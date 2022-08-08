ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Public Schools, local districts work to fill open positions during teacher shortage

CINCINNATI — School doors are beginning to open for the start of a new year. Many districts across the country and our local states are struggling to fill open positions. "We are in a shortage. We are seeing a decline in the interest of being a public educator. And Kentucky is certainly experiencing this just like the entire nation," said Kentucky Department of Education Association Commissioner Byron Darnall.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Study: Lasting impact of COVID-19 can lead to crushing fatige, severe headaches

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One year out, a new study shows the lasting impact of COVID-19 can lead to crushing fatigue and severe headaches. Even if you had a mild case or no symptoms at all from COVID, this research shows you may still end up with fatigue, headaches or even depression for months. This is because it appears the coronavirus itself has the unique ability to alter something inside the brain.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Amazon employees offered free tuition at Wright State

Under the program, Amazon will pay the tuition of full-and part-time employees who enroll in one of Wright State’s 146 undergraduate academic programs. The program supports Amazon employees who want to earn certificates, associate degrees or bachelor’s degrees.
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Dayton baby pantry ramps up services in wake of Dobbs decision

DAYTON, Ohio — A month after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, a number of anti-abortion groups, like Right to Life, have called for more support for families facing unwanted or unexpected pregnancies. In Dayton,...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butler County, OH
Oxford, OH
Education
City
Miami, FL
City
Oxford, OH
Oxford, OH
Health
Butler County, OH
Education
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
Local
Ohio Education
Butler County, OH
Health
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Responsibility#Cdc#College#Miami University#Student Life#King Library#Wells Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
WKRC

Study finds certain cheese may help build better bones

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New research shows a favorite Tri-State food could help you lower the odds you'll break a bone as you age. This study is kind of a fascinating one about building better bones. The team at OrthoCincy reminds people that their bone health is determined in the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fast Casual

Big Chicken opening 1st franchise in Ohio

Big Chicken, a fast casual concept founded by Shaquille O'Neal in 2018, is opening its first franchise location this week at Austin Landing, a mixed-use retail, restaurant and entertainment destination in Dayton, Ohio. "From the beginning, a major goal for Shaquille and the leadership team has been to give as...
DAYTON, OH
soapboxmedia.com

Union resident just bought the whole pizza pie

Now a chain of about 50 locations, Snappy Tomato Pizza was started in Northern Kentucky, and in Northern Kentucky it will stay. Tim Gayhart, a Union resident and native of Cincinnati, just bought the company. Gayhart already owned five franchised Snappy Tomato restaurants, and developed 13 others. As of July, he owns the whole pie.
UNION, KY
WDTN

Highest-rated dessert shops in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor 1 / 10Tripadvisor #10. Bad Frog Frozen Yogurt – Rating: 4.0 […]
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy