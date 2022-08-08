Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
NO ONE HURT IN CRASH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
No injuries were reported late last night in a vehicle crash in Marion Center. Indiana County 911 reported the crash happened at 11:02 PM on Main Street in Marion Center Borough. Marion Center firefighters were called out at the time along with state police. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, fire officials said that the crash was at the intersection of Water Street and Route 403 North. Two vehicles were blocking the roadway at the time.
wccsradio.com
ONE INJURED IN SEPARATE CRASHES LAST WEEK
State police have issued reports on two accidents last week involving motorists from Homer City. The first crash happened August 1st at around 7:30 PM on Bracken Road near River Road in Buffington Township. Police say 24-year-old Shawn Smith of Homer City suffered suspected serious injuries when his motorcycle struck a deer.
abc23.com
abc23.com
Fatal Huntingdon County Accident
Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum has confirmed that a 20-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash involving a tractor and an ATV. 911 dispatchers say the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Tuscarora Creek Road in Tell Township. Sharum says an autopsy was conducted...
Somerset Area Ambulance becomes new servicer of Boswell Borough
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As of Monday, elected officials unanimously voted to make the Somerset Area Ambulance Association the Emergency Ambulance Service Provider of Boswell Borough. The Boswell Borough, Somerset County, Council adopted this Resolution on Aug. 8. This comes shortly after the announcement that Boswell Volunteer Fire Department would be ceasing its EMS […]
Greensburg man found dead inside apartment following apparent fire
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Greensburg man was found dead inside his Autumn Brook apartment late Monday night after an apparent fire. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson identified the victim as David Bramini, 40. ”It came in as a call to 911 that a lady was reporting some unknown type...
Centre County coroner called after person was electrocuted
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County corners office member was called to the scene after an individual was electrocuted Wednesday. According to a member of the Gregg Township Fire Company, one individual was working along Tressler Lane, in Gregg Township, when they were electrocuted. It is unknown to WTAJ at this time what […]
Police: Hollsopple woman used pages from "spell book" to set car on fire
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say a Somerset County woman is accused of using pages from a spell book to set a vehicle on fire. According to a criminal complaint, 47-year-old Kristy Malzi, of Hollsopple, is facing charges related to reckless burning, terroristic threats and simple assault. Officers...
Five accused of hiding whereabouts of runaway teens in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people are facing charges for their alleged involvement in hiding two runaway teens from state police. Troopers began their investigation in February when two teens were reported missing. One was reported to have run away from a children’s aid home in Somerset and the other was reported to have […]
beavercountyradio.com
Man Injured After Driving at a High Rate of Speed and Rear-Ending A Vehicle On I-79 In Cranberry
(Cranberry Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Interstate 79 Southbound at mile marker 79.6 at 10:55 PM on Friday night, August 5, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that 26-year-old...
wccsradio.com
NO INJURIES REPORTED FOLLOWING CRASH IN RAYNE TOWNSHIP
No one was injured in a single-car crash this morning in Rayne Township. Indiana County 911 reported the crash around 9:45 a.m. and fire crews from Marion Center and Plumville, along with Pennsylvania State Police, were dispatched to the area of Route 119 North near Keith’s Specialty Store and Shadco, Inc. Scanner feeds say the car crashed into two separate utility poles in the area. One was sheared and the other took minimal damage.
Police: Infant dropped during argument at Altoona home, arrest made
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed against an Altoona man after he smacked a woman across the face causing her to drop a 3-month-old child she was holding during an argument, police report. On Friday, Aug. 5, Altoona police were called to the 2000 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a […]
$11k in equipment stolen from Blair County business, police report
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after more than $11,000 worth of equipment was reported stolen from a business in Antis Township in late July. Police were called to E. Pleasant Valley Blvd. July 22 after the owner found that a person(s) broke into their cargo container and made off with a […]
butlerradio.com
Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief
Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
One person killed in Greensburg apartment fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person has died following an apartment fire in Westmoreland County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out at an apartment complex located along Indiana Drive in Greensburg.Crews were first called out just after 11:30 p.m. One fatality was reported as a result of the fire, according to dispatchers.No other injuries have been reported.The coroner has yet to release any information related to the fire.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seeking Information on Person Who Set Mailbox on Fire in Eldred Township
ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are asking the public for information on an incident in which a mailbox was set on fire in Sigel on Sunday evening. According to police, a trooper arrived at a residence on State Route 949, in Sigel, Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a damaged mailbox around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 7.
Man at large after repeatedly breaking into Reynoldsville church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the man responsible for breaking into the Reynoldsville Gospel Center and stealing $746 worth of items. Sometime between July 24 and Aug. 4, an unknown person gained entry into the church on more than one occasion both by force and no force. The potential suspect […]
Derry Township residents still cleaning up after flooding
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Residents in parts of Westmoreland County continue to clean up after Friday night's devastating storms.Damage isn't widespread, but where the floodwaters hit, the destruction is significant.The curbs along Forest Avenue in Dorothy are piled with what the flash floods destroyed. The small Derry Township community saw more than 4 feet of water spill out of Monastery Run, flooding nearly every home. Those affected say the torrent swept through in just a few minutes, leaving behind what's been hours and hours of work for those who've come back to mud-caked and water-soaked homes."Pretty much everybody here is...
Coroner: One killed after ATV crash in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The coroner was called to the scene of an ATV accident in Tell Township on Sunday. UPDATE 8/8: According to Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum, a 20-year-old man riding on an ATV was killed due to blunt force trauma to the head. His identity has not been released at this […]
Police: One killed in Bedford County crash
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a crash in Bedford County Saturday afternoon. According to State Police, Thomas Osman, 24, was killed while driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla with a female passenger around 2:17 p.m. Saturday. Osman and the passenger were traveling east on Churchhill Road through the William Penn Road […]
