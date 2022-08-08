This time last year, the Yampa Valley was full of smoke. We had both the Muddy Slide Fire and the Morgan Creek Fire and were experiencing smoke from wildland fires in California and Oregon. This summer, we have been very lucky as a wet spring and July monsoons have kept the risk of wildfire low to moderate. Despite these lower risks, the Routt County Wildfire Mitigation Council (RCWMC) continues to support a resilient and fire adapted Yampa Valley through education, outreach, planning, and the support of on-the-ground mitigation work.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO