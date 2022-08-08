ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Dino Babers: ‘Defense definitely won’ Syracuse football’s first fully padded practice

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s defense picked off Garrett Shrader twice during a short period of 11-on-11 work at Tuesday’s practice. The first interception came when sophomore cornerback Duce Chestnut snatched the ball on an approximately 30-yard throw down the left sideline. The second was grabbed by redshirt freshman defensive back Bralyn Oliver on a similar play about 50 yards down the same side of the field.
Jimmy Boeheim will play professional basketball in Greece

Syracuse, N.Y. — Jimmy Boeheim will spend the upcoming season playing overseas in Greece. Jim Boeheim detailed his son’s plans Wednesday afternoon during an appearance on ESPN radio’s “Orange Nation.”. “He’s pretty happy. He’s got a pretty good situation there,” Jim Boeheim said. “He leaves in...
FanSided

Syracuse Basketball: 4-star Reid Ducharme makes large leap in rankings

Rising-senior guard Reid Ducharme, who took an official visit to Syracuse basketball in June, has made a big climb in a new set of 2023 national rankings. The four-star shooting guard, who appears to have the Orange in his unofficial top three along with Penn State and Xavier, recently vaulted from No. 109 nationally to No. 85 across the country in his cycle, according to recruiting service On3.
Syracuse.com

Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Cicero-North Syracuse boys athletes

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Mount Rushmore of Cicero-North Syracuse male sports has been selected. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best male and female athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Cicero-North Syracuse is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Skaneateles, Nottingham and Fayetteville-Manlius.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball recruit gets into the swing of things on visit (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 8)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Thunderstorms; heat advisory in effect. Forecast. CNY NATIVE WRITES, DIRECTS, PRODUCES ROM-COM: A Syracuse native is taking a look at love and mental health in a new way with a quirky romantic comedy. Amanda Raymond, who graduated from Manlius Pebble Hill High School in 1997 and Syracuse University in 2002, writes, directs and produces “My Favorite Girlfriend,” which follows an aspiring chef with OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder) who falls for a woman with multiple, distinct personalities and isn’t aware of them, a condition known as DID (dissociative identity disorder). While the plot may sound like an opportunity to mine psychological issues for jokes, Raymond approached the subject with compassion, respect, and research. (Getty Images)
Syracuse.com

Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Fayetteville-Manlius boys athletes

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The faces of greatness for Fayetteville-Manlius’ boys sports are ready to be chiseled in stone. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best boys and girls athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Fayetteville-Manlius is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Skaneateles, Nottingham and Cicero-North Syracuse.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball recruiting target JP Estrella sets commitment date

Syracuse, N.Y. ― JP Estrella, a highly-rated recruit in the 2023 class, has set a date for his college commitment. Estrella, a 6-foot-11 center from South Portland, Maine,. Estrella will announce his college choice on Sept. 2, according to the Instagram post. He is set to attend Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., this year. Brewster’s move-in date is Sept. 4.
whcuradio.com

Proposed athletics merger in Ithaca, Trumansburg under consideration

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The school board in Ithaca will vote tonight on merging two sports teams. Under the proposal, the Varsity Girls Ice Hockey team in Ithaca would merge with the Trumansburg team for the upcoming school year. Wrestling teams in the two districts would also merge. The unified teams would still operate under the same rules of the New York State Public High School Athletics Association.
Syracuse.com

FOCUS Greater Syracuse announces 2022 Wisdom Keepers

The Board of Directors of FOCUS Greater Syracuse is proud to formally announce the 2022 honorees for the Wisdom Keeper celebration. FOCUS Greater Syracuse will honor Calvin L. Corriders, regional president for the Syracuse market for Pathfinder Bank; and Pamela M. Brunet, executive director of Leadership Greater Syracuse as the 2022 Wisdom Keepers.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse schools plan to reopen with retired police officers at K-8, middle schools

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse school district will reopen this fall with 40 new school security officers across the district and up to 20 retired police officers. The security officers, who are not armed, will be spread throughout the district. The retired officers will be at the middle and K-8 schools, which previously did not have police officers on site. They will respond if needed to the elementary schools.
localsyr.com

A new $69 flight has been added for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has added another affordable nonstop flight to their lineup. The flight joins existing options to Charleston and Las Vegas. Travelers can now fly between Syracuse and Tampa for just $69 one-way starting November 19, 2022. The $69 package, dubbed the “Nice” package, offers...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

