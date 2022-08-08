Read full article on original website
Taxpayers in New Mexico disaster areas get deadline extension
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is extending filing dates for taxpayers in seven New Mexico counties affected by wildfires and flooding. Taxpayers in Colfax, Lincoln, Los Alamos, Mora, Sandoval, San Miguel and Valencia Counties qualify for the extended filing dates. According to a news release, personal and corporate income tax […]
$6M available for New Mexicans wanting electric vehicle charging stations
SANTA FE, New Mexico (KTSM) – Charging stations for electric vehicles could be coming to rural and low to moderate-income areas in New Mexico. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) has $6 million to distribute to any public, private, or tribal business interested in owning and maintaining an Electric Vehicle (EVCS) Charging Station in prioritized areas.
New Mexico DOT announces Electric Vehicle Charging Station Grant program
SANTA FE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is furthering its push toward getting more electric vehicles on the road with a new charging station grant program. NMDOT has $6 million to distribute to any public, private, or tribal business interested in owning and maintaining...
New Mexico Rebate Money Is Still On Its Way
New Mexico plans to issue refundable income tax rebates to all taxpayers. The payments got broken into two parts. One check in June and the other in August. (source) The payments are $250 for individual filers. And joint filers, heads of households, and surviving spouses will receive $500. But some residents still await the first check. The state expects to send monies to 800,000 recipients. But as of August 1, about 30,000 June payments await mailing. Stephanie Schardin Clarke is the state's Taxation and Revenue secretary. Stephanie explained the delay. (source)
New Mexicans may not always be liable for spouse’s tax issues
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is making it easier for innocent spouses to get tax relief. Normally, both spouses who file joint tax returns are responsible for tax debts. In some cases, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), can even hold you liable for your former spouse’s taxes after divorce. The IRS offers “innocent spouse […]
Opinion: This Is How New Mexico Is Planning to Bring Workers Back
New Mexico is in dire need of more workers—our state's unemployment rate is extremely high compared to the national average. "The number of non-working adults has been a longtime concern for the state, with the labor force participation rate standing at roughly 57%, according to recent data. That compares to the national rate of 62%." —Matthew Narvaiz & Colleen Heild.
New Mexico agencies release plan to curb wildlife-driver collisions
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said the project would cost hundreds of billions of dollars, it has been corrected to read hundreds of millions of dollars NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State agencies are releasing their extensive plan to protect drivers and wildlife from collisions. Driving across New Mexico, it’s not uncommon to come […]
Deputy investigation blocks off Ledesma Drive in Doña Ana County
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Deputies with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office investigated outside a home on Ledesma Drive off of Thorpe Road Tuesday. Deputies blocked off the street near the Doña Ana Community Center and Pedro Madrid Road. Heavily armored law enforcement was at...
New Mexico to launch healthcare pricing tool in 2023
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is developing a new database to track healthcare services and costs. The “All Payer Claims Database” will collect data from medical, dental,and pharmaceutical claims. The goal is to make prices and quality of care more transparent so patients can make better-informed decisions about where to get their […]
New Mexico grants Dona Ana Community College $50K to purchase 'de-stressing' equipment
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students at Doña Ana Community College will be getting a pool and ping-pong table to cope with stress. The community college was awarded $50,000 to get "de-stressing" equipment for its campus, according to a news release from the college. College officials stated...
In New Mexico Hospitals, the Shortage of Staffing Looms in Budget Decisions
"Health care vacancies, especially at New Mexico hospitals, are plentiful and that is a top concern." —Collen Heild. Hospitals are experiencing staff shortages in New Mexico, which is a major problem, especially right now: We have to be prepared to fight monkeypox and many are traveling across state borders to access abortion services in the Land of Enchantment.
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
New Mexico parents set to serve as patrol for schools
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Gadsden Independent School District is now recruiting parents to help patrol schools. The program would be called "Parents on Patrol for Schools," said Superintendent Travis Dempsey. Dempsey added the district would cover the costs of background checks for those in the program. Volunteers would not be allowed to carry weapons The post New Mexico parents set to serve as patrol for schools appeared first on KVIA.
New Mexico’s acequia ‘customs and traditions are being tested’
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Talk to any New Mexico farmer near the Rio Grande and they’ll tell you how important their acequia is. While they may look like nothing more than dirt ditches, every acequia in New Mexico is tied to a rich history and agricultural tradition — one that’s now being threatened. Water is essential […]
Yoxall added to New Mexico historical sites
Lincoln, N.M. –New Mexico Historic Sites (NMHS) celebrates Brandie Yoxall as she takes on the role of instructional coordinator for Lincoln Historic Site (LHS) and Fort Stanton Historic Site (FSHS). In recent months, NMHS has brought several new staff members on board throughout the state, many of them in...
DeSantis to Headline Rally for New Mexico Governor Candidate Ronchetti
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will appear at a rally this weekend for New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti in Carlsbad. According to the Ronchetti campaign, on Sunday at 4pm, DeSantis will take the stage in Carlsbad to campaign for the New Mexico Republican. In addition to DeSantis, U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell will also appear at the rally, as she seeks re-election this year.
'A lot of teachers are just feeling beat down': Polarizing politics driving educators away
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The mass resignation from teaching across the U.S. is hitting a fever pitch as districts struggle to fill openings for the start of the new year. Long-time educators like Hilary Cowen have hit their breaking point and are walking away. "A lot of teachers are...
New Mexico ranked worst in the U.S. for child wellbeing, according to report
New Mexico was ranked as the worst state in the country for child wellbeing, according to a report by the 2022 Kids Count data book. In the report, "child wellbeing" is broken down into four different categories — economics, education, health and community. The combination of these four categories ranked our state last in the entire country.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in New Mexico
(STACKER) The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Unique Sign In New Mexico Had Highway Drivers Doing Double-Takes
Drivers along two of New Mexico’s roadways were doing double-takes last week. The state Department of Transportation erected new signs on Route 66 and Interstate 40. They pointed drivers to Albuquerque, but misspelled the city’s name, dropping the “R.”. Drivers were, obviously, paying attention. They barraged the...
