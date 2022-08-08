Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/8/22)
WWE RAW will be broadcast live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. WWE has announced that the tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will kick off tonight on RAW. As of the time of writing, no teams have been revealed. The WWE Events...
PWMania
What Dexter Lumis’ Return Says About WWE
Last week on Smackdown, we saw the return of Karrion Kross with Scarlet by his side, another comeback associated with the Triple H regime, and another return took place on last night’s Raw with the cameo from Dexter Lumis, one of the dozens of performers released during the pandemic era due to “budget cuts.”
PWMania
WWE 2K23 Video Game Confirmed, News on WWE 2K22 Success
The WWE 2K23 video game has been confirmed. The first official confirmation that the WWE 2K23 video game will be released in 2023 was included in Take-Two Interactive’s quarterly earnings report, which was issued this week. There is no news on when WWE 2K23 will be released, although the...
PWMania
New WWE RAW Match Revealed for Tonight
Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins has been confirmed for tonight’s WWE RAW episode. RAW will be broadcast live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. * Tournament begins to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. * Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor. * WWE United States Champion...
Dragon Lee teams up with AEW’s La Faccion Ingobernable
Welp, it’s official: The AEW World Trios Championship Tournament has been announced, and fans, as they say, are stoked. Ari Daivari’s Trustbusters will make their Dynamite debut, the Young Bucks will wrestle alongside a mystery opponent who, by his own admission, isn’t “Hangman” Adam Page, and Will Ospreay and his Aussie Open buddies are heading back to Tony Khan’s company to wrestle against All-Atlantic Champion PAC and his Lucha Brothers in Death Triangle.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 8/15/22
Before the Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite went to air, the August 15 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. Full spoilers are listed below:. – Matt Menard and Excalibur were on commentary. – Tony Nese...
AC Mack Celebrates 200 Days As IWTV World Champion, Bobby Fish Returning To DEFY | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 9, 2022. - Today marks the 200th day of AC Mack's stint with the Independent Wrestling World Championship:. - Bobby Fish is set to make his first appereance in DEFY Wrestling since 2017:. - Happy Birthday, Alexa Bliss!. - Top 10...
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake
It has been revealed that Ricky Starks and Aaron Solo will face off in a singles match on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After Team Taz split, QT Marshall offered Starks a spot in The Factory group; Starks declined the offer, which led to this match. He will now fight a member of The Factory.
PWMania
WWE Camera Cuts and Zooming Not Expected to Stop
More adjustments to WWE are expected soon, although one of the most criticized aspects of the shows is not expected to change anytime soon. Many have blamed Kevin Dunn for the trademark camera shakiness and zooming that has become a mainstay of WWE programming over the past 10 to 15 years, but, according to Bryan Alvarez, other people in the company are okay with this production style.
PWMania
Starrcast Owner Conrad Thompson Has Possible Big Plan for Next Year
USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that on August 5, Starrcast LLC submitted a trademark application for the name “Southwest Championship Wrestling”. From 1978 through 1985, the late Joe Blanchard owned and ran SCW out of San Antonio, Texas. After their contract with the network...
411mania.com
AEW News: Mance Warner Comments On AEW Rampage Match With Jon Moxley, Brody King Joins Ethan Page’s Toy Hunt
Mance Warner fought Jon Moxley in a bloody battle on AEW Rampage, and AEW has posted a video from Warner from after the match. You can see the video below, which was posted to AEW’s Twitter account. Warner said that he came to fight and he got knocked down and bloodied, but got back up. He said that it won’t be the last time that he and Moxley will “beat the hell out of each other” and Moxley may beat him up for years but he’s gonna keep getting back up and “going to the pay window.” He said that he and Moxley ain’t buddies and he was going to a bar to start a fight, where he may get knocked down but he will keep on doing what he’s doing. He concludes, “AEW, Ol’ Mancer’s here to start s**t, baby!”
PWMania
Dexter Lumis Returns to WWE During Mystery Man Angle at the End of RAW
Dexter Lumis has made his WWE return. In the No DQ match that served as Monday night’s WWE RAW main event from Cleveland, AJ Styles defeated The Miz. AJ was celebrating his victory after the match when he was momentarily distracted by a disturbance in the crowd. The commentary...
PWMania
Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (8/8/22) – Episode 75
The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:. – The Lucha Brothers vs. Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon. – Ruby Soho and Skye Blue vs. Nikki Victory and Megan Myers. – Parker Bordeaux vs. Casey Carrington. –...
411mania.com
Claudio Castagnoli Recalls the Nicholas Match at WrestleMania 34
– While speaking to Chris Van Vliet at Starrcast V, former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli recalled his WrestleMania 34 match, where he and tag team partner Sheamus faced Braun Strowman and Strowman’s hand-picked mystery tag team partner, Nicholas. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Claudio Castagnoli on Nicholas: “I...
PWMania
Gene LeBell Passes Away at 89
The legendary “Judo” Gene LeBell has passed away at the age of 89. Bas Rutten posted a lengthy message on Facebook overnight to notify the passing. “My deepest condolences to his lovely wife Midge, his kids and all his other family members and friends. You will be greatly missed Gene, I love you my friend, till we meet again!,” Rutten wrote.
wrestlinginc.com
Jericho Appreciation Society Member Out With Injury
A member of the Jericho Appreciation Society is out with an injury and had to cancel an independent date in his own backyard. Last week, Matt Menard announced that was unable to compete at an International Wrestling Syndicate event on August 6. Menard made the announcement via video, saying his ailments stemmed from his Blood and Guts battle weeks back on "AEW Dynamite."
