Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
MHHS football coach recaps 1st week of practice
Last week was the first week the Arkansas Activities Association allowed high school football teams in the state to begin preseason practice. Mountain Home was among the teams out on the gridiron, and they wrapped up the week on Friday with a scrimmage. Bombers’ head coach Steve Ary says he...
KTLO
Sutton named ASUMH assistant baseball coach
Hayden Sutton (third from right) Arkansas State University-Mountain Home recently took another step in the building of its baseball program. Hayden Sutton has been selected as the new assistant coach for the Trailblazers. Sutton says he was excited when ASU-Mountain Home Head Coach Spencer Adcock contacted him and told about...
KTLO
Barnett commits to Harding
A member of the Mountain Home High School football team will go into his senior year with a commitment to play on the collegiate level. Brady Barnett has committed to attend Harding University in Searcy next year. Barnett has played both quarterback and running back for the Bombers. He has...
KTLO
Robert Lowell Conner, 86, Mountain Home (Roller)
Robert Lowell Conner, Sr., of Mountain Home, passed away at his home following a brief illness on August 5th, 2022. He was born on December 9, 1935, in Logan, Ohio to John Shelton Conner and Margaret Betty Pavlik Conner. He was known as Bob, but also answered to Lowell, Junior, and Brother. Bob grew up in Mishawaka, Indiana, where he graduated from high school at age 15.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ucanews.live
Post receives Arkansas Teacher of Year award
Susanna Post graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a degree in math and computer science, but after working for a few years in the oil and gas industry, she decided to go back to school at UCA to receive her teacher licensure. Post said she always considered...
Arkansas teen advances to Ninja Warrior Finals
Arkansas 17-year-old Owen Dyer will move on to the national finals for the reality competition, American Ninja Warrior. In the August 8th semi-finals episode that Dyer appeared in, the teen was one of six competitors to successfully reach a buzzer at the end of an obstacle course, out of over 50 who tried.
KTLO
Hogs at No. 23 in preseason Coaches Poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Arkansas is ranked No. 23 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released Monday.It is the first time the Razorbacks have been ranked in the preseason coaches poll since 2015, when Arkansas came in at No. 20 to open the campaign. Arkansas is one...
hogville.net
Diamond Hogs picked for 2023 College Baseball Showdown
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks baseball team is returning to the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in 2023. According to a press release, Arkansas, along with fellow SEC members Vanderbilt and Missouri and Big 12 foes Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU, will open next season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The three-day tournament at the home of the Texas Rangers is set for February 17-19, 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jadon Haselwood: Feels More Appreciated by Hogs Than Sooners
Transfer from OU "not throwing shade," but likes his situation better in Fayetteville.
Exploring Northwest Arkansas | List of local favorite spots
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From West Fork to Bella Vista, Northwest Arkansas offers visitors and residents a variety of activities to fill your weekends. Bike trails across the area will take you from the farther southern point of Northwest Arkansas to the most northern part. Bella Vista. There are several...
Hogs’ Bowman thrilled to be home in Arkansas
BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON Never in his wildest dreams did Forrest City-born Dominique Bowman dream of coaching football at the University of Arkansas, but as of late January that’s what he was hired to do. Bowman, who played his college football at NAIA Lambuth University under head coach Hugh Freeze and coached a year at […]
Arkansas school district struggling to find teachers for upcoming school year
ARKANSAS, USA — The start of school is next week for several districts across our area However, some school districts are still in the need of teachers. “But we will have people in those classrooms even if we don't have a permanent fix,” said Siloam Springs School District Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Groundwaves, American Ninja Warrior
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening tonight, it’s a Dyer Situation on American Ninja Warrior as local teen Owen Dyer will be making his semi-finals run on the show. There’s a watch party happening at Flip Side Ninja Park from 7-9 p.m.
whiterivernow.com
Mountains Music and Motorcycles begins in Mountain View Aug. 19
Riding enthusiasts agree that some of the best motorcycling in America is in the Ozarks. In fact, Roadrunner Magazine has named the Ozark Mountain region around Mountain View as one of the top 10 riding destinations in America. Built on that simple premise, a festival was organized 18 years ago...
KTLO
Pamela Sue Swift, 64, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 64-year-old Pamela Sue Swift of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Pamela Swift died Sunday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Richard Lynn Wortendyke, 74, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 74-year-old Richard Lynn Wortendyke of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Richard Wortendyke died Monday at his residence.
talkbusiness.net
Fred’s Hickory Inn in Bentonville has a new owner; will re-open as Table at the Hickory Inn
Fred’s Hickory Inn, an enduring Bentonville restaurant that opened in 1970, has a new owner. Effective Monday (Aug. 8), Carl and Lindie Garrett own the business and property at 1502 N. Walton Blvd. Bentonville businessman Randy Lawson, part of the previous ownership group, confirmed the sale to the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal.
KTLO
J.C. Spurlock, 92, Big Flat (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 92-year-old J.C. Spurlock of Big Flat are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. J.C. Spurlock died Sunday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Helen ‘Dolores’ Bopp, 92, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 92-year-old Helen “Dolores” Bopp of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Dolores Bopp died Sunday in Mountain Home.
Construction in downtown Rogers blocking local businesses
ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas street in downtown Rogers is still under construction. It has been, for over a year now, and has blocked off access to many local businesses. The city started construction on Arkansas street to expand the commercial footprint and add more access to parks and trails. But with unexpected challenges, construction has taken a lot longer than everyone expected.
Comments / 0