Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Socorro ISD leader addresses issues with district's transportation employees
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Socorro Independent School District superintendent addressed recent issues involving the districts transportation staff possibly striking Wednesday. Dr. Nate Carman spoke to KFOX14 about some school bus drivers who had issues over a recent situation. Carman acknowledged some employees were upset over a recent...
El Paso ISD transitions back to application requirement for school meals
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) transitions back to application requirements for free and reduced-price school meals. During the pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students, however, those funds will not continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, El Paso ISD […]
El Paso area educators take part in training on life and death emergency situations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As students return to class across the El Paso area, school districts are preparing for the worst. It’s a scary reality school districts have to prepare for, an active shooter situation. On Tuesday educators, nurses and school staff came together for a training...
Dozens of SISD bus drivers boycott following departure of Transportation Director
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Approximately 80 to 150 bus drivers with Socorro ISD say they will not be completing their bus routes Wednesday following the departure of SISD Transportation Director Jackie Gutierrez. The drivers say they are standing in solidarity with Gutierrez after she was unexpectedly let go from her post in the department […]
UMC to hold public outreach meeting on bond initiative
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Hospital is looking for $345 million in taxpayer money to conduct several expansions. County officials have directed the University Medical Center to conduct public outreach before they move forward with the plan. The next meeting will be held Thursday at...
El Paso hospital to change ER posters displaying anti-abortion group info
An El Paso woman was startled to learn that her hospital was displaying an emergency room sign that includes the phone number of a Texas anti-abortion group. Texas law mandates hospitals display signs with information about human trafficking and forced abortion, including a toll-free number to a related organization. Ophra...
AYUDA organization conducts outreach, assists county residents with rent aid applications
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County has millions of dollars available to assist residents in the county who have overdue rent and utility bills. County residents are able to receive the help based on eligibility which is determined through an application process that is handled by United Way, a non-profit organization in El Paso.
Former students rally behind teacher suspended after Pledge of Allegiance controversy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Parents and former students in Pennsylvania are rallying for a middle school teacher who was suspended without pay after a discussion about the Pledge of Allegiance offended some of her students. Some students posted videos on "Tik Tok," entitled "Fire Sharon Davis," with many...
Fundraiser in El Paso aims to support service members and their families
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Endeavors, the largest provider of supportive services for veterans and their families, is hosting a fundraiser in partnership with Nami El Paso. For a small fee, thrill seekers can rappel 11 stories from the Coronado Tower in West El Paso, which was the location...
Donations made by MTC facilities help Chaparral students return to school
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Otero County Prison Facility and the Otero County Processing Center donated polo shirts and other clothing necessities for students of four elementary schools in Chaparral on Friday. The clothing items were donated to Chaparral, Desert Trail, Sunrise, and Yucca Heights. Counselors of each school...
Lightning prompts Las Cruces schools to 'shelter-in-place'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A lightning storm in Las Cruces prompted several schools to keep students inside. The school district ordered several of its schools to "shelter-in-place" Tuesday. According to our meteorologists, lighting was occurred in the Las Cruces area around 1:30 p.m. School district officials stated it...
Non-profit looks to team up with borderland businesses to support nursing moms
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Binational Breastfeeding Coalition is looking to team up with businesses across the borderland to support mothers who breastfeed. Rosalba Ruiz, Binational Breastfeeding Coalition outreach officer, would like to create judgment-free spaces where mothers feel safe to breastfeed their children. "They can go to...
Priest sheltering people during Illinois shooting visits El Paso for joint prayer
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Father Hernan Cuevas from Highland Park, Illinois visited El Paso for joint prayer in front of the Grand Candela, remembering the 4th of July shooting that left seven people of his community dead and 31 injured. In organization with father Fabian Marquez of the El Paso Diocese, Father Cuevas wanted […]
El Paso Fire Department hosts graduation ceremony for Class 100
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will host its Firefighter Class 100 graduation ceremony on Thursday. The group of dedicated trainees will be honored for achieving the goal of becoming El Paso Fire Department Firefighters. This achievement required months of hard work, intense training, long...
El Paso County leaders approve resolution to support individuals seeking abortion services
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Monday to protect individuals in El Paso who may seek abortion services. Today Commissoner Court unanimously adopted a resolution I introduced affirming the County’s position to comply with state and federal law but that stands in solidarity with individuals impacted by state and federal laws on abortion by taking certain policy positions in support of reproductive medical care," Commissioner David Stout stated on Facebook.
Las Cruces entrepreneur prepares to compete on national stage representing New Mexico
LAS CRUCES, NM (CBS4) — It’s Wednesday, which means CBS4 gets to showcase another woman in the borderland who’s Breaking the Bias. CBS4 On Your Side introduces you to a Las Cruces entrepreneur Roxanne Livingston, who’s now Mrs. New Mexico American getting ready to compete on the national stage.
El Paso County Commissioners vote to expand rental assistance for city residents
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners voted to allocate 20 percent of the county’s emergency rental assistance funds to city residents as county partners have noted a demand in the city. The county, which has a remaining balance of $2.5 million for rental and utility...
Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too
Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
BBB of El Paso: Rental scams on the rise nationwide
EL PASO, Texas -- With the housing market booming and prices on places to live are soaring, scammers are taking notice. The Better Business Bureau of El Paso says rental scams are on the rise nationwide. While none have not been reported locally, that does not mean people are not being scammed.
