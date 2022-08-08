Already a Mess, Chula Vista’s ‘Capricious’ Cannabis Permit Process Scrambled Even More by Court Ruling

The of San Diego is proposing a $20 million fix to address flooding at a sewage pump station off Morena Boulevard which could delay the city’s Pure Water sewage recycling system project. Then, activists say a Carlsbad Community-Police Engagement Commision won’t address police accountability, biases or reforms. Plus, police departments play a key role in granting so-called U-Visa which are available to immigrants who are victims of crimes, but some police departments are more likely to approve them than others. Also, the California Department of Education is launching a grant program to bring 10,000 additional mental health professionals to school campuses. And, survey after survey shows people from Gen-Z – born between 1996 and 2012 – consider climate change to be the biggest challenge we’re facing. We hear from a youth climate leader. Finally, an interview with San Diego author Christopher Carter, whose book, “The Spirit of Soul Food: Race, Faith And Food” reimagines how we eat to support food justice.

