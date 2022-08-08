ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida sheriff says his school resource deputies will be heavily armed

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With schools starting across Florida in the next few weeks, one Florida sheriff is taking no chances with school security. In the wake of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas and other school shootings, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is making sure his school resource deputies will be heavily armed this school year.
First Coast News

'Code Wiz' opens in St. Johns County

FRUIT COVE, Fla. — Code Wiz is a new franchise with the first store in Florida opening right here on the First Coast. Rebeca Rodriguez and her family are diving head first into this new tech business. “When we were looking for something to embark on we really wanted...
"Take Stock in Children" and become a mentor today! (FCL Aug. 10, 2022)

Take Stock in Children is a non-profit organization in Florida that provides students one-on-one support through caring volunteer mentors, professional college success services, the opportunity to earn a college scholarship, and hope for success in college, career, and life. Visit takestockjax.org for more information.
Report: Georgia may host recruits at Florida game in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of Georgia has optioned to bring recruits to this year's game against the University of Florida, ending a joint agreement between the two schools not to do so, The Athletic reported. When the Bulldogs size up the Gators this year, recruits may get a...
Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
'There is never a time that there's not a void for the family member who isn't here:' Orange Park woman wants permission to see her brother in prison

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Florida has the third-largest prison system in the nation with roughly 80,000 inmates across more than 50 prisons. Not all the inmates have family members who visit faithfully, but when one Orange Park grandmother was no longer allowed to visit her brother, she reached out to First Coast News for help.
Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach

A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
