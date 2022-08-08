ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Conservatives, register Republican to vote for Williams (Your Letters)

I registered Republican to vote Brandon Williams. You should, too. New York State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister recently ordered any change of party affiliation received by the Board of Elections on or after Aug. 12 shall not be honored until Aug. 30, which means if you are a third-party voter, you have an opportunity to help shake up Washington and the broken two-party system by nominating a political outsider to be on the ticket this November.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NY primary election voters face new deadline to change party enrollment

New York voters now face a deadline of Thursday to change their party enrollment in time to vote in the Aug. 23 primary election for members of Congress and the state Senate. A state Supreme Court judge changed the deadline last week to close a loophole that would have allowed voters to change their party enrollment up until the day of election.
ELECTIONS
Gabby Petito’s family files $50M lawsuit claiming police failed her

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabby Petito’s family on Monday notified Utah officials of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that police failed to recognize their daughter was in a life-threatening situation last year when officers investigated a fight between her and her boyfriend. The fight happened weeks before authorities say the boyfriend killed her while the couple was on a cross-country van trip.
MOAB, UT
NYC’s biggest legal weed business networking event Aug. 23. How to buy tickets.

NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State marijuana industry. The upcoming industry meetup, presented by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will be held in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5:30– 8:30 p.m. at Draught 55. Space is limited and tickets are going fast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
