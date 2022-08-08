Robert Lowell Conner, Sr., of Mountain Home, passed away at his home following a brief illness on August 5th, 2022. He was born on December 9, 1935, in Logan, Ohio to John Shelton Conner and Margaret Betty Pavlik Conner. He was known as Bob, but also answered to Lowell, Junior, and Brother. Bob grew up in Mishawaka, Indiana, where he graduated from high school at age 15.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO