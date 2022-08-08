ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: It’s time to rethink how we recover from surgeries

I love the camaraderie I’ve felt hobbling around Steamboat on crutches post-surgery — complete strangers share personal stories of adventures gone wrong, resulting in their own operations and recovery journeys. There are two things on which we always agree: We have great medical professionals that know how to...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Talks between Peak Health Alliance, UCHealth break down

While the president of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center says she believes discussions between the hospital and Peak Health Alliance have “come to an end,” the health insurance co-op’s CEO says she doesn’t “want to close the door totally.”. In an interview with the Steamboat...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Abortion rights protests should consider the rights of pre-born humans

I was struck by the juxtaposition of photographs on page 5 of Monday’s Steamboat Pilot & Today. At the top left was a photo of high school students displaying big smiles and signs such as “My Body, My Choice,” as they gathered to support abortion rights. Next to that photo, on the right side of the page, was a birth announcement of a beautiful baby girl, born here in Routt County in July.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Sen. Rankin: Price controls on health care deal another blow to rural Colorado

Yet again, rural Colorado suffers as the Democrat majority moves to government control and focuses on the interests of the urban Front Range, this time to implement price controls on health care. Access to hospitals and other health care resources is fragile in rural communities where vital services are often...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
Steamboat Springs, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Health
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Keep Bears Wild to host informational event next week

Keep Bears Wild is hosting a presentation to educate the public about bear behavior and how to live cohesively with the animal. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, at Library Hall in Bud Werner Memorial Library. Keep Bears Wild is a...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Community Agriculture Alliance: Routt County Wildfire Mitigation Council

This time last year, the Yampa Valley was full of smoke. We had both the Muddy Slide Fire and the Morgan Creek Fire and were experiencing smoke from wildland fires in California and Oregon. This summer, we have been very lucky as a wet spring and July monsoons have kept the risk of wildfire low to moderate. Despite these lower risks, the Routt County Wildfire Mitigation Council (RCWMC) continues to support a resilient and fire adapted Yampa Valley through education, outreach, planning, and the support of on-the-ground mitigation work.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Human Resource Coalition seeks volunteer to review grant requests

The Human Resource Coalition is looking for a grant reviewer to join its volunteer committee. The coalition is responsible for assigning city and county community support funding each year, and the grant reviewer will make a two-year commitment with the bulk of their commitment coming in October and November. According...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Newborn Network to host Play and Learn in Oak Creek

The Newborn Network will offer Play and Learn, a twice weekly, no-cost, adult-child activity session, at the South Routt Community Center in Oak Creek starting Aug. 23. Play and Learn allows parents and caregivers to engage with their children in fun learning activities such as reading, singing, art, pretend play and movement activities.
OAK CREEK, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substance Abuse#Stress Hormones#Mental Health#Drugs#Alcoholic Beverages
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Train engine fire in Phippsburg puts volunteers into action

A few feet above a fuel reservoir with a capacity of 40,000 gallons, the engine pulling a Union Pacific coal train caught fire Tuesday, Aug. 9, en route through Phippsburg. Yampa Fire Protection is comprised of volunteers exclusively, and they had to drop whatever they were doing at about 3 p.m. Tuesday to quickly get to the burning train.
PHIPPSBURG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

New banner program set to recognize, honor veterans

Veteran Loretta Kuhlman is working to create banners representing the men and women of Routt County who have stepped up to serve in the military that will line the sides of Lincoln Avenue for Veterans and Memorial days. “There are hundreds of communities across the nation that do this,” said...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Some weapons should be reserved only for police and military

Recent letters to the editor speaking out against allowing assault weapons in the hands of civilians or individuals are right on target. These guns should only be operated and owned by the military or police. No civilian or individual should be able to own these weapons. I recently read a...
OAK CREEK, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Drinks
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Resort seeks proposals for large, outdoor art installation

Steamboat Resort is looking for artists who want to be showcased in the resort’s upcoming “What Makes You Feel Welcome In The Outdoors” installation. Steamboat Resort is now accepting proposals, and selected artist or artists will receive a commission for the creation and installation of their work.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Record — Aug. 1-7

6:10 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of harassment on Mount Werner from a man who told deputies another man had flicked his ear. The reporting party decided not to press charges. 10:59 a.m. — A vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant on...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Towers for the first leg of Steamboat Resort’s new gondola are in

A helicopter again roamed the skies above Steamboat Resort on Sunday, Aug. 7, as crews installed four more towers for what will eventually become the longest and fastest 10-person gondola in North America. Foundations for the Wild Blue gondola towers had been previously installed in a line that will stretch...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy