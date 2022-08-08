These 4 Denver ballot measures on sidewalks, education and more are set for 2022 election

The signatures are in. Denver voters will weigh four citizen-led initiatives in this November's midterm, the city's elections division tells us.

Why it matters: The ballot questions mostly seek to increase taxes and fees to cover the cost of the proposals.

In recent elections, Denver residents voted openly for tax hikes, but this year's ballot, which comes at a time of economic constraint, may test voters' mood.

Details: From mitigating the effects of climate change to protecting low-income residents, the local measures vary widely.

1. My Spark Denver , which made the ballot Friday, would use a 4.5% sales tax on marijuana products and a portion of the existing tax on cannabis to fund out-of-school enrichment and learning opportunities for local kids.

The initiative is led by John Bailey, chair of the Colorado Black Round Table.

2. Denver Deserves Sidewalks — backed by Denver Streets Partnership, an advocacy group for people-friendly roadways — would charge property owners a fee for the construction and maintenance of sidewalks citywide.

An average single-family home could expect to pay about $107 a year, or roughly $9 per month. A 20% discount would apply in historically underserved areas, including East Colfax, Elyria-Swansea and Montbello.

3. No Eviction Without Representation would raise taxes roughly $12 million (which would increase in future years based on the Colorado consumer price index) to provide free legal representation for people facing evictions.

The proposal — pushed by a group of renters' advocates called NEWR Denver — would also charge a $75 yearly fee per rental unit for larger landlords.

4. Waste No More would require all Denver businesses, including restaurants, hospitals and hotels, to offer compost and recycling services.

The initiative, organized by local activist and mayoral candidate Ean Tafoya, would also mandate construction companies to dispose of materials more sustainably.

What's next : Denver officials are advancing proposals that would change the requirements around citizen-led initiatives in years to come, and potentially make it harder for measures to make the ballot.

One proposal moving forward, which the City Council will soon vote on, would require 2% of total required signatures (about 9,000 today) to come from each of the 11 districts.

If council members give the green light, the measure will be referred to voters for the final decision on the ballot Nov. 8, because it requires a change to the city's charter.

What to watch: The Colorado ballot is expected to feature at least seven statewide measures with more possible.