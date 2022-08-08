The new top leadership for Walnut Hill School for the Arts started getting acclimated to their roles last month at the boarding day and academic and arts high school as they look toward leading the 129-year-old institution into a post-COVID educational experience. Eric Barber and Po-Wei Weng took over in July as head of school and assistant head of school, respectively, after Antonio Viva departed earlier this year. Viva led Walnut Hill for 12 years.

