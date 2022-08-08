Read full article on original website
New Mexico grant program benefits electric vehicle owners
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT), a new grant program has been established that aims to benefit businesses who are interested in owning an Electrical Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS). NMDOT detailed that $6 million is available to distribute to rural locations and low-income areas of New Mexico […]
New Mexico Rebate Money Is Still On Its Way
New Mexico plans to issue refundable income tax rebates to all taxpayers. The payments got broken into two parts. One check in June and the other in August. (source) The payments are $250 for individual filers. And joint filers, heads of households, and surviving spouses will receive $500. But some residents still await the first check. The state expects to send monies to 800,000 recipients. But as of August 1, about 30,000 June payments await mailing. Stephanie Schardin Clarke is the state's Taxation and Revenue secretary. Stephanie explained the delay. (source)
Opinion: This Is How New Mexico Is Planning to Bring Workers Back
New Mexico is in dire need of more workers—our state's unemployment rate is extremely high compared to the national average. "The number of non-working adults has been a longtime concern for the state, with the labor force participation rate standing at roughly 57%, according to recent data. That compares to the national rate of 62%." —Matthew Narvaiz & Colleen Heild.
New Mexico agencies release plan to curb wildlife-driver collisions
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said the project would cost hundreds of billions of dollars, it has been corrected to read hundreds of millions of dollars NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State agencies are releasing their extensive plan to protect drivers and wildlife from collisions. Driving across New Mexico, it’s not uncommon to come […]
New Mexico to launch healthcare pricing tool in 2023
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is developing a new database to track healthcare services and costs. The “All Payer Claims Database” will collect data from medical, dental,and pharmaceutical claims. The goal is to make prices and quality of care more transparent so patients can make better-informed decisions about where to get their […]
cbs4local.com
Deputy investigation blocks Ledesma Drive near Thorpe Road in Doña Ana County
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Deputies with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office investigated outside a home on Ledesma Drive off of Thorpe Road Tuesday. Deputies blocked off the street near the Doña Ana Community Center and Pedro Madrid Road. Heavily armored law enforcement is at...
New Mexico’s acequia ‘customs and traditions are being tested’
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Talk to any New Mexico farmer near the Rio Grande and they’ll tell you how important their acequia is. While they may look like nothing more than dirt ditches, every acequia in New Mexico is tied to a rich history and agricultural tradition — one that’s now being threatened. Water is essential […]
In New Mexico Hospitals, the Shortage of Staffing Looms in Budget Decisions
"Health care vacancies, especially at New Mexico hospitals, are plentiful and that is a top concern." —Collen Heild. Hospitals are experiencing staff shortages in New Mexico, which is a major problem, especially right now: We have to be prepared to fight monkeypox and many are traveling across state borders to access abortion services in the Land of Enchantment.
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
The Amarillo Pioneer
DeSantis to Headline Rally for New Mexico Governor Candidate Ronchetti
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will appear at a rally this weekend for New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti in Carlsbad. According to the Ronchetti campaign, on Sunday at 4pm, DeSantis will take the stage in Carlsbad to campaign for the New Mexico Republican. In addition to DeSantis, U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell will also appear at the rally, as she seeks re-election this year.
Yoxall added to New Mexico historical sites
Lincoln, N.M. –New Mexico Historic Sites (NMHS) celebrates Brandie Yoxall as she takes on the role of instructional coordinator for Lincoln Historic Site (LHS) and Fort Stanton Historic Site (FSHS). In recent months, NMHS has brought several new staff members on board throughout the state, many of them in...
New Mexico parents set to serve as patrol for schools
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Gadsden Independent School District is now recruiting parents to help patrol schools. The program would be called "Parents on Patrol for Schools," said Superintendent Travis Dempsey. Dempsey added the district would cover the costs of background checks for those in the program. Volunteers would not be allowed to carry weapons The post New Mexico parents set to serve as patrol for schools appeared first on KVIA.
KRQE News 13
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in New Mexico
(STACKER) The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces entrepreneur prepares to compete on national stage representing New Mexico
LAS CRUCES, NM (CBS4) — It’s Wednesday, which means CBS4 gets to showcase another woman in the borderland who’s Breaking the Bias. CBS4 On Your Side introduces you to a Las Cruces entrepreneur Roxanne Livingston, who’s now Mrs. New Mexico American getting ready to compete on the national stage.
KOAT 7
New Mexico ranked worst in the U.S. for child wellbeing, according to report
New Mexico was ranked as the worst state in the country for child wellbeing, according to a report by the 2022 Kids Count data book. In the report, "child wellbeing" is broken down into four different categories — economics, education, health and community. The combination of these four categories ranked our state last in the entire country.
KIDS・
aspenpublicradio.org
Workforce projects in Nevada, New Mexico and Colorado win big federal grants
The U.S. Department of Commerce on Aug. 3 announced the 32 winning projects receiving a total of $500 million, funding which comes from the American Rescue Plan. The winners, which were selected from a pool of more than 500 applicants, will use grants to create or expand training programs for high-quality jobs.
KOAT 7
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to headline Mark Ronchetti rally
CARLSBAD, N.M. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at and headline a rally in support of GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. The rally will be held on Aug. 14 and begins at 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Walter Gerrells Performing Arts and Exhibition Center in Carlsbad.
knau.org
Navajo president chooses New Mexico attorney as running mate
Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez announced that Chad Abeyta will be his running mate in the upcoming general election. The 33-year-old is originally from Alamo, N.M., served in the U.S. Air Force during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Unified Protector, and holds a bachelor’s degree and a juris doctorate from the University of New Mexico.
KOAT 7
New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
