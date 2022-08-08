ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

El Paso ISD transitions back to application requirement for school meals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) transitions back to application requirements for free and reduced-price school meals. During the pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students, however, those funds will not continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, El Paso ISD […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Harmony offers free, reduced school meals to eligible students

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Harmony Public Schools will be providing free and reduced-price meals for students who are eligible. Each school/site or the central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone on request. Applications also are available at https://www.schoolcafe.com. The following...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

UMC to hold public outreach meeting on bond initiative

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Hospital is looking for $345 million in taxpayer money to conduct several expansions. County officials have directed the University Medical Center to conduct public outreach before they move forward with the plan. The next meeting will be held Thursday at...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

Borderland teachers training in case of an emergency

EL PASO, Texas - 'Stop the Bleed' is special training for medical professionals to help anyone be prepared to save a life. "The more people that we can get through this training, the more people that could respond and intervene," said Vanessa Brown, a regional nurse at Education Service Center Region 19.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Donations made by MTC facilities help Chaparral students return to school

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Otero County Prison Facility and the Otero County Processing Center donated polo shirts and other clothing necessities for students of four elementary schools in Chaparral on Friday. The clothing items were donated to Chaparral, Desert Trail, Sunrise, and Yucca Heights. Counselors of each school...
CHAPARRAL, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso to reopen additional aquatic centers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will reopen additional aquatic centers for lap swimming and exercise time starting on Monday. Monday-Thursday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday: 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m....
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Non-profit looks to team up with borderland businesses to support nursing moms

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Binational Breastfeeding Coalition is looking to team up with businesses across the borderland to support mothers who breastfeed. Rosalba Ruiz, Binational Breastfeeding Coalition outreach officer, would like to create judgment-free spaces where mothers feel safe to breastfeed their children. "They can go to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Lightning prompts Las Cruces schools to 'shelter-in-place'

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A lightning storm in Las Cruces prompted several schools to keep students inside. The school district ordered several of its schools to "shelter-in-place" Tuesday. According to our meteorologists, lighting was occurred in the Las Cruces area around 1:30 p.m. School district officials stated it...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too

Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County leaders approve resolution to support individuals seeking abortion services

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Monday to protect individuals in El Paso who may seek abortion services. Today Commissoner Court unanimously adopted a resolution I introduced affirming the County’s position to comply with state and federal law but that stands in solidarity with individuals impacted by state and federal laws on abortion by taking certain policy positions in support of reproductive medical care," Commissioner David Stout stated on Facebook.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

BBB of El Paso: Rental scams on the rise nationwide

EL PASO, Texas -- With the housing market booming and prices on places to live are soaring, scammers are taking notice. The Better Business Bureau of El Paso says rental scams are on the rise nationwide. While none have not been reported locally, that does not mean people are not being scammed.
EL PASO, TX

