Accidents

BBC

Panamanian politician posts SOS after crashing in jungle

A presidential candidate in Panama posted a dramatic plea for help on social media after his helicopter crashed into the country's jungle. Dimitri Flores, a independent candidate seeking to stand in elections in 2024, posted the video from the scene after his aircraft crashed in a mountainous area in western Panama.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Body found in search for swimmer missing in Bedfont Lakes

A man in his 20s has drowned after getting into difficulties in a lake in west London, the Met Police has said. Police were called to Bedfont Lakes Country Park in Hounslow on Tuesday at 17:20 BST following concerns the man had gone swimming and not returned. His body was...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Kayleigh Harris: Snowboarder died after ski crash in French Alps

A snowboarder who died following a collision on the slopes did not seek medical help because she feared the costs involved, an inquest has heard. Holiday rep Kayleigh Harris, from Taunton in Somerset, was on a day off from her job at a hotel in the French Alps in 2016 when a skier hit her.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Owami Davies: CCTV footage released of missing nurse

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Owami Davies have released CCTV footage of her last recorded movements. The nurse was captured by cameras as she walked along London Road, Croydon on 7 July at about 12:30 BST. Police are hoping people in the area on the day may recall seeing her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford

Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
TENNIS
BBC

Missing Dundee woman's family informed after body found

Police searching for a Dundee mother who has been missing for over a week have found a woman's body in the city. The discovery was made in Sandeman Street, close to the city's football grounds, at about 13:15 on Monday. A Police Scotland spokesperson said the family of Sharon Hutchison...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

No prosecutions after Kincaidston house blast

No prosecutions are to be sought over an explosion in South Ayrshire which seriously injured a family last year. Two adults and two children were treated in hospital and four houses were destroyed after the blast in Gorse Park, in the Kincaidston area of Ayr. The Health and Safety Executive...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Nurse struck off for abusing Wirral care home patient

A nurse who abused a patient and failed to alert medics when her health deteriorated has been struck off. Susan Hughes dragged the patient, pushed away her walking frame and shouted obscenities at them at a care home in Wirral in December 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cyclist killed in collision with van in Ayrshire

A cyclist has died after he was involved in a collision with a van in North Ayrshire. Police said the accident happened on the A760 near to Muirhead Reservoir, between Kilbirnie and Largs, at about 06:35 BST. The 31-year-old cyclist, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Homes needed for 4,000 beagles rescued from breeder in US

Nearly 4,000 beagles are looking for new homes after what is thought to be one of the biggest ever dog rescue efforts in the US. The dogs were being bred at a facility in Virginia that then sold them on to laboratories for drug experiments. But the company has now...
ANIMALS
BBC

Martin Dyer: Paraglider died from multiple injuries

A man who died while indulging his passion for paragliding suffered multiple injuries, an inquest has heard. Martin Dyer, 55, from Vale of Clwyd, was killed while flying near Talloires-Montmin in eastern France on 14 July. The senior coroner for north Wales east and central, John Gittins, said no post-mortem...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Burntwood assault: Girl, 14, attacked in woodland

A 14-year-old girl has suffered injuries, including a fractured collarbone, in a serious attack. She was assaulted in a wooded area off Pool Lane at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Sunday at about 19:30 BST. Staffordshire Police said she was in hospital in a stable...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Horse rider thanks paramedic who helped save her life

A woman who suffered a brain injury in a riding accident reunited with a paramedic she said "saved my life". Sarah Washington's horse bolted, causing her to be dragged thorough woods near Trentham, Staffordshire, in 2020. Paramedics at the scene recognised she had suffered a serious head injury and needed...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Cat killer who poisoned pets gets suspended sentence

A cat killer who poisoned the pets of two neighbours has been given an eight month suspended prison sentence. Tristian Paul Pearson, 44, of West Street, Bargoed, gave the animals food containing ethylene glycol, which is toxic to them. He pleaded guilty to an Animal Welfare Act offence and was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

