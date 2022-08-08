ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

WTNH

East Hartford man arrested for assaulting DOT worker on I-84

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford. According to state police, the incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Tuesday night. The right lane was closed and two lanes were […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
iheart.com

Enfield Police Investigate Apparent Homicide

Police called to the town green this morning, that's right on the same campus as the Town Hall is located. Police Chief Alaric Fox says that a person was walking on the green near the gazebo area where a body was found. "It appears to be a homicide" but the...
ENFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Fairfield police: Suspect confessed in fatal hit-and-run crash

BRIDGEPORT - Fairfield police said Jairo Lopez-Bonillo admitting striking a motorcycle driver with his sports utility vehicle and then fleeing the scene earlier this month. “Jairo stated he imagined the (motorcyclist) was injured but (he) was surprised and nervous and left the scene,” police stated in a report released Wednesday.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Man dragged 500 ft during Wallingford carjacking

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a stolen car incident that resulted in one man being dragged 500 feet from his car. On August 9, just before 4:30 p.m., Wallingford officers responded to the area of Chimney Hill Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they identified the car as […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
Register Citizen

East Hartford man sentenced for running fentanyl mill out of Manchester apartment, prosecutors say

BRIDGEPORT — An East Hartford man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for running a fentanyl mill out of a Manchester apartment, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport ordered Luis Ciuro, 37, of East Hartford, to serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison sentence, according to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport police charge two in gas station drive-by scooter shooting

BRIDGEPORT — Two residents were charged Wednesday evening in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed two men last month, according to Bridgeport police. Police believe Jahmir Daniel, 18, of Bridgeport, opened fire from the back of a scooter on Fairfield Avenue on July 10. The shots killed 32-year-old Hartford man Ramon Peguero, who police said was the intended target, and 18-year-old Bridgeport resident Kazzmaire Dorsey, who was struck by a stray bullet, police said in a news release Wednesday night.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Britain Herald

Second man charged in Southington home invasion pleads not guilty

SOUTHINGTON – The second man charged in a local home invasion involving an assault and the threat of a firearm has pleaded not guilty. Gregory Rogers, 40, of New Britain, faced a judge on Tuesday, in New Britain Superior Court, where he entered not guilty pleas to charges of home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, third-degree assault of a special victim, conspiracy to commit third-degree assault of a special victim, second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Body Found Near Gazebo At Town Green In Enfield

Police are investigating after a man was found in an apparent homicide in a city gazebo in Connecticut. The man's body was found in Hartford County in Enfield adjacent to town hall around 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10. When Enfield police arrived on the scene, they confirmed that the victim...
ENFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police

SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
SOUTHBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Vernon man arrested in stabbing

VERNON — A town resident was arrested in connection to a stabbing on Aug. 3 at a residence on Mountain Street, police said. The man, Jaime Couloute-Hampton, 42, of Vernon, was charged with first-degree assault, third-degree strangulation, second-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint, and second-degree breach of peace, police said.
VERNON, CT
WTNH

East Haven bar’s license suspended after fatal weekend shooting

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Consumer Protection Commissioner signed a summary suspension for the liquor permit for BullsEye Billards & Bar following a fatal shooting over the weekend. The suspension comes after the East Haven Police Department made a referral to the DCP Liquor Control Divison on Aug. 8 regarding an Aug. 6 shooting. […]
EAST HAVEN, CT

