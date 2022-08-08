ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Basketball: 4-star Reid Ducharme makes large leap in rankings

Rising-senior guard Reid Ducharme, who took an official visit to Syracuse basketball in June, has made a big climb in a new set of 2023 national rankings. The four-star shooting guard, who appears to have the Orange in his unofficial top three along with Penn State and Xavier, recently vaulted from No. 109 nationally to No. 85 across the country in his cycle, according to recruiting service On3.
Alyssa Latham Discusses Syracuse Commitment

After an official visit on July 4th weekend and having started communicating in mid-June, Syracuse women’s basketball landed their first recruit for the class of 2023 Sunday night. Forward from Glenwood, Illinois, Alyssa Latham. Latham is ranked 68th out of ESPN’s top 100 for her class and is Head ...
Former Orange Standout Joins Coaching Staff

Former Orange standout Megan Quinn '18 is returning to the Syracuse program as an assistant coach. The Belleville, Ontario native brings three years of collegiate coaching experience and professional playing experience to the Orange bench. She was an assistant coach at SUNY Cortland for two seasons beginning in 2019 and at SUNY Oswego in 2021-22 and played professionally in the CWHL and the NWHL. She has also coached at the Toronto Furies Adult Skill Camps and the Syracuse Elite Hockey Camps.
Great Race Returns to Auburn with Changes

A Civil War cannon will sound off Sunday to mark the return of an Auburn Summer tradition started in 1978. After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, Jim Hanley with the race says this year’s edition will have some changes. Hanley adds the race is truly about community.
Julian Springer named Head Men’s Basketball Coach at OCC

Syracuse, N.Y. (OCC ATHLETICS)- OCC and Director of Athletics, Mike Borsz, are excited to announce that Julian Springer will take over as the new Head Men’s Basketball Coach. “I’m very excited to welcome Coach Springer to OCC. I believe he is the right person at the right time to...
Breeze Airways to add nonstop flights from Syracuse to Florida city

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Breeze Airways is giving travelers another nonstop option to Florida. The airline, which started up last year and entered the Syracuse market this summer, said Wednesday it will launch year-round, nonstop service from Syracuse Hancock International Airport to Tampa International Airport beginning this fall. The weekly service...
Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
With I-81 to come down, Syracuse focuses on an equitable redesign

The city is planning for a Syracuse without the elevated I-81 highway, and the infrastructure update is part of a national movement to redesign cities equitably. When I-81 was constructed, it cut through the minority community of Syracuse’s Southside. Other projects across the nation similarly harmed neighborhoods of color. But urban planning consultants for the city of Syracuse say their approach aims to unite communities.
Neal C. O’Brien – August 4, 2022

Neal C. O’Brien, 33, a resident of 41 Niagara St in Oswego died Thursday evening at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a one-week illness. Born January 30th, 1989 at Scott AFB, Illinois, he spent his early childhood in a number of his dad’s Air Force assignments including Wiesbaden, Germany, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Biloxi, MS.
