Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Reaction to Falcons first depth chart ahead of 2022 season

Here’s my reaction to the three phases of the Falcons depth chart, courtesy of the team’s website. Position Starter Backup Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve Reserve. RG Chris Lindstrom Colby Gossett Jonotthan Harrison. TE Parker Hesse MyCole Pruitt John FitzPatrick Tucker Fisk. QB Marcus Mariota Desmond Ridder Feleipe...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

The Falcons Signed A Veteran Tight End On Monday

The Atlanta Falcons added to their tight end room on Monday, signing veteran MyCole Pruitt. Pruitt, 30, spent the last four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, save for a brief stint on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. He began his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015-16 as a...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Ja’Marr Chase gives his take on the NFL’s top receivers

Cincinnati Bengals’ star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is the most recent pass-catcher to give his take on the league’s top-five at his position. Most recently, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson gave their top-five list. Ja’Marr Chase has now added his list to the mix.
CINCINNATI, OH
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Frank Bush
247Sports

Georgia football commitments Landen Thomas, Tovani Mizell, Ny Carr in updated Top247 rankings

247Sports updated the Top247 for the 2024 class on Thursday, and all three of Georgia's commitments made the list. Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County tight end Landen Thomas saw his ranking rise from No. 22 overall to No. 19 overall in the country, retaining his status as the nation's No. 1 tight end. In that rise, Thomas saw his rating improve from 91 to 93. Thomas is a former Florida State commitment who had 31 receptions for 516 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore after being named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American in 2020.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
Yardbarker

Alec Pierce Named Starter on Indianapolis Colts' First Depth Chart

CINCINNATI — If the Colts' first unofficial depth chart is any indication, then former Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce is exceeding early NFL expectations. The Colts listed Pierce as a starting wide receiver, along with Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman Jr. Pierce has been making plays nearly every day...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Will the Vikings' offensive line actually be better in 2022?

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: The Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line is a major question mark in this training camp. No, I didn’t pull this headline from 2015, 2018 or 2021 or every year in between. Once again, the start of training camp is producing significant questions about the viability of Minnesota’s O-line. As ESPN’s Bill Barnwell said in a recent column that discussed the Vikings… “same as it ever was.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Falcons sign former Titans TE MyCole Pruitt

Pruitt suffered a gruesome injury last season with the Titans, breaking and dislocating his ankle in a Week 17 matchup. He’s spent most of the last four seasons with Tennessee and has had various workouts around the league but catches on with the Falcons. Over his seven-year career, Pruitt has hauled in 46 receptions for 488 yards with seven touchdowns.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Cardinals RBs Studying Regularly with Offensive Line

The Arizona Cardinals finished 11-6 last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015. However, the Cardinals do not want to replicate a second-half collapse that had them lose five of their last six games, including the playoffs. Things will have to be fine-tuned on offense. The...
NFL
Yardbarker

Kyle Pitts doing Kyle Pitts things in Falcons training camp

The Falcons went from one generational pass catcher to another when they traded Julio Jones and drafted Kyle Pitts in the same offseason. As the highest-picked tight end in league history, expectations were sky-high, but Pitts had very few issues during his rookie season, already establishing himself as one of the best in the league at his position.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
DawgsDaily

REPORT: Over Half of the NFL Expected in Athens Today

The University of Georgia is no stranger to NFL interest and success since head coach Kirby Smart took over the coaching duties in December of 2016. Since then, he's only managed to break his own NFL Draft Record for most Bulldogs drafted in one draft on three separate occasions.  Sources ...
ATHENS, GA

