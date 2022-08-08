Read full article on original website
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
JSO: One dead after traffic crash in Arlington near Roses Discount Store
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead following a traffic crash in the Arlington area Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened on Rogero Road at Crestline Drive around 2:40 p.m., which is near Rose's Discount Store. Police say the driver of a...
Action News Jax
Man fatally crashes truck into dumpster on Rogero Rd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one death in a single-vehicle crash at Rogero Rd and Crestline Dr. JSO reports that around 2:40 p.m. a pickup truck was traveling south on Rogero Rd. The truck then left the road hitting both a dumpster and utility...
Action News Jax
Woman arrested in connection with death of 74-year-old in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested 51-year-old Tammy Spruell in connection with the death of a 74-year-old woman. Spruell was charged with second-degree murder. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. On August 8,...
Teenager fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North, police say
Jacksonville — A teenager was fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North in Jacksonville. At a press briefing earlier this morning Lt. Mike Wilcox, commanding officer of the Jacksonville Sheriffs Homicide Unit, said that at approximately 1:54 AM officers were dispatched to a room at the hotel where they discovered a white male, 16 years of age fatally shot. They believe the victim was staying at the hotel.
72-year-old accused of trying to rob bank inside a Jacksonville Walmart appears in Duval court using walker
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Elaine Christensen, 72, told a judge she'd only been in Jacksonville five days when she was arrested on charges of robbery at the Woodforest National Bank in a Walmart on Normandy Boulevard. Christensen appeared in Duval County Circuit Court on Wednesday using a walker. The...
News4Jax.com
Man faces child neglect, failure to secure a gun charges after two boys injured in Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man has been accused of child neglect and culpable negligence with a firearm in connection with an incident last month in which two brothers were shot inside an apartment in San Pablo. Matthew Clark, 34, was arrested Friday after the incident that happened at...
First Coast News
Police: 16-year-old boy found dead at InTown Suites hotel in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Homicide investigators are questioning witnesses after a 16-year old boy was found dead inside a hotel room in East Arlington. Just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigators say they responded to a call about a person shot at InTown Suites Extended Stay hotel near the corner of St. John's Bluff Road and Atlantic Boulevard.
Man charged shooting involving children on San Pablo Road says whole thing was a 'freak accident'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after an accidental shooting on San Pablo Road last month involving two children. Matthew Allen Clark, 34, was charged with child neglect and culpable negligence after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a 13-year-old boy got into a gun safe and shot his 10-year-old brother accidentally.
First Coast News
Watch: Bodycam video shows man charging, threatening Jacksonville officer before being killed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — (WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some) A released video of a police-involved shooting of a Jacksonville man on May 26, 2020, shows the man charged the officer and repeatedly told him "I have a gun." He also repeatedly taunted the officer, screaming at the officer, "kill me."
Action News Jax
15-year-old in custody in connection with fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Arlington area
Jacksonville FL — A 15-year-old boy is now facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in the Arlington area on Tuesday. Police say around 2 AM officers responded to the InTown Suites Extended Stay on St. Johns Bluff Road near Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says the two were initially together at the hotel. The 15-year-old was in possession of a gun and at some point, it discharged and hit the victim. Police say the suspect then fled the scene with several guns and without calling for help. After leaving the area, the 15-year-old got rid of the guns and called police to report the incident, miles away from the initial shooting, on University Boulevard near I-95.
News4Jax.com
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with tree in Arlington, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist died Wednesday after colliding with a tree in the Arlington area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. According to troopers, the motorcycle was traveling north on the Southside Connector when the rider lost control, went across the grassy...
JSO: One person shot during robbery near Arlington and Jacksonville University
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was shot during a robbery around 2:05 a.m. Monday on Perch Drive near Arlington and Jacksonville University, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Hess said at briefing. The shooting occurred in the roadway, JSO said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Action News Jax
Folkston PD safely stopped car thief with stolen patrol car in chase down U.S. 1
FOLKSTON, Ga. — The Charlton County Sheriff’s Office reported that it successfully and safely stopped a patrol car thief after a high-speed chase on U.S.-1. STORY: Florida Republican leaders react to Mar-a-Lago FBI search, one calls for special session. According to a Facebook post by Sheriff Robert Phillips,...
First Coast News
Palatka 15-year-old shot teenager during fight during video game, police say
PALATKA, Fla. — A 15-year-old shot a 19-year-old during an argument over a video game in Palatka Wednesday, police said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the two teenagers were arguing when the 15-year-old suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the 19-year-old in the chest. The victim was...
72-year-old woman arrested trying to rob bank inside Westside Walmart
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Elaine Christensen, 72, was arrested Tuesday for attempted robbery inside a Walmart, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The woman gave a bank teller a note demanding money, though no money was exchanged, JSO said. Around 10 a.m., deputies responded to the Woodforest National Bank, located...
First Coast News
Driver in fiery, fatal crash is asking to get out of jail despite poor driving record
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What does it mean to be “a danger to the community?” It’s a question that will go before a Clay County judge who must decide whether to release a repeat traffic offender or keep him behind bars. On Monday, Circuit Judge Don Lester...
FHP: Rider killed after motorcycle collides with tree on I-295
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on I-295 near Merrill Road on Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed. The motorcycle collided with a tree around 1:30 p.m. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
Jacksonville felon sentenced to 10 years after tossing guns and eating drugs while fleeing police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S Department of Justice has sentenced Jacksonville resident Vershaun Lamar Puzie to 10 years in federal prison for two counts of tossing away guns and eating drugs while feeling from police on foot. U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard sentenced 34-year-old Vershaun Lamar Puzie to...
WCJB
Teens bring guns to Columbia High School, steal from vehicles
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teenagers suspected of committing a rash of vehicle burglaries were arrested during a traffic stop after firearms were brought onto the campus of Columbia High School. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Devon Welch, 18, Dillon Welch, 17, and Rickey Curlin, 16, during a...
Two Jacksonville couples arrested for child neglect after infants test positive for fentanyl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Jacksonville couples were arrested on child neglect charges within one month of each other. In both cases, their infant children tested positive for fentanyl. “The calls are going up,” Florida Poison Control Center spokesperson Mike McCormick said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
