WWE

PWMania

Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE

At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair Passed Out Twice During His “Last Match”

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson revealed what transpired behind the scenes leading up to “Ric Flair’s Last Match” event in Nashville on the most recent episode of “To Be The Man.”. On his last match, Flair said, “I don’t think people realized...
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Still Has Huge Plans For Roman Reigns And The WrestleMania 39 Main Event

They have a plan for that. This year’s Summerslam is now out of the way and that means the end of the year is not that far away. Once we get to the end of the year, it is time to start getting ready for WrestleMania season, which means the show is going to need a main event. WWE might have something planned for the show and it might be one of the biggest matches in a long time.
WWE
PWMania

Tatum Paxley Provides Injury Update Following Her WWE NXT Live Event Match

Following the termination of her singles match with Sloane Jacobs at the WWE NXT live event on August 6, Tatum Paxley gave an update on her condition. She crashed into the ring post and was busted open. The medical staff checked on her and ended the bout. She addressed the injury on Twitter, writing, “Thank you everyone for reaching out and checking in!🖤 I’ll be ok! Accidents like these happen all the time in what we do. Plus getting blood everywhere is super heavy metal.”
WWE
PWMania

Ciampa Dedicates His United States Title Match to WWE Hall of Famer

Before facing Bobby Lashley for the US championship on WWE RAW, Ciampa shared the following statement on Instagram. “Tonight is dedicated to Handsome Harley, The King, the first ever United States Champion… or as I always called him ‘Boss’. In 2008, when I moved to Eldon, MO...
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/8/22)

WWE RAW will be broadcast live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. WWE has announced that the tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will kick off tonight on RAW. As of the time of writing, no teams have been revealed. The WWE Events...
CLEVELAND, OH
PWMania

What Dexter Lumis’ Return Says About WWE

Last week on Smackdown, we saw the return of Karrion Kross with Scarlet by his side, another comeback associated with the Triple H regime, and another return took place on last night’s Raw with the cameo from Dexter Lumis, one of the dozens of performers released during the pandemic era due to “budget cuts.”
WWE
PWMania

AEW Stars Frustrated With Being Given Less TV Time Than When They Were in WWE

Several AEW stars seem upset about their position within the company, including two former WWE stars. Andrade El Idolo recently “liked” the following tweet:. “@TonyKhan so….you signed @ToBeMiro to @AEW away from rival organization just to have him do what exactly? Didn’t think I’d miss the day would come that I miss #RusevDay. He’s been used worse with yall that he was in WWE. Same goes with @AndradeElIdolo”
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on John Laurinaitis’ Departure From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, John Laurinaitis is no longer employed by WWE. Laurinaitis’ official termination occurred within the past week or so, but it was kept very quiet outside of a very narrow circle, according to PWInsider. The departure follows Vince McMahon’s unexpected retirement, which came after the WWE Board of Directors looked into complaints of sexual misconduct against McMahon and Laurinaitis.
WWE
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (8/10/22)

AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Minneapolis, MN at the Target Center, this Wednesday night. According to WrestleTix, 5,737 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (8/8/22), leaving 1,183 seats still available. The venue’s current capacity is 6,920. Here is the current card for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Former WWE Star Heading to AEW?

There was a tease for a former WWE talent to appear soon on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In a pre-recorded promo, Miro discussed the House of Black on AEW. House of Black has been attempting to convince Miro to join their group in recent weeks, but Miro hasn’t made the commitment.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE and Impact Wrestling Star Announces Retirement?

Since Mickie James last competed for Impact Wrestling in July and defeated Chelsea Green, it’s possible that her days as an in-ring wrestler are done. You’re only as good as your previous match, she said when Impact cameras caught up with her as she was leaving the arena. Many people at the time thought this was just a storyline retirement.
WWE
411mania.com

Backstage Update on Why WWE Postponed Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

– A singles match between Seth Rollins versus Riddle was originally scheduled for last month at WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, the match was pulled from the card as WWE ran an injury angle with Riddle, even though he wasn’t actually hurt . Riddle and Rollins still appeared for a confrontation at SummerSlam, which saw Rollins hit Riddle with the Curb Stomp. Dave Meltzer had an update on the matchup for today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.
WWE
PWMania

Miro Auditioning for Various Roles in Hollywood

AEW star Miro recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s “The Sessions” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Miro said he’s been auditioning for various roles in Hollywood:. “I get auditions every now and again. They liked me and they wanted...
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Ric Flair: “I Wish I Hadn’t Said It Was My Last Match”

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair talked about his “last match” event in Nashville, Tennessee, and other offers he’d received to wrestle on his podcast:. “I wish I hadn’t said it was my last match. That’s gonna get heat. Hell, they wanted me to wrestle in Puerto Rico on Saturday night. I said ‘Guys, I cannot get in the ring one week later.’ And the guy looked at me and said ‘Well, you know what, could retire in Puerto Rico can’t you?’ No, no, no that’s not the point.”
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

William Regal Comments On Karrion Kross Getting Another Chance In WWE

The tale of Karrion Kross' main roster journey has been quite strange thus far, as it started off with him losing to Jeff Hardy in around two minutes during his "WWE Raw" debut in July 2021. Kross would eventually get back to picking up wins, as he did previously on "NXT" where he was a two-time "NXT" Champion, however, he could never truly pick up any momentum. Over time, Kross saw his gimmick and presentation change, including him wearing a helmet to the ring with no explanation.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Live Event Results From Fayetteville, NC 8/7/22

The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Live event at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, NC. Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) defeated Dominik Mysterio. Seth Rollins in-ring promo, Dolph Ziggler comes to the ring, this sets up a match, Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler, after the match Rollins attacks Ziggler, Riddle makes the save.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
PWMania

CM Punk Returns to AEW on Dynamite: Quake By The Lake (Video)

The main event of Wednesday’s Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite featured “Lionheart” Chris Jericho challenging interim AEW world champion Jon Moxley. After forcing Jericho to submit to the Bulldog chokehold, Moxley retained the championship. Moxley also prevailed despite Jericho exposing the turnbuckle and using Sammy Guevara’s baseball bat as a weapon.
WWE

