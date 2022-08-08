Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Lopers begin fall practices a week earlier than normal
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska-Kearney Volleyball team hit the courts for their first fall practice Monday morning, a full week earlier than usual. "It honestly doesn't feel a whole lot different," said Lopers middle blocker Bailee Sterling. "Everyone's here. Everyone is back together. It kind of feels like normal."
NebraskaTV
NHS finds cat having heat stroke, reminds community to take care of pets on high heat days
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska Humane Society says they've recently found a cat who was suffering from a heat stroke. The three-year-old feline named Joey was found in Bellevue. After being brought back to the NHS facility, Joey was found to be lethargic and unresponsive to light and...
NebraskaTV
Teens arrested after shots fired inside a home
BEATRICE, Neb. — Two teens were arrested Monday for weapons charges in Beatrice after firing shots inside a home. According to the Beatrice Police Department, Jordan Meyer, 19, and Colten Anderson, 18, were charged with discharging a firearm at an occupied structure and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
