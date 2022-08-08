Read full article on original website
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour ItL. CaneFlorida State
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Raines High community mourning loss of beloved guidance counselor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many are remembering a legend to the Northside community, especially those who attended Raines High School in the last 35 years. Mrs. Deborah Norman was the longest serving guidance counselor at Raines. She passed away unexpectedly Friday. Norman will be remembered by so many as not...
Florida teacher quits after staff takes down his Black heroes posters, report says
A Pensacola elementary school teacher reportedly quit the day before school started after a district employee allegedly took down pictures of Black heroes he had on the walls of his classroom.
New silent panic button built into badges for teachers in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday, kids in St. Johns County, the fastest growing county in Florida, were back in the classroom. Starting this year, there’s a new tool teachers and faculty can use to protect themselves and their students. STORY: Former President Donald Trump says he invoked...
Click10.com
Florida sheriff says his school resource deputies will be heavily armed
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With schools starting across Florida in the next few weeks, one Florida sheriff is taking no chances with school security. In the wake of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas and other school shootings, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is making sure his school resource deputies will be heavily armed this school year.
Jacksonville ranked one of the worst Florida cities for dogs, according to survey
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Is Jacksonville dog-friendly or dog-unfriendly? And, what even makes a city dog-friendly?. According to a survey by Excel Pest Services, Jacksonville and Spring Hill rank as the worst cities for families with dogs. Out of the 20 towns and cities analyzed, Clearwater comes in shampoo'd and...
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
Clay County school fills teacher vacancies just in time for first day
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Back to school is going back to normal. It’s the first time since 2019 where students and teachers will begin to feel normalcy again in the classroom on the very first day of school. Get those lunches and backpacks packed - The one...
'Code Wiz' opens in St. Johns County
FRUIT COVE, Fla. — Code Wiz is a new franchise with the first store in Florida opening right here on the First Coast. Rebeca Rodriguez and her family are diving head first into this new tech business. “When we were looking for something to embark on we really wanted...
First Coast News
"Take Stock in Children" and become a mentor today! (FCL Aug. 10, 2022)
Take Stock in Children is a non-profit organization in Florida that provides students one-on-one support through caring volunteer mentors, professional college success services, the opportunity to earn a college scholarship, and hope for success in college, career, and life. Visit takestockjax.org for more information.
Woman she wasn’t told about disturbing incident involving 2-year-old at St. Augustine daycare
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mother says her family received a devastating call last week from a former employee at Kingdom Kids Academy in St. Augustine. “She was like but it's eating at me," said the mother. "She said I quit my job because they were threatening me if I told you, but I only feel like it's right for you to know."
Sheriff accused of pressuring candidates to drop races
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A third candidate for public office has come to forward to say a sheriff on Florida’s Space Coast offered help in getting a job in exchange for leaving a race and backing his favored candidate. Kimberly Musselman, an assistant state attorney in Brevard County,...
cltampa.com
Video shows alligator named 'Big Head Fred' eating smaller gator at Florida spring
Big Head Fred is hungry, and meat is back on the menu, boys. A recent video posted to Facebook by Kayla Jane of Kayla Jane's Crystal Kayaks shows a large alligator in Florida's Silver Springs savagely enjoying a much smaller gator for lunch. "Big Head Fred is back at it...
72-year-old accused of trying to rob bank inside a Jacksonville Walmart appears in Duval court using walker
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Elaine Christensen, 72, told a judge she'd only been in Jacksonville five days when she was arrested on charges of robbery at the Woodforest National Bank in a Walmart on Normandy Boulevard. Christensen appeared in Duval County Circuit Court on Wednesday using a walker. The...
St. Johns family shares their story of recovery to bring awareness to motorcycle crashes
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Michael Esposito’s love of motorcycles began before he could even walk. It is a joy he has shared with his wife and was passing down to his children. “It was just something that I loved,” he said. But on April 18, as...
First Coast News
Report: Georgia may host recruits at Florida game in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of Georgia has optioned to bring recruits to this year's game against the University of Florida, ending a joint agreement between the two schools not to do so, The Athletic reported. When the Bulldogs size up the Gators this year, recruits may get a...
Widow of Jacksonville veteran celebrates PACT Act: 'If this was around, maybe he would still be here'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville widow, whose husband died after serving in the Marines, is applauding the newly signed PACT Act, which expands health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxins during their time in service. President Biden on Wednesday signed into law the Promises to Address Comprehensive Toxics...
News4Jax.com
Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
'There is never a time that there's not a void for the family member who isn't here:' Orange Park woman wants permission to see her brother in prison
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Florida has the third-largest prison system in the nation with roughly 80,000 inmates across more than 50 prisons. Not all the inmates have family members who visit faithfully, but when one Orange Park grandmother was no longer allowed to visit her brother, she reached out to First Coast News for help.
wild941.com
Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach
A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
WSVN-TV
Dallas woman finds wedding ring on Fort Lauderdale beach, returns to man who also lives in Texas
(WSVN) - A man vacationed in South Florida when he lost his wedding ring and the person who returned his jewelry was also from Texas and vacationed in the same area. “It has diamonds at the top and then silver around it, then gold for the majority of the ring,” said Christopher Ramirez.
First Coast News
Comments / 3