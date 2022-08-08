Read full article on original website
Letter: It’s time to rethink how we recover from surgeries
I love the camaraderie I’ve felt hobbling around Steamboat on crutches post-surgery — complete strangers share personal stories of adventures gone wrong, resulting in their own operations and recovery journeys. There are two things on which we always agree: We have great medical professionals that know how to...
Talks between Peak Health Alliance, UCHealth break down
While the president of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center says she believes discussions between the hospital and Peak Health Alliance have “come to an end,” the health insurance co-op’s CEO says she doesn’t “want to close the door totally.”. In an interview with the Steamboat...
Letter: Abortion rights protests should consider the rights of pre-born humans
I was struck by the juxtaposition of photographs on page 5 of Monday’s Steamboat Pilot & Today. At the top left was a photo of high school students displaying big smiles and signs such as “My Body, My Choice,” as they gathered to support abortion rights. Next to that photo, on the right side of the page, was a birth announcement of a beautiful baby girl, born here in Routt County in July.
Sen. Rankin: Price controls on health care deal another blow to rural Colorado
Yet again, rural Colorado suffers as the Democrat majority moves to government control and focuses on the interests of the urban Front Range, this time to implement price controls on health care. Access to hospitals and other health care resources is fragile in rural communities where vital services are often...
Keep Bears Wild to host informational event next week
Keep Bears Wild is hosting a presentation to educate the public about bear behavior and how to live cohesively with the animal. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, at Library Hall in Bud Werner Memorial Library. Keep Bears Wild is a...
Community Agriculture Alliance: Routt County Wildfire Mitigation Council
This time last year, the Yampa Valley was full of smoke. We had both the Muddy Slide Fire and the Morgan Creek Fire and were experiencing smoke from wildland fires in California and Oregon. This summer, we have been very lucky as a wet spring and July monsoons have kept the risk of wildfire low to moderate. Despite these lower risks, the Routt County Wildfire Mitigation Council (RCWMC) continues to support a resilient and fire adapted Yampa Valley through education, outreach, planning, and the support of on-the-ground mitigation work.
Human Resource Coalition seeks volunteer to review grant requests
The Human Resource Coalition is looking for a grant reviewer to join its volunteer committee. The coalition is responsible for assigning city and county community support funding each year, and the grant reviewer will make a two-year commitment with the bulk of their commitment coming in October and November. According...
Newborn Network to host Play and Learn in Oak Creek
The Newborn Network will offer Play and Learn, a twice weekly, no-cost, adult-child activity session, at the South Routt Community Center in Oak Creek starting Aug. 23. Play and Learn allows parents and caregivers to engage with their children in fun learning activities such as reading, singing, art, pretend play and movement activities.
Train engine fire in Phippsburg puts volunteers into action
A few feet above a fuel reservoir with a capacity of 40,000 gallons, the engine pulling a Union Pacific coal train caught fire Tuesday, Aug. 9, en route through Phippsburg. Yampa Fire Protection is comprised of volunteers exclusively, and they had to drop whatever they were doing at about 3 p.m. Tuesday to quickly get to the burning train.
Steamboat Springs City Council President: The Yampa Valley — take it slow and embrace the place
Please, please, please — SLOW DOWN! We tell our kids to slow down when they run too fast, bike too fast or drive too fast, but what about us? Do we ever take our own advice and slow down? It seems like we are doing just the opposite. This...
New banner program set to recognize, honor veterans
Veteran Loretta Kuhlman is working to create banners representing the men and women of Routt County who have stepped up to serve in the military that will line the sides of Lincoln Avenue for Veterans and Memorial days. “There are hundreds of communities across the nation that do this,” said...
Letter: Some weapons should be reserved only for police and military
Recent letters to the editor speaking out against allowing assault weapons in the hands of civilians or individuals are right on target. These guns should only be operated and owned by the military or police. No civilian or individual should be able to own these weapons. I recently read a...
Letter: Increasing STR tax could hurt Steamboat more than it helps
The proposed tax increase of 9% on short term rentals is for affordable housing, a laudable goal. But targeting only STRs is not the best method and is not in the city’s long-term interests. In 2019, Steamboat had 500,000 visitors. They spent an estimated $535 million. The city receives...
Parking lot overhaul adds parking spaces, isolates traffic at Steamboat Springs High School
Parents and students at Steamboat Springs High School will see significant changes to the parking lot, drop-off area and bus loop when they return for the first day of school later this month. The rearrangement of the high school parking lot separates traffic from parents dropping students off, students parking,...
Steamboat Resort seeks proposals for large, outdoor art installation
Steamboat Resort is looking for artists who want to be showcased in the resort’s upcoming “What Makes You Feel Welcome In The Outdoors” installation. Steamboat Resort is now accepting proposals, and selected artist or artists will receive a commission for the creation and installation of their work.
When Smartwool left Steamboat Springs, workers who stayed behind got a “kick in the shorts to recalibrate”
When Smartwool announced plans to leave its founding headquarters for Denver in 2018 it left a lot of people scratching their heads. Not from the company’s merino wool, but for the conundrum it created for its workers in this thriving but remote corner of Colorado. Some followed Smartwool parent...
The Record — Aug. 1-7
6:10 a.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of harassment on Mount Werner from a man who told deputies another man had flicked his ear. The reporting party decided not to press charges. 10:59 a.m. — A vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant on...
‘Once in a lifetime’: Hayden gets $5.2 million to diversify economy as plant closure looms
The town of Hayden will receive $5.2 million in federal grant funding for a regional industrial park project that hopes to lesson impacts as the Hayden Station shutters by the end of the decade. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday, Aug. 9, that Hayden and neighboring Craig — another...
Towers for the first leg of Steamboat Resort’s new gondola are in
A helicopter again roamed the skies above Steamboat Resort on Sunday, Aug. 7, as crews installed four more towers for what will eventually become the longest and fastest 10-person gondola in North America. Foundations for the Wild Blue gondola towers had been previously installed in a line that will stretch...
No fish tale: the eye-opening story behind Tim Daniel’s record-breaking brook trout
Unlike many fish stories, full of heroism and bravado on the angler’s part, the one Granby local Tim Daniel tells about catching his record-breaking brook trout brims with feeling and lessons in resource protection. The story started on May 23, nearly two and a half months ago. Daniel, who’s...
