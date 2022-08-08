ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

Man fatally crashes truck into dumpster on Rogero Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one death in a single-vehicle crash at Rogero Rd and Crestline Dr. JSO reports that around 2:40 p.m. a pickup truck was traveling south on Rogero Rd. The truck then left the road hitting both a dumpster and utility...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Teenager fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North, police say

Jacksonville — A teenager was fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North in Jacksonville. At a press briefing earlier this morning Lt. Mike Wilcox, commanding officer of the Jacksonville Sheriffs Homicide Unit, said that at approximately 1:54 AM officers were dispatched to a room at the hotel where they discovered a white male, 16 years of age fatally shot. They believe the victim was staying at the hotel.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
First Coast News

Police: 16-year-old boy found dead at InTown Suites hotel in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Homicide investigators are questioning witnesses after a 16-year old boy was found dead inside a hotel room in East Arlington. Just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigators say they responded to a call about a person shot at InTown Suites Extended Stay hotel near the corner of St. John's Bluff Road and Atlantic Boulevard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

15-year-old in custody in connection with fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Arlington area

Jacksonville FL — A 15-year-old boy is now facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in the Arlington area on Tuesday. Police say around 2 AM officers responded to the InTown Suites Extended Stay on St. Johns Bluff Road near Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says the two were initially together at the hotel. The 15-year-old was in possession of a gun and at some point, it discharged and hit the victim. Police say the suspect then fled the scene with several guns and without calling for help. After leaving the area, the 15-year-old got rid of the guns and called police to report the incident, miles away from the initial shooting, on University Boulevard near I-95.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with tree in Arlington, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist died Wednesday after colliding with a tree in the Arlington area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. According to troopers, the motorcycle was traveling north on the Southside Connector when the rider lost control, went across the grassy...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Palatka 15-year-old shot teenager during fight during video game, police say

PALATKA, Fla. — A 15-year-old shot a 19-year-old during an argument over a video game in Palatka Wednesday, police said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the two teenagers were arguing when the 15-year-old suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the 19-year-old in the chest. The victim was...
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

Teens bring guns to Columbia High School, steal from vehicles

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teenagers suspected of committing a rash of vehicle burglaries were arrested during a traffic stop after firearms were brought onto the campus of Columbia High School. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Devon Welch, 18, Dillon Welch, 17, and Rickey Curlin, 16, during a...
LAKE CITY, FL

