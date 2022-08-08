Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso ISD transitions back to application requirement for school meals
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) transitions back to application requirements for free and reduced-price school meals. During the pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students, however, those funds will not continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, El Paso ISD […]
cbs4local.com
Harmony offers free, reduced school meals to eligible students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Harmony Public Schools will be providing free and reduced-price meals for students who are eligible. Each school/site or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request. Applications also are available at https://www.schoolcafe.com. The following...
cbs4local.com
Educators across El Paso area learn how to 'stop the bleed' in case of an emergency
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As students return to class across the El Paso area, school districts are preparing for the worst. It’s a scary reality school districts have to prepare for, an active shooter situation. On Tuesday educators, nurses and school staff came together for a training...
cbs4local.com
Free English, Spanish, and GED classes offered to Las Cruces Community
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools is offering classes beyond the scope of K-12. LCPS is offering English as a second language (ESL), Spanish classes and GED courses (offered in both English and Spanish) for any community member to take, all free of charge. Classes are...
cbs4local.com
Tough Questions: How has the pandemic impacted learning in Borderland schools?
El Paso, TX — Researchers at Harvard University found that the COVID-19 Pandemic led to a learning loss among public school students of anywhere from 3 months to more than a semester. So I sought the answer to this tough question: "How has the pandemic impacted learning in Borderland...
cbs4local.com
UMC to hold public outreach meeting on bond initiative
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Hospital is looking for $345 million in taxpayer money to conduct several expansions. County officials have directed the University Medical Center to conduct public outreach before they move forward with the plan. The next meeting will be held Thursday at...
KVIA
Borderland teachers training in case of an emergency
EL PASO, Texas - 'Stop the Bleed' is special training for medical professionals to help anyone be prepared to save a life. "The more people that we can get through this training, the more people that could respond and intervene," said Vanessa Brown, a regional nurse at Education Service Center Region 19.
elpasoheraldpost.com
El Paso ISD welcomes 48,000 students back to school for the 2022-23 school year
El Paso ISD welcomes 48,000 students back to school for the 2022-23 school year. The 2022-23 school year is off to a great start. The first day of school marked the return of 48,000 students and the opening of three new prek-8s, a new middle school and a renovated Jefferson/Silva High School.
cbs4local.com
Donations made by MTC facilities help Chaparral students return to school
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Otero County Prison Facility and the Otero County Processing Center donated polo shirts and other clothing necessities for students of four elementary schools in Chaparral on Friday. The clothing items were donated to Chaparral, Desert Trail, Sunrise, and Yucca Heights. Counselors of each school...
cbs4local.com
El Paso to reopen additional aquatic centers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will reopen additional aquatic centers for lap swimming and exercise time starting on Monday. Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m....
cbs4local.com
AYUDA organization assists county residents in rental assistance applications
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — El Paso County has millions of dollars available to assist residents in the county who have overdue rent and utility bills. County residents are able to receive the help based on eligibility which is determined through an application process that is handled by United Way, a non-profit organization in El Paso.
cbs4local.com
Non-profit looks to team up with borderland businesses to support nursing moms
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Binational Breastfeeding Coalition is looking to team up with businesses across the borderland to support mothers who breastfeed. Rosalba Ruiz, Binational Breastfeeding Coalition outreach officer, would like to create judgment-free spaces where mothers feel safe to breastfeed their children. "They can go to...
cbs4local.com
Lightning prompts Las Cruces schools to 'shelter-in-place'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A lightning storm in Las Cruces prompted several schools to keep students inside. The school district ordered several of its schools to "shelter-in-place" Tuesday. According to our meteorologists, lighting was occurred in the Las Cruces area around 1:30 p.m. School district officials stated it...
Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too
Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Animal Protection Officers awarded custody of a dog cruelly treated, city says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Animal Services Animal Protection Officers were awarded custody of a dog named Peyton after an investigation revealed that the dog had been kept in a deplorable condition, according to the City of El Paso. The court determined that the animal was cruelly...
Priest sheltering people during Illinois shooting visits El Paso for joint prayer
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Hernan Cuevas from Highland Park, Illinois visited El Paso for joint prayer in front of the Grand Candela, remembering the 4th of July shooting that left seven people of his community dead and 31 injured. In organization with father Fabian Marquez of the El Paso Diocese, Father Cuevas wanted […]
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces entrepreneur prepares to compete on national stage representing New Mexico
LAS CRUCES, NM (CBS4) — It’s Wednesday, which means CBS4 gets to showcase another woman in the borderland who’s Breaking the Bias. CBS4 On Your Side introduces you to a Las Cruces entrepreneur Roxanne Livingston, who’s now Mrs. New Mexico American getting ready to compete on the national stage.
Two El Paso Bookstores Make Top 25 Bookstores in Texas List
Yelp just released their list of the top 25 local bookstores in Texas and two spots in El Paso made the cut. Before tablets and smart phones existed so-called bookworms would peruse local bookstores to find their next great read. I've always loved the atmosphere of a cozy, locally owned...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County leaders approve resolution to support individuals seeking abortion services
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Monday to protect individuals in El Paso who may seek abortion services. Today Commissoner Court unanimously adopted a resolution I introduced affirming the County’s position to comply with state and federal law but that stands in solidarity with individuals impacted by state and federal laws on abortion by taking certain policy positions in support of reproductive medical care," Commissioner David Stout stated on Facebook.
KVIA
BBB of El Paso: Rental scams on the rise nationwide
EL PASO, Texas -- With the housing market booming and prices on places to live are soaring, scammers are taking notice. The Better Business Bureau of El Paso says rental scams are on the rise nationwide. While none have not been reported locally, that does not mean people are not being scammed.
