Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Pompeo talks to Jan. 6 panel, Doug Mastriano cuts own meeting short
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection interviewed former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and met briefly with Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano on Tuesday as it probes Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Pompeo is among several...
Conservatives, register Republican to vote for Williams (Your Letters)
I registered Republican to vote Brandon Williams. You should, too. New York State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister recently ordered any change of party affiliation received by the Board of Elections on or after Aug. 12 shall not be honored until Aug. 30, which means if you are a third-party voter, you have an opportunity to help shake up Washington and the broken two-party system by nominating a political outsider to be on the ticket this November.
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in Madison County mosquitoes
Syracuse, N.Y. — Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been discovered in mosquitoes in Madison County. The infected insects were collected from a trap on Smith Ridge Road in the town of Sullivan, according to the Madison County Health Department. It’s the first sign of the virus in Madison...
NY primary election voters face new deadline to change party enrollment
New York voters now face a deadline of Thursday to change their party enrollment in time to vote in the Aug. 23 primary election for members of Congress and the state Senate. A state Supreme Court judge changed the deadline last week to close a loophole that would have allowed voters to change their party enrollment up until the day of election.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Election 2022: What you need to know for the August primary in Central NY (One deadline today)
The second primary for this election year happens on Aug. 23, when voters will decide which candidates will be on the ballot for the November general election. The June 28 primary decided which of the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial and state assembly candidates would be on the ballot on Nov. 8.
Gabby Petito’s family files $50M lawsuit claiming police failed her
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gabby Petito’s family on Monday notified Utah officials of plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that police failed to recognize their daughter was in a life-threatening situation last year when officers investigated a fight between her and her boyfriend. The fight happened weeks before authorities say the boyfriend killed her while the couple was on a cross-country van trip.
What deep-fried goodies can we expect at the 2022 NY State Fair?
Who would deep fry a peach pie stuffed with bacon and jalapeno?. If you’ve been to the New York State Fair in the last decade or so, you know who. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
NYC’s biggest legal weed business networking event Aug. 23. How to buy tickets.
NY Cannabis Insider Live events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the New York State marijuana industry. The upcoming industry meetup, presented by the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, will be held in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 5:30– 8:30 p.m. at Draught 55. Space is limited and tickets are going fast.
RELATED PEOPLE
Amish man hospitalized after car-buggy crash, troopers say
Le Ray, N.Y. — An Amish man was hospitalized Monday after a minivan hit a horse-drawn buggy from behind in Jefferson County Monday, troopers said. Joe Swartzentruber, 29, of Evans Mills, was in the buggy heading north on State Route 37 in Le Ray at about 2:32 p.m., according to a news release from the State Police.
New details emerge in weekend shooting of woman traveling in car in DeWitt
DeWitt, N.Y. — DeWitt police Monday released details of a shooting that left a car passenger with wounds in both legs Saturday night. Police said the 27-year-old woman told them she was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling north on Thompson Road near Interstate 690 when a vehicle in front stopped in the road.
NY men’s amateur golf championship: 2 players tied for the lead after Round 1
Fayetteville, N.Y. — The New York State Golf Association hosted 151 of the best in-state amateur golfers at Onondaga Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. The players traveled from across the state to compete in the 99th men’s amateur championship. Leading the pack at the end of Day...
How to watch 2022 MLS vs. Liga MX All-Star Game: Time, TV channel, free live stream
For the second straight year, Major League Soccer and Liga MX will combine their All-Star Games as the top players from both North American leagues face off at at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Wednesday, August 10 (8/10/2022). The game will be broadcast on ESPN, TUDN and Univision...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0