Ethan Hayter extends Ineos Grenadiers contract until 2024

By Ryan Dabbs
Cycling Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01cAwu_0h8t7J5h00

Ethan Hayter has singed a contract extension which will keep him at Ineos Grenadiers until the end of the 2024 season.

Having turned professional with the team in 2020, Hayter has since won 16 times for the British squad, including his first WorldTour overall victory at the Tour of Poland last week . Also among his wins are stages at the 2021 Tour of Britain, the overall at the Tour of Norway last year and two British national time trial titles.

“I am really proud to extend my contract with the team and keep racing as a Grenadier," Ethan said. "The goal is clear - to kick on and win more WorldTour races, have a go at the World Champs and get some Grand Tours under my belt. I believe I am in the best environment to continue winning over the coming seasons.”

The 23-year-old is set to make his Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a España later this month, before heading to Wollongong, Australia, to compete in the World Championships.

His contract extension with Ineos Grenadiers also ensures he can focus on the track, too, in line with the team's focus on developing multi-discipline riders - Tom Pidcock and Filippo Ganna are just two riders contracted to Ineos which highlights this commitment.

Hayter is a six-time national champion, two-time world champion and Olympic Games silver medallist in various track races, and has further ambitions for success in the velodrome. For Ineos, tying him down to another two years is certainly a positive, especially when he still has plenty more potential.

Deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth said: “Ethan is one of those riders who quite often flies under the radar, which is incredible considering the palmarès he already has to his name.

"He’s at the forefront of the young group we are building here and we have been delighted with his development and attitude. I’m so excited about what he can go on to achieve in the sport and it will be great to see him racing alongside his brother Leo.”

Indeed, Ethan's younger brother Leo is joining the team as a stagiaire for the remainder of this season, and full-time from 2023. Leo recently won the Giro d'Italia U23 , as well as the U23 British time trial in June .

IN THIS ARTICLE
Sports
