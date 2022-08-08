Read full article on original website
Dino Babers: ‘Defense definitely won’ Syracuse football’s first fully padded practice
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s defense picked off Garrett Shrader twice during a short period of 11-on-11 work at Tuesday’s practice. The first interception came when sophomore cornerback Duce Chestnut snatched the ball on an approximately 30-yard throw down the left sideline. The second was grabbed by redshirt freshman defensive back Bralyn Oliver on a similar play about 50 yards down the same side of the field.
He’s donating $1 million to renovate team lounge for Syracuse football facility: ‘I don’t want my name on anything’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Not only did former Syracuse football defensive edge David Tate pledge a generous sum to a prominent Syracuse University building project Tuesday, he’s challenging others to do the same. Tate, the founder and CEO of healthcare company Healthgram, committed $1 million to the transformation of...
Syracuse football safety Ja’Had Carter taken to hospital as a precaution following practice injury
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football program is still waiting to hear about the injury status of safety Ja’Had Carter, who was taken away from practice by ambulance Tuesday morning. “We precautionarily took him to the hospital,” coach Dino Babers said after practice. “He’s got feelings in all...
Syracuse will face Richmond in Empire Classic; Temple-St. John’s in other game
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Officials have revealed the matchups for the Empire Classic with Syracuse facing Richmond in the event’s opening night double-header. The Orange will play Richmond on Nov. 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Syracuse-Richmond game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. In night’s second game, St. John’s will take on Temple.
Jimmy Boeheim will play professional basketball in Greece
Syracuse, N.Y. — Jimmy Boeheim will spend the upcoming season playing overseas in Greece. Jim Boeheim detailed his son’s plans Wednesday afternoon during an appearance on ESPN radio’s “Orange Nation.”. “He’s pretty happy. He’s got a pretty good situation there,” Jim Boeheim said. “He leaves in...
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star Reid Ducharme makes large leap in rankings
Rising-senior guard Reid Ducharme, who took an official visit to Syracuse basketball in June, has made a big climb in a new set of 2023 national rankings. The four-star shooting guard, who appears to have the Orange in his unofficial top three along with Penn State and Xavier, recently vaulted from No. 109 nationally to No. 85 across the country in his cycle, according to recruiting service On3.
Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Cicero-North Syracuse boys athletes
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Mount Rushmore of Cicero-North Syracuse male sports has been selected. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best male and female athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Cicero-North Syracuse is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Skaneateles, Nottingham and Fayetteville-Manlius.
Syracuse basketball recruit gets into the swing of things on visit (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 8)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Thunderstorms; heat advisory in effect. Forecast. CNY NATIVE WRITES, DIRECTS, PRODUCES ROM-COM: A Syracuse native is taking a look at love and mental health in a new way with a quirky romantic comedy. Amanda Raymond, who graduated from Manlius Pebble Hill High School in 1997 and Syracuse University in 2002, writes, directs and produces “My Favorite Girlfriend,” which follows an aspiring chef with OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) who falls for a woman with multiple, distinct personalities and isn’t aware of them, a condition known as DID (dissociative identity disorder). While the plot may sound like an opportunity to mine psychological issues for jokes, Raymond approached the subject with compassion, respect, and research. (Getty Images)
Baty collects two hits, but Syracuse falls to Buffalo, 10-3, on Wednesday Night
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets were doomed by a bad beginning and a tough end to the game on Wednesday night, allowing six runs in the first three innings and four runs in the ninth inning on their way to a 10-3 loss to the Buffalo Bisons at NBT Bank Stadium. The Bisons have now won the first two games in the six-game series.
Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Fayetteville-Manlius boys athletes
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The faces of greatness for Fayetteville-Manlius’ boys sports are ready to be chiseled in stone. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best boys and girls athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Fayetteville-Manlius is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Skaneateles, Nottingham and Cicero-North Syracuse.
Syracuse basketball recruiting target JP Estrella sets commitment date
Syracuse, N.Y. ― JP Estrella, a highly-rated recruit in the 2023 class, has set a date for his college commitment. Estrella, a 6-foot-11 center from South Portland, Maine,. Estrella will announce his college choice on Sept. 2, according to the Instagram post. He is set to attend Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., this year. Brewster’s move-in date is Sept. 4.
Who’s the boss now? Ownership of long-time Syracuse ad agency is going to employees
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Eric Mower, who turned his Syracuse-based ad agency into one of the largest independent marketing communications firms in the country, has sold ownership of the company to his employees. The agency said Wednesday that Mower transferred 100% ownership of the company to a newly formed employee stock...
Today’s obituaries: Carole Callender worked for Phoenix, North Syracuse school districts
Carole Anderson Callender, 76, of Liverpool, died Sunday, July 31, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital in Syracuse. Born and raised in Bridgeport, Conn., she was a resident of Liverpool for the past 45 years, according to her obituary. She earned a master’s degree in special education from Syracuse University and worked in education for 35 years.
whcuradio.com
Proposed athletics merger in Ithaca, Trumansburg under consideration
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The school board in Ithaca will vote tonight on merging two sports teams. Under the proposal, the Varsity Girls Ice Hockey team in Ithaca would merge with the Trumansburg team for the upcoming school year. Wrestling teams in the two districts would also merge. The unified teams would still operate under the same rules of the New York State Public High School Athletics Association.
4 men attacked in less than 3 hours overnight in separate incidents in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four Syracuse men — including a security guard — were attacked in less than three hours overnight, police said. In each attack, there were three suspects, but city police say the attacks do not appear to be related as the suspects in each case are different.
NY men’s amateur golf championship returns to Onondaga Golf and Country Club
Syracuse, N.Y. — Some of the top amateur golfers in New York are returning to Onondaga Golf and Country Club in Fayetteville this week for the 99th annual New York State Golf Championship. The event runs Tuesday through Thursday with more than 140 golfers competing for the Ganson Depew...
FOCUS Greater Syracuse announces 2022 Wisdom Keepers
The Board of Directors of FOCUS Greater Syracuse is proud to formally announce the 2022 honorees for the Wisdom Keeper celebration. FOCUS Greater Syracuse will honor Calvin L. Corriders, regional president for the Syracuse market for Pathfinder Bank; and Pamela M. Brunet, executive director of Leadership Greater Syracuse as the 2022 Wisdom Keepers.
Syracuse schools plan to reopen with retired police officers at K-8, middle schools
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse school district will reopen this fall with 40 new school security officers across the district and up to 20 retired police officers. The security officers, who are not armed, will be spread throughout the district. The retired officers will be at the middle and K-8 schools, which previously did not have police officers on site. They will respond if needed to the elementary schools.
localsyr.com
A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
Today’s obit: Mary Jo Coleman helped found Vera House, started Cashel House
Mary Jo Coleman, 81, of Syracuse, died Monday. She grew up on Tipperary Hill in Syracuse and attended St. Patrick’s School. After she graduated from high school, Coleman entered the Order of Sisters of St. Joseph. She served the order for 30 years and was a social worker in the Syracuse City School District.
