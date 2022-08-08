Read full article on original website
Syracuse basketball recruiting target JP Estrella sets commitment date
Syracuse, N.Y. ― JP Estrella, a highly-rated recruit in the 2023 class, has set a date for his college commitment. Estrella, a 6-foot-11 center from South Portland, Maine,. Estrella will announce his college choice on Sept. 2, according to the Instagram post. He is set to attend Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., this year. Brewster’s move-in date is Sept. 4.
Refurbished community basketball court honors long-time Cohoes coach
The Daniel P. Hytko court was unveiled Wednesday at Lansing Park in Cohoes. In partnership with community businesses, the Siena Basketball men’s and women’s programs also helped refurbish the community basketball court. After the court dedication, Cohoes and basketball community members in attendance were welcomed to a Siena Basketball meet-and-greet, as well as an ice cream social. Hytko was a basketball coach for both Cohoes boys and girls basketball programs for over 30 years, and his impact in the game spans all across the Capital Region. NewsChannel 13 Rodger Wyland was live for #RodgOnTheRoad for the unveiling.
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #47 TE, Carter Clark
2021 stats: Played tight end, defensive line, and was the long snapper for Hilton. Was selected to the All-Greater Rochester team. 2022 projections: We have no idea how (if?) Robert Anae will use tight ends in his Syracuse Orange offense but the team is thin at the position. Clark is likely a redshirt this year but he’s an interesting player to watch the next couple of years.
Detroit Tigers game score vs. Cleveland Guardians: How to watch today's matinee
Detroit Tigers (43-69) vs. Cleveland Guardians (58-52) When: 1:10 p.m. Where: Comerica Park. TV: Bally Sports Detroit; MLB Network in some out-of-market areas. ...
Mass. vs. N.H.: Little League Baseball World Series live stream, TV schedule, how to watch New England regional semifinal
It’s the semifinals of the New England bracket as the 2022 Little League World Series New England regionals continue Wednesday in Bristol, Connecticut. Once again, the team from Middleboro is representing Massachusetts as they look to keep their tournament hopes alive as they take on the team from Concord, New Hampshire. The Mass. squad opened up regionals play with a 1-0 win over N.H. before falling short against Maine on Monday. The New Hampshire team bounced back from its loss to Massachusetts with a 2-0 win over Vermont to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals. This afternoon’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch the game streaming via DirecTV and fuboTV, which has a free trial.
