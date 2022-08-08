ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

MHHS football coach recaps 1st week of practice

Last week was the first week the Arkansas Activities Association allowed high school football teams in the state to begin preseason practice. Mountain Home was among the teams out on the gridiron, and they wrapped up the week on Friday with a scrimmage. Bombers’ head coach Steve Ary says he...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Sutton named ASUMH assistant baseball coach

Hayden Sutton (third from right) Arkansas State University-Mountain Home recently took another step in the building of its baseball program. Hayden Sutton has been selected as the new assistant coach for the Trailblazers. Sutton says he was excited when ASU-Mountain Home Head Coach Spencer Adcock contacted him and told about...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Barnett commits to Harding

A member of the Mountain Home High School football team will go into his senior year with a commitment to play on the collegiate level. Brady Barnett has committed to attend Harding University in Searcy next year. Barnett has played both quarterback and running back for the Bombers. He has...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Robert Lowell Conner, 86, Mountain Home (Roller)

Robert Lowell Conner, Sr., of Mountain Home, passed away at his home following a brief illness on August 5th, 2022. He was born on December 9, 1935, in Logan, Ohio to John Shelton Conner and Margaret Betty Pavlik Conner. He was known as Bob, but also answered to Lowell, Junior, and Brother. Bob grew up in Mishawaka, Indiana, where he graduated from high school at age 15.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
ucanews.live

Post receives Arkansas Teacher of Year award

Susanna Post graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a degree in math and computer science, but after working for a few years in the oil and gas industry, she decided to go back to school at UCA to receive her teacher licensure. Post said she always considered...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Hogs at No. 23 in preseason Coaches Poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.  Arkansas is ranked No. 23 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released Monday.It is the first time the Razorbacks have been ranked in the preseason coaches poll since 2015, when Arkansas came in at No. 20 to open the campaign. Arkansas is one...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Diamond Hogs picked for 2023 College Baseball Showdown

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorbacks baseball team is returning to the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in 2023. According to a press release, Arkansas, along with fellow SEC members Vanderbilt and Missouri and Big 12 foes Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU, will open next season at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The three-day tournament at the home of the Texas Rangers is set for February 17-19, 2023.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Exploring Northwest Arkansas | List of local favorite spots

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From West Fork to Bella Vista, Northwest Arkansas offers visitors and residents a variety of activities to fill your weekends. Bike trails across the area will take you from the farther southern point of Northwest Arkansas to the most northern part. Bella Vista. There are several...
BELLA VISTA, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Groundwaves, American Ninja Warrior

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening tonight, it’s a Dyer Situation on American Ninja Warrior as local teen Owen Dyer will be making his semi-finals run on the show. There’s a watch party happening at Flip Side Ninja Park from 7-9 p.m.
whiterivernow.com

Mountains Music and Motorcycles begins in Mountain View Aug. 19

Riding enthusiasts agree that some of the best motorcycling in America is in the Ozarks. In fact, Roadrunner Magazine has named the Ozark Mountain region around Mountain View as one of the top 10 riding destinations in America. Built on that simple premise, a festival was organized 18 years ago...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
KTLO

J.C. Spurlock, 92, Big Flat (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 92-year-old J.C. Spurlock of Big Flat are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. J.C. Spurlock died Sunday in Mountain Home.
BIG FLAT, AR
5NEWS

Construction in downtown Rogers blocking local businesses

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas street in downtown Rogers is still under construction. It has been, for over a year now, and has blocked off access to many local businesses. The city started construction on Arkansas street to expand the commercial footprint and add more access to parks and trails. But with unexpected challenges, construction has taken a lot longer than everyone expected.
ROGERS, AR

