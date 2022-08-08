ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, a pair of low-rise mixed-use buildings spanning six and eight stories in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by NDKazalas Architecture and developed by Haussmann Development, the structures yield a total of 27 residences, three ground-floor retail spaces, and community space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $80,983 to $187,330.
MANHATTAN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Thursday, August 11, 2022

COMMUNITY VIGIL FOR SLAIN MAN IN BATH BEACH: The robbery and murder of a young man in the garage of BJ’s in Bath Beach has prompted Assemblymember William Colton (D –47) to hold a community uniting vigil, this evening, Thursday, August 11, at 5:30 p.m. in front of his district office at 155 Kings Highway. Last Friday, 19-year-old Dereck Chen was fatally shot during an armed robbery in the BJ’s garage, directly across the Street from Colton’s district office, which covers Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights and Gravesend.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brannan, again, slams city’s new redistricting plan

In the wake of a preliminary map for new City Council districts released last month, Councilmember Justin Brannan (D-43rd C.D.), who represents one of the most impacted districts represented in the plan, reiterated that the change, as now proposed, would create serious damage. According to Politico, the proposal would combine...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Jewish Press

Jewish Neighborhood Patrol Group in Brooklyn Sets Out to Train Asian Neighbors

As Jews and Asians continue to come under attack in New York City, volunteers forming an Asian Community Watch group are taking lessons from a long-standing Jewish neighborhood safety patrol. Through an initiative led by New York City Republican Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, members of Flatbush Shomrim (Hebrew for “watchers”) in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Flatbush block with 38 historic row houses may be landmarked

The Landmarks Preservation Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to put a standout group of row houses in Flatbush on its calendar for consideration as a historic district called the Melrose Parkside Historic District. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the 38 single and...
BROOKLYN, NY
NYCPlugged

Brooklyn Botanic Garden Lightscape 2022

An all-new illuminated trail returns to Brooklyn! Sold out in its first season, this year’s after-dark, illuminated spectacular features new works of art alongside returning favorites. Celebrate the beauty of nature in winter with family and friends on an enchanting trail featuring over a million dazzling lights. Visitors to...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Etiquette guide: The dos and don’ts in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Haven’t made up your mind on what to order before lining up? Fuhgeddaboudit!. In New York City, there is an unspoken (mostly) list of what to do and what not to do. Myka Meier, an etiquette coach, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the dos and don’ts when visiting or living in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bus riders rally for better service in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A group of bus drivers, riders and transit advocates rallied Tuesday for better service in Brooklyn. They rode the B-41 bus with elected officials and rallied in support of upgrading the city's above-ground public transportation network. "Buses are the transportation backbone of our city. They reach every corner of our city, every borough. And they're the lifeline for so many New Yorkers," Mayor Eric Adams said. The Department of Transportation is studying ways to implement the New York City Street Plans law, which mandates at least 20 new miles of busways and bus lanes this year, and at least 30 miles per year starting in 2023. 
BROOKLYN, NY
6sqft

Flatbush block with distinctive homes designed by famous Brooklyn architects may be landmarked

A tree-lined block in Brooklyn with architecturally distinctive homes may become the city’s newest historic district. The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) on Tuesday voted to calendar the Melrose Parkside Historic District, which consists of 38 intact single and two-family row houses built by two of Brooklyn’s most renowned architects, Benjamin Driesler and Axel S. Hedman. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the collection of homes has a distinct appearance and sense of place in the surrounding neighborhood due to the use of “neo-Classical vocabulary” in their architectural style, according to the commission.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC business owners want action on rising crime

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Local businesses in New York City have a message for the mayor and governor: “enough is enough.”  Business owners said they are sick of the rise in crime that’s terrorizing their employees and customers. PIX11’s Steve Kuzj has more from business owners and what Mayor Eric Adams has to say about […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn’s first Catholic church celebrates 200th anniversary

The parish of St. James, which played a significant role in Brooklyn’s religious history, marks its 200th anniversary with a special Mass that the Most Reverend Robert Brennan, bishop of Brooklyn, will lead this Sunday. The parish, which pre-dates the Diocese of Brooklyn by 31 years, was founded in...
BROOKLYN, NY

