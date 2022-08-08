Read full article on original website
BBC
Wildfire warnings as firefighters battle numerous blazes in the West
Fire services across the West have been battling a number of blazes in the last few days as temperatures have risen. In the latest incident, Avon Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded to flames off Hall Lane, Horton in south Gloucestershire on Monday. They said a combine harvester and...
BBC
Panamanian politician posts SOS after crashing in jungle
A presidential candidate in Panama posted a dramatic plea for help on social media after his helicopter crashed into the country's jungle. Dimitri Flores, a independent candidate seeking to stand in elections in 2024, posted the video from the scene after his aircraft crashed in a mountainous area in western Panama.
BBC
Body found in search for swimmer missing in Bedfont Lakes
A man in his 20s has drowned after getting into difficulties in a lake in west London, the Met Police has said. Police were called to Bedfont Lakes Country Park in Hounslow on Tuesday at 17:20 BST following concerns the man had gone swimming and not returned. His body was...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
BBC
Kayleigh Harris: Snowboarder died after ski crash in French Alps
A snowboarder who died following a collision on the slopes did not seek medical help because she feared the costs involved, an inquest has heard. Holiday rep Kayleigh Harris, from Taunton in Somerset, was on a day off from her job at a hotel in the French Alps in 2016 when a skier hit her.
CBS News
Chatham beach closed to swimming twice after Portuguese man o'war sightings
CHATHAM -- A beach on Cape Cod had to close to swimmers twice this weekend because Portuguese man o' wars were in the water and came ashore. Harding's Beach in Chatham was closed temporarily to swimming on Saturday and then closed again early Sunday afternoon because of the danger. The...
BBC
Owami Davies: CCTV footage released of missing nurse
Detectives investigating the disappearance of Owami Davies have released CCTV footage of her last recorded movements. The nurse was captured by cameras as she walked along London Road, Croydon on 7 July at about 12:30 BST. Police are hoping people in the area on the day may recall seeing her.
BBC
Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford
Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
BBC
Missing Dundee woman's family informed after body found
Police searching for a Dundee mother who has been missing for over a week have found a woman's body in the city. The discovery was made in Sandeman Street, close to the city's football grounds, at about 13:15 on Monday. A Police Scotland spokesperson said the family of Sharon Hutchison...
BBC
No prosecutions after Kincaidston house blast
No prosecutions are to be sought over an explosion in South Ayrshire which seriously injured a family last year. Two adults and two children were treated in hospital and four houses were destroyed after the blast in Gorse Park, in the Kincaidston area of Ayr. The Health and Safety Executive...
BBC
Nurse struck off for abusing Wirral care home patient
A nurse who abused a patient and failed to alert medics when her health deteriorated has been struck off. Susan Hughes dragged the patient, pushed away her walking frame and shouted obscenities at them at a care home in Wirral in December 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said...
BBC
Damien Heagney: Suspected human remains found in search at Cappagh reservoir
Suspected human remains have been found following searches for a missing man in County Tyrone, police said. Police searched a reservoir in Cappagh as part of an investigation into the disappearance of Damien Heagney. Earlier on Wednesday, divers were seen at the water's edge removing a long bag placed on...
BBC
Cyclist killed in collision with van in Ayrshire
A cyclist has died after he was involved in a collision with a van in North Ayrshire. Police said the accident happened on the A760 near to Muirhead Reservoir, between Kilbirnie and Largs, at about 06:35 BST. The 31-year-old cyclist, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the...
BBC
Homes needed for 4,000 beagles rescued from breeder in US
Nearly 4,000 beagles are looking for new homes after what is thought to be one of the biggest ever dog rescue efforts in the US. The dogs were being bred at a facility in Virginia that then sold them on to laboratories for drug experiments. But the company has now...
BBC
Eliot Harris death: Records at Northgate Hospital falsified, inquest told
Three members of staff at a mental health trust have been sacked after falsifying observation records on the night a patient died, it has emerged. An inquest jury found the practices at Northgate Hospital in Great Yarmouth were "encouraged" by managers. Norfolk Coroner's Court recorded an open verdict into the...
BBC
Martin Dyer: Paraglider died from multiple injuries
A man who died while indulging his passion for paragliding suffered multiple injuries, an inquest has heard. Martin Dyer, 55, from Vale of Clwyd, was killed while flying near Talloires-Montmin in eastern France on 14 July. The senior coroner for north Wales east and central, John Gittins, said no post-mortem...
BBC
Samuel Diatta: Family in no-man's land over shop disturbance death
The family of a man who died after a disturbance at a jewellers say they are still waiting to find out what led to his death more than two weeks later. Samuel Diatta died in hospital after police were called to Mappin and Webb, in Coney Street, York, on 26 July.
BBC
Burntwood assault: Girl, 14, attacked in woodland
A 14-year-old girl has suffered injuries, including a fractured collarbone, in a serious attack. She was assaulted in a wooded area off Pool Lane at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Sunday at about 19:30 BST. Staffordshire Police said she was in hospital in a stable...
BBC
Horse rider thanks paramedic who helped save her life
A woman who suffered a brain injury in a riding accident reunited with a paramedic she said "saved my life". Sarah Washington's horse bolted, causing her to be dragged thorough woods near Trentham, Staffordshire, in 2020. Paramedics at the scene recognised she had suffered a serious head injury and needed...
BBC
Cat killer who poisoned pets gets suspended sentence
A cat killer who poisoned the pets of two neighbours has been given an eight month suspended prison sentence. Tristian Paul Pearson, 44, of West Street, Bargoed, gave the animals food containing ethylene glycol, which is toxic to them. He pleaded guilty to an Animal Welfare Act offence and was...
