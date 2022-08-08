ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NebraskaTV

Lopers begin fall practices a week earlier than normal

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska-Kearney Volleyball team hit the courts for their first fall practice Monday morning, a full week earlier than usual. "It honestly doesn't feel a whole lot different," said Lopers middle blocker Bailee Sterling. "Everyone's here. Everyone is back together. It kind of feels like normal."
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Teens arrested after shots fired inside a home

BEATRICE, Neb. — Two teens were arrested Monday for weapons charges in Beatrice after firing shots inside a home. According to the Beatrice Police Department, Jordan Meyer, 19, and Colten Anderson, 18, were charged with discharging a firearm at an occupied structure and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
BEATRICE, NE

