Hoffman Estates, IL

411mania.com

Dustin Rhodes On the Possibility of AEW Stadium Shows, Going to Two-Day PPVs

Dustin Rhodes recently weighed in on the idea of AEW running stadium shows, and teased the possibility of two-day AEW PPV events. WWE switched to the two-day PPV format with WrestleMania a couple of years ago, and runs their big PPV events like WrestleMania and the upcoming Clash At the Castle in the UK in stadiums. While speaking at Terrificon on a panel alongside Abadon, Rhodes was asked about the idea of AEW running stadium shows and said he’s “heard down the pike” that AEW may go to two-day events for PPVs. You can see the highlights below:
WWE
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (8/10/22)

AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center, this Wednesday night. According to WrestleTix, 5,737 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (8/8/22), leaving 1,183 seats still available. The venue’s current capacity is 6,920. Here is the current card for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/8/22)

WWE RAW will be broadcast live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. WWE has announced that the tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will kick off tonight on RAW. As of the time of writing, no teams have been revealed. The WWE Events...
CLEVELAND, OH
PWMania

What Dexter Lumis’ Return Says About WWE

Last week on Smackdown, we saw the return of Karrion Kross with Scarlet by his side, another comeback associated with the Triple H regime, and another return took place on last night’s Raw with the cameo from Dexter Lumis, one of the dozens of performers released during the pandemic era due to “budget cuts.”
WWE
PWMania

WWE 2K23 Video Game Confirmed, News on WWE 2K22 Success

The WWE 2K23 video game has been confirmed. The first official confirmation that the WWE 2K23 video game will be released in 2023 was included in Take-Two Interactive’s quarterly earnings report, which was issued this week. There is no news on when WWE 2K23 will be released, although the...
WWE
PWMania

New WWE RAW Match Revealed for Tonight

Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins has been confirmed for tonight’s WWE RAW episode. RAW will be broadcast live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. * Tournament begins to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. * Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor. * WWE United States Champion...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Dragon Lee teams up with AEW’s La Faccion Ingobernable

Welp, it’s official: The AEW World Trios Championship Tournament has been announced, and fans, as they say, are stoked. Ari Daivari’s Trustbusters will make their Dynamite debut, the Young Bucks will wrestle alongside a mystery opponent who, by his own admission, isn’t “Hangman” Adam Page, and Will Ospreay and his Aussie Open buddies are heading back to Tony Khan’s company to wrestle against All-Atlantic Champion PAC and his Lucha Brothers in Death Triangle.
WWE
PWMania

Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 8/15/22

Before the Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite went to air, the August 15 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Full spoilers are listed below:. – Matt Menard and Excalibur were on commentary. – Tony Nese...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
PWMania

New Match Revealed for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake

It has been revealed that Ricky Starks and Aaron Solo will face off in a singles match on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After Team Taz split, QT Marshall offered Starks a spot in The Factory group; Starks declined the offer, which led to this match. He will now fight a member of The Factory.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
PWMania

WWE Camera Cuts and Zooming Not Expected to Stop

More adjustments to WWE are expected soon, although one of the most criticized aspects of the shows is not expected to change anytime soon. Many have blamed Kevin Dunn for the trademark camera shakiness and zooming that has become a mainstay of WWE programming over the past 10 to 15 years, but, according to Bryan Alvarez, other people in the company are okay with this production style.
WWE
PWMania

Starrcast Owner Conrad Thompson Has Possible Big Plan for Next Year

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that on August 5, Starrcast LLC submitted a trademark application for the name “Southwest Championship Wrestling”. From 1978 through 1985, the late Joe Blanchard owned and ran SCW out of San Antonio, Texas. After their contract with the network...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
411mania.com

AEW News: Mance Warner Comments On AEW Rampage Match With Jon Moxley, Brody King Joins Ethan Page’s Toy Hunt

Mance Warner fought Jon Moxley in a bloody battle on AEW Rampage, and AEW has posted a video from Warner from after the match. You can see the video below, which was posted to AEW’s Twitter account. Warner said that he came to fight and he got knocked down and bloodied, but got back up. He said that it won’t be the last time that he and Moxley will “beat the hell out of each other” and Moxley may beat him up for years but he’s gonna keep getting back up and “going to the pay window.” He said that he and Moxley ain’t buddies and he was going to a bar to start a fight, where he may get knocked down but he will keep on doing what he’s doing. He concludes, “AEW, Ol’ Mancer’s here to start s**t, baby!”
WWE
PWMania

Dexter Lumis Returns to WWE During Mystery Man Angle at the End of RAW

Dexter Lumis has made his WWE return. In the No DQ match that served as Monday night’s WWE RAW main event from Cleveland, AJ Styles defeated The Miz. AJ was celebrating his victory after the match when he was momentarily distracted by a disturbance in the crowd. The commentary...
WWE
PWMania

Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (8/8/22) – Episode 75

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:. – The Lucha Brothers vs. Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon. – Ruby Soho and Skye Blue vs. Nikki Victory and Megan Myers. – Parker Bordeaux vs. Casey Carrington. –...
WWE
411mania.com

Claudio Castagnoli Recalls the Nicholas Match at WrestleMania 34

– While speaking to Chris Van Vliet at Starrcast V, former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli recalled his WrestleMania 34 match, where he and tag team partner Sheamus faced Braun Strowman and Strowman’s hand-picked mystery tag team partner, Nicholas. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Claudio Castagnoli on Nicholas: “I...
WWE
PWMania

Gene LeBell Passes Away at 89

The legendary “Judo” Gene LeBell has passed away at the age of 89. Bas Rutten posted a lengthy message on Facebook overnight to notify the passing. “My deepest condolences to his lovely wife Midge, his kids and all his other family members and friends. You will be greatly missed Gene, I love you my friend, till we meet again!,” Rutten wrote.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Jericho Appreciation Society Member Out With Injury

A member of the Jericho Appreciation Society is out with an injury and had to cancel an independent date in his own backyard. Last week, Matt Menard announced that was unable to compete at an International Wrestling Syndicate event on August 6. Menard made the announcement via video, saying his ailments stemmed from his Blood and Guts battle weeks back on "AEW Dynamite."
WWE

