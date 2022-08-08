Read full article on original website
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star Reid Ducharme makes large leap in rankings
Rising-senior guard Reid Ducharme, who took an official visit to Syracuse basketball in June, has made a big climb in a new set of 2023 national rankings. The four-star shooting guard, who appears to have the Orange in his unofficial top three along with Penn State and Xavier, recently vaulted from No. 109 nationally to No. 85 across the country in his cycle, according to recruiting service On3.
orangefizz.net
JP Estrella Could be the First Domino in the Future of SU Basketball
The Fizz has devoted lots of characters talking about JP Estrella over the last couple of weeks. It’s been written about, talked about on Fizz Five, and tweeted about. But, the class of 2023 can be a bridge class for Syracuse, and build on what was started in 2022.
Alyssa Latham Discusses Syracuse Commitment
After an official visit on July 4th weekend and having started communicating in mid-June, Syracuse women’s basketball landed their first recruit for the class of 2023 Sunday night. Forward from Glenwood, Illinois, Alyssa Latham. Latham is ranked 68th out of ESPN’s top 100 for her class and is Head ...
syr.edu
Former Football Player David Tate Inspires Fellow Alumni With $1M Gift Commitment
One of David Tate’s first memories of Syracuse football is what has endeared the team to him the most. Entering into the program as a freshman in 1972, Tate says coach Ben Schwartzwalder’s first direction to the newcomers wasn’t on how they played, but rather how they looked.
He’s donating $1 million to renovate team lounge for Syracuse football facility: ‘I don’t want my name on anything’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Not only did former Syracuse football defensive edge David Tate pledge a generous sum to a prominent Syracuse University building project Tuesday, he’s challenging others to do the same. Tate, the founder and CEO of healthcare company Healthgram, committed $1 million to the transformation of...
Syracuse DL Kevon Darton reacts to being awarded scholarship: 'It means everything to me'
Syracuse football defensive lineman Kevon Darton wasn't tipped off before head coach Dino Babers awarded him a scholarship on Tuesday night. But the redshirt sophomore knew sophomore was up because he'd never been asked to stand up in a team meeting during his three years with the program. Babers riled...
cuse.com
Former Orange Standout Joins Coaching Staff
Former Orange standout Megan Quinn '18 is returning to the Syracuse program as an assistant coach. The Belleville, Ontario native brings three years of collegiate coaching experience and professional playing experience to the Orange bench. She was an assistant coach at SUNY Cortland for two seasons beginning in 2019 and at SUNY Oswego in 2021-22 and played professionally in the CWHL and the NWHL. She has also coached at the Toronto Furies Adult Skill Camps and the Syracuse Elite Hockey Camps.
Great Race Returns to Auburn with Changes
A Civil War cannon will sound off Sunday to mark the return of an Auburn Summer tradition started in 1978. After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, Jim Hanley with the race says this year’s edition will have some changes. Hanley adds the race is truly about community.
localsyr.com
Julian Springer named Head Men’s Basketball Coach at OCC
Syracuse, N.Y. (OCC ATHLETICS)- OCC and Director of Athletics, Mike Borsz, are excited to announce that Julian Springer will take over as the new Head Men’s Basketball Coach. “I’m very excited to welcome Coach Springer to OCC. I believe he is the right person at the right time to...
NY men’s amateur golf championship returns to Onondaga Golf and Country Club
Syracuse, N.Y. — Some of the top amateur golfers in New York are returning to Onondaga Golf and Country Club in Fayetteville this week for the 99th annual New York State Golf Championship. The event runs Tuesday through Thursday with more than 140 golfers competing for the Ganson Depew...
NY men’s amateur golf championship: 2 players tied for the lead after Round 1
Fayetteville, N.Y. — The New York State Golf Association hosted 151 of the best in-state amateur golfers at Onondaga Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. The players traveled from across the state to compete in the 99th men’s amateur championship. Leading the pack at the end of Day...
Breeze Airways to add nonstop flights from Syracuse to Florida city
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Breeze Airways is giving travelers another nonstop option to Florida. The airline, which started up last year and entered the Syracuse market this summer, said Wednesday it will launch year-round, nonstop service from Syracuse Hancock International Airport to Tampa International Airport beginning this fall. The weekly service...
localsyr.com
City in Crisis: Syracuse ranked #1 for highest childhood poverty in the nation
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When you think of the City of Syracuse, lots of things come to mind: record-breaking crowds at the Dome, one of the biggest malls in America, great barbecue. The Salt City is synonymous with so many things, but now it’s landed at the top of a list no community wants to be on.
localsyr.com
Mommy getaway turns into travel nightmare for CNY woman
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People can’t catch a flight or a break…the travel nightmare continues. Thousands of U.S. flights were either canceled or delayed over the weekend, leaving many people stranded at the airport, and having to come up with another plan. For Amanda Maddison of Clay,...
waer.org
With I-81 to come down, Syracuse focuses on an equitable redesign
The city is planning for a Syracuse without the elevated I-81 highway, and the infrastructure update is part of a national movement to redesign cities equitably. When I-81 was constructed, it cut through the minority community of Syracuse’s Southside. Other projects across the nation similarly harmed neighborhoods of color. But urban planning consultants for the city of Syracuse say their approach aims to unite communities.
4 men attacked in less than 3 hours overnight in separate incidents in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four Syracuse men — including a security guard — were attacked in less than three hours overnight, police said. In each attack, there were three suspects, but city police say the attacks do not appear to be related as the suspects in each case are different.
Award for Hardest Partyers Goes to One Central New York School
And the award for the hardiest University partyers goes to.... Syracuse University has the honor of being the top party school in New York State, a title they've held on to for several years on Niche's Top Party Schools list. The party scene at the school gets an A+. To...
iheartoswego.com
Neal C. O’Brien – August 4, 2022
Neal C. O’Brien, 33, a resident of 41 Niagara St in Oswego died Thursday evening at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a one-week illness. Born January 30th, 1989 at Scott AFB, Illinois, he spent his early childhood in a number of his dad’s Air Force assignments including Wiesbaden, Germany, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Biloxi, MS.
House Tom Cruise First Called Home in Syracuse, New York Has Been Found
One of the biggest actors in Hollywood once called Syracuse, New York home. But which home?. Tom Cruise was born in Salt City before making his mark in Tinsel Town. He was born on July 3, 1962, one day shy of the 4th of July, in Syracuse. The exact location has been a mystery. Until now.
localsyr.com
Farm stand on Syracuse’s south side gives neighbors access to fresh produce
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Neighbors on the south side of Syracuse live in a food desert, which means many people have few to zero options for healthy and affordable foods. However, advocates are trying to change that. On the first Sunday of every month, you’ll find tents full of...
