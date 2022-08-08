Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Public Schools, local districts work to fill open positions during teacher shortage
CINCINNATI — School doors are beginning to open for the start of a new year. Many districts across the country and our local states are struggling to fill open positions. "We are in a shortage. We are seeing a decline in the interest of being a public educator. And Kentucky is certainly experiencing this just like the entire nation," said Kentucky Department of Education Association Commissioner Byron Darnall.
WKRC
Study: Lasting impact of COVID-19 can lead to crushing fatige, severe headaches
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One year out, a new study shows the lasting impact of COVID-19 can lead to crushing fatigue and severe headaches. Even if you had a mild case or no symptoms at all from COVID, this research shows you may still end up with fatigue, headaches or even depression for months. This is because it appears the coronavirus itself has the unique ability to alter something inside the brain.
Amazon employees offered free tuition at Wright State
Under the program, Amazon will pay the tuition of full-and part-time employees who enroll in one of Wright State’s 146 undergraduate academic programs. The program supports Amazon employees who want to earn certificates, associate degrees or bachelor’s degrees.
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton baby pantry ramps up services in wake of Dobbs decision
DAYTON, Ohio — A month after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, a number of anti-abortion groups, like Right to Life, have called for more support for families facing unwanted or unexpected pregnancies. In Dayton,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton nonprofit holding free school supply giveaway
A picnic and school supply giveaway will be held Friday, August 12 at McIntosh Park from noon until 3 p.m.
KY school districts struggling to comply with new safety requirement
The requirement is a result of Kentucky House Bill 63, which was signed into law by the Gov. Andy Beshear earlier this year.
Back to School: What parents, students should know about cellphone policies in the classroom
As students begin to head back to class, it’s important for parents and students to know when and if cell phones are allowed in the classroom. News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with local districts about how they are trying to keep phones out of the classroom. “We...
wvxu.org
Analysis: J.D. Vance 'rejects' idea that he believes women should stay in abusive marriages
There is no question that J.D. Vance, the Middletown native and Republican candidate for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat, currently has a problem with women voters. The question is whether it is a problem of his own making or a problem spun out of thin air by his political opponents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Many of Ohio’s most popular jobs don’t pay enough to afford rent
DAYTON — Working a minimum wage job can no longer get you the apartment of your choice, data from a new report suggests. The fair market rent for a two bedroom apartment is almost $900 in Ohio, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The coalition said in...
Cincinnati Public Schools addresses concerns over students riding Metro buses
From struggling to staff enough bus drivers to navigating high gas prices, transportation has been a difficult issue for many districts including Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS).
School districts scramble to hire more teachers
One local school district is looking at combining classes if new teachers aren't hired to fill the slots they have open.
Meet the Airbnb host with 71 Cincinnati listings
With prices ranging from $50 to $3,000 per night, this one host manages dozens of properties. Some question whether these short-term rentals are harming the real estate and long-term market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First responders do walkthrough of Springfield City School buildings, look for safety concerns
SPRINGFIELD — The SWAT team and fire officials roamed the halls at Springfield schools Tuesday looking for areas that need more security before kids go back to school. They walked through an elementary, middle and high school within the district. “They’re looking at locks, they’re looking at windows, they’re...
WKRC
Study finds certain cheese may help build better bones
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New research shows a favorite Tri-State food could help you lower the odds you'll break a bone as you age. This study is kind of a fascinating one about building better bones. The team at OrthoCincy reminds people that their bone health is determined in the first...
Cincinnati: Shooting Outside A Senior Care Home
Cincinnati: Shooting Outside A Senior Care Home
Automated license plate readers to go live in Dayton
The fixed-site automated license plate readers will not go live this week, as the process to begin using them is much more involved, the release said.
WKRC
Cincinnati FBI special agent warns of increasing cyberattacks on individuals, companies
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There’s a warning to everyone about increasing cyberattacks. The FBI says individuals and businesses are being hit more and more. In 2021, the bureau received more than 845,000 complaints. That equated to $6.9 billion stolen through scams and fraud. Everywhere and everyone is being targeted, from schools to businesses and even hospitals.
Fast Casual
Big Chicken opening 1st franchise in Ohio
Big Chicken, a fast casual concept founded by Shaquille O'Neal in 2018, is opening its first franchise location this week at Austin Landing, a mixed-use retail, restaurant and entertainment destination in Dayton, Ohio. "From the beginning, a major goal for Shaquille and the leadership team has been to give as...
soapboxmedia.com
Union resident just bought the whole pizza pie
Now a chain of about 50 locations, Snappy Tomato Pizza was started in Northern Kentucky, and in Northern Kentucky it will stay. Tim Gayhart, a Union resident and native of Cincinnati, just bought the company. Gayhart already owned five franchised Snappy Tomato restaurants, and developed 13 others. As of July, he owns the whole pie.
Highest-rated dessert shops in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor 1 / 10Tripadvisor #10. Bad Frog Frozen Yogurt – Rating: 4.0 […]
Comments / 0