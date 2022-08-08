Former Orange standout Megan Quinn '18 is returning to the Syracuse program as an assistant coach. The Belleville, Ontario native brings three years of collegiate coaching experience and professional playing experience to the Orange bench. She was an assistant coach at SUNY Cortland for two seasons beginning in 2019 and at SUNY Oswego in 2021-22 and played professionally in the CWHL and the NWHL. She has also coached at the Toronto Furies Adult Skill Camps and the Syracuse Elite Hockey Camps.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO