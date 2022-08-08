Read full article on original website
Police identify man found dead in gazebo on Enfield town green
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a gazebo on the town green in Enfield early Wednesday morning.
Homicide victim found across from Enfield Town Hall identified
ENFIELD, Conn. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead across from Enfield Town Hall early Wednesday morning, police said. According to police, a witness called police just before 3 a.m. and reported walking by and seeing the man, saying he may be dead. The...
East Hartford man arrested for assaulting DOT worker on I-84
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from East Hartford was arrested on Wednesday after he assaulted a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford. According to state police, the incident occurred just before 12 a.m. Tuesday night. The right lane was closed and two lanes were […]
Police Seek Suspect Accused Of Breaking Vehicle Window, Stealing Items In Ashford
Police are investigating after a suspect reportedly broke into a vehicle in Connecticut and stole items. The incident happened on Pompey Hollow Road in the Windham County town of Ashford between 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, according to a report from Connecticut State Police on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Two Armed Men Restrain, Assault, Rob Workers At Southbury Home, Police Say
An investigation is underway after two men assaulted and robbed construction workers at a home in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in the town of Southbury, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received a call at about 12:30 p.m. from an individual who...
Enfield Police Investigate Apparent Homicide
Police called to the town green this morning, that's right on the same campus as the Town Hall is located. Police Chief Alaric Fox says that a person was walking on the green near the gazebo area where a body was found. "It appears to be a homicide" but the...
Register Citizen
Fairfield police: Suspect confessed in fatal hit-and-run crash
BRIDGEPORT - Fairfield police said Jairo Lopez-Bonillo admitting striking a motorcycle driver with his sports utility vehicle and then fleeing the scene earlier this month. “Jairo stated he imagined the (motorcyclist) was injured but (he) was surprised and nervous and left the scene,” police stated in a report released Wednesday.
Man dragged 500 ft during Wallingford carjacking
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police are investigating a stolen car incident that resulted in one man being dragged 500 feet from his car. On August 9, just before 4:30 p.m., Wallingford officers responded to the area of Chimney Hill Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they identified the car as […]
Register Citizen
East Hartford man sentenced for running fentanyl mill out of Manchester apartment, prosecutors say
BRIDGEPORT — An East Hartford man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for running a fentanyl mill out of a Manchester apartment, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport ordered Luis Ciuro, 37, of East Hartford, to serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison sentence, according to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.
Bristol Press
Police looking for man accused of trading gun for drugs in Bristol
BRISTOL – A Bristol man who police say stole a gun and traded it to a drug dealer is wanted once again. Joseph Stanchfield, 20, of 45 Christopher St., is expected to be charged with failure to appear once he is found or turns himself in. The 20-year-old failed...
Agawam police investigation at Cooper Street home
A police investigation was underway on Cooper Street Wednesday in Agawam, not far from the High School.
Man arrested for assaulting DOT worker in construction zone: State Police
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested early Wednesday for allegedly hitting a construction worker on Interstate 84. On Tuesday at 11:58 p.m., state police were called about an alleged assault that occurred in a construction zone on I-84 westbound in West Hartford, in the area of Exit 41.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police charge two in gas station drive-by scooter shooting
BRIDGEPORT — Two residents were charged Wednesday evening in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed two men last month, according to Bridgeport police. Police believe Jahmir Daniel, 18, of Bridgeport, opened fire from the back of a scooter on Fairfield Avenue on July 10. The shots killed 32-year-old Hartford man Ramon Peguero, who police said was the intended target, and 18-year-old Bridgeport resident Kazzmaire Dorsey, who was struck by a stray bullet, police said in a news release Wednesday night.
New Britain Herald
Second man charged in Southington home invasion pleads not guilty
SOUTHINGTON – The second man charged in a local home invasion involving an assault and the threat of a firearm has pleaded not guilty. Gregory Rogers, 40, of New Britain, faced a judge on Tuesday, in New Britain Superior Court, where he entered not guilty pleas to charges of home invasion, conspiracy to commit home invasion, third-degree assault of a special victim, conspiracy to commit third-degree assault of a special victim, second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny.
Body Found Near Gazebo At Town Green In Enfield
Police are investigating after a man was found in an apparent homicide in a city gazebo in Connecticut. The man's body was found in Hartford County in Enfield adjacent to town hall around 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10. When Enfield police arrived on the scene, they confirmed that the victim...
Man stabbed at Southbury construction site: State police
SOUTHBURY, Conn. — Connecticut state police are investigating after two men were restrained, assaulted and robbed at a construction site in Southbury. One of the men was hospitalized with a stab wound. Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call from a woman who said she was stopped by...
Reckless Driver In Harwinton Found Speeding At 120 MPH In 65 MPH Zone, Police Say
A driver was charged after their vehicle was measured speeding at 120 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone in Connecticut. A trooper saw a silver Mercedes speeding on Route 8 northbound in the Litchfield County town of Harwinton, according to a report from Connecticut State Police on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Vernon man arrested in stabbing
VERNON — A town resident was arrested in connection to a stabbing on Aug. 3 at a residence on Mountain Street, police said. The man, Jaime Couloute-Hampton, 42, of Vernon, was charged with first-degree assault, third-degree strangulation, second-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint, and second-degree breach of peace, police said.
East Haven bar’s license suspended after fatal weekend shooting
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Consumer Protection Commissioner signed a summary suspension for the liquor permit for BullsEye Billards & Bar following a fatal shooting over the weekend. The suspension comes after the East Haven Police Department made a referral to the DCP Liquor Control Divison on Aug. 8 regarding an Aug. 6 shooting. […]
Suspect identified with breaking into cars in Springfield
A Springfield man is charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle after a police investigation.
