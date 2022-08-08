Read full article on original website
100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama
Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
This Alabama city was ranked 15th most pet friendly in the U.S.
Birmingham was ranked 15th on a list of the country’s most pet-friendly cities. The top three cities were Scottsdale, Tampa and Portland, respectively. The rankings were determined by health and wellness, budget and outdoor friendliness. WalletHub, the site that published the list, looked at the cost of veterinary care...
Alabama Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort vandalized
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement Sunday that said their cemetery in Spanish Fort had been vandalized. According to officials, four of the five bronze U.S. military service seals that were on a memorial wall at the cemetery were stolen. Officials also said that the […]
Archibald: Bama vet says don’t fight the system, fight for change
This is an opinion column. Fight the Power, they say, and sing, and shout. I say it, too. Often. Fight the Man, the Machine, the System. All of it. It’s sorta my thing. But I wasn’t in Washington D.C. the last few weeks like Kirsten Laha-Walsh, a Navy veteran and UA grad student, spouse of a Marine Corps Purple Heart recipient who was exposed to toxins while fighting for this country we share.
Most popular dog name and most popular dog breed in Alabama
It turns out – at least according to the Bark, the company behind the monthly pet subscription service Bark Box – the most popular dog name in the U.S. is Luna. The name is the top pick for 37 U.S. states, according to their analysis of more than 10 years of customer data and purchasing trends.
Alabama women who build missiles: We do it all but share the struggle
Huntsville’s Space & Missile Defense Symposium officially kicks off today, but women in the missile defense industry got a jump on the symposium with a sold-out Monday luncheon panel on women in defense. “Why we need diversity of thought to get to next-generation capabilities” was the topic. Haley Baker of WAFF-48 asked the questions and moderated the panel of:
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Alabama
Have you ever been to Alabama? If you haven't visited this beautiful but underrated state before, this is a sign that you should definitely explore it. While it's true that it can't compete with more popular and well-loved states in the country, Alabama does have a lot to offer and this article stands as proof of that. I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Alabama that you should visit if you are looking for new and exciting spots to discover. Here is the complete list:
Which Alabama Restaurants Have A “Roach Infestation”?
I want to know, and then again, maybe I don't wanna know. Thank God for the Alabama Health Department and the work they do to check on our food establishments. If not for them, we would never know what's going on. One positive for the restaurant industry of Alabama and...
Army to spend $1.5 million to rename Fort Rucker
The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
Facebook hands over chat messages between mom, daughter who are now charged in illegal abortion
Facebook, after being served a warrant, turned over to Nebraska police chats messages between a mother and her daughter as part of an investigation into an illegal abortion. Madison County prosecutors said Jessica Burgess, 41, acquired and gave abortion pills to her daughter, Celeste, who was 17 at the time, and then helped her bury and then rebury the fetus, according to court documents, per The Norfolk Daily News.
Owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop facing federal charges
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Earlier this month, federal agents including ATF and the Secret Service arrested six people while executing a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop. A legal document filed Monday shows that the federal government will charge the owner of Joe’s Pawn Shop, Joe Campbell III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Campbell III was arrested on August 9 by federal agents but was released the same day on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.
10 amazing places to learn horseback riding in the Greater Birmingham Area
It’s an incredible experience to be on a horse and learn how to ride. There are so many places around Birmingham to learn how and we’ve already found the best 10 places to ride horses for you. Keep reading to learn all the details. What are the different...
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
What’s next for the abortion battle in Alabama?
Michael Kimbro says he hopes to test the legality of providing offshore abortions inside charter boats floating in the Gulf of Mexico near states with abortion bans, including Alabama. “I want to know what we are facing and start the fight and see if it’s a battle we can win...
‘To know her was to love her’: Help sought with funeral for young mother fatally shot in Birmingham
A GoFundMe has been launched for a 19-year-old mother who was fatally shot when gunfire erupted in a Birmingham parking lot during exhibition driving. Ja’Kia Winston was killed early Sunday in the 800 block of Second Avenue North. She leaves behind an infant son. “Ja’Kia Winston wasn’t just your...
Alabama remains in bottom 5 nationally for child well-being
The Anne E, Casey Foundation released its annual Kids Count data book Monday and Alabama remains in the bottom five states for child well-being. In the state rankings, Alabama moved up from 47th to 46th, ahead of Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Nevada. The ranking is based on 16 key indicators that span from education to healthcare.
Mind-Blowing Statistics About Health Care in Alabama
Health Care is certainly a hot topic even right here in West Alabama. It seems that health care statistics vary from state to state. I always ask … But why?. According to WalletHub, there are states that there best and worst states for health care. They “compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 42 measures of cost, accessibility, and outcome” and ranked the various states.
