home.
Microsoft 365 update will create a new way to drive employee productivity
Microsoft is rolling out a new dashboard that will highlight metrics like usage, in-product feedback, and Net Promoter Score values, in a move the company hopes will help make monitoring usage easier for IT admins. The tech giant has responded to comments that large organizations find it challenging to monitor...
Comments / 0