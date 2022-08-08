ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick history: The South Natick fire of 1872

Special to Natick Report from the Natick Historical Society. The horrific fire in downtown Natick on Jan. 13, 1874, was a transformative event in the town’s history. It’s a bit too easy to forget that an earlier fire—on March 2, 1872—caused similar devastation and change in commercial and civic life in South Natick.
We sit down with the new leadership at Natick’s Walnut Hill School

The new top leadership for Walnut Hill School for the Arts started getting acclimated to their roles last month at the boarding day and academic and arts high school as they look toward leading the 129-year-old institution into a post-COVID educational experience. Eric Barber and Po-Wei Weng took over in July as head of school and assistant head of school, respectively, after Antonio Viva departed earlier this year. Viva led Walnut Hill for 12 years.
How Natick residents can get free COVID-19 tests

The Natick Health Department has free COVID-19 rapid tests available for Natick residents. There’s a limit of four boxes per family. Where to go in-person to pick up free COVID-19 tests. Natick Health Department, Town Hall, 2nd floor, 13 E. Central Street. Hours of Natick Health Department. 8am-5pm, Monday,...
Golden Tones chorus back in action

The Golden Tones chorus, a singing group consisting of dozens of retirees from about a dozen area communities, will be performing an outdoor sing-along at the Natick Farmers’ Market on Natick Common this Saturday, Aug. 13 from 12:15-12:45pm. This will be the group’s first public performance since March of...
