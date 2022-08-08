Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
nypressnews.com
Under an Unusual Arrangement, Adams’s Confidant Gets City and Casino Salaries
Mayor Eric Adams has appointed a former New York City police official and close confidant as a paid senior adviser — while allowing him to keep his job as an executive at the Resorts World New York City casino in Queens, according to city officials and a person close to Resorts World.
Appeals court sides with Adams administration on cuts to NYC schools
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Planned cuts for schools are back in effect after a judge ruled Tuesday to allow Mayor Eric Aams to keep his budget. City officials have called it a win, but parents feel it’s a loss for students. Cuts, planned because of falling enrollment, will impact about 75 percent of public schools […]
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, a pair of low-rise mixed-use buildings spanning six and eight stories in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by NDKazalas Architecture and developed by Haussmann Development, the structures yield a total of 27 residences, three ground-floor retail spaces, and community space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $80,983 to $187,330.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Thursday, August 11, 2022
COMMUNITY VIGIL FOR SLAIN MAN IN BATH BEACH: The robbery and murder of a young man in the garage of BJ’s in Bath Beach has prompted Assemblymember William Colton (D –47) to hold a community uniting vigil, this evening, Thursday, August 11, at 5:30 p.m. in front of his district office at 155 Kings Highway. Last Friday, 19-year-old Dereck Chen was fatally shot during an armed robbery in the BJ’s garage, directly across the Street from Colton’s district office, which covers Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights and Gravesend.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brannan, again, slams city’s new redistricting plan
In the wake of a preliminary map for new City Council districts released last month, Councilmember Justin Brannan (D-43rd C.D.), who represents one of the most impacted districts represented in the plan, reiterated that the change, as now proposed, would create serious damage. According to Politico, the proposal would combine...
bkreader.com
This Brooklyn nonprofit is putting senior citizens in affordable starchitect-designed apartments
This story is part of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business 2022 . Explore the full list of innovators who broke through this year—and had an impact on the world around us. A new Daniel Libeskind-designed apartment building is set to open in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in...
The Jewish Press
Jewish Neighborhood Patrol Group in Brooklyn Sets Out to Train Asian Neighbors
As Jews and Asians continue to come under attack in New York City, volunteers forming an Asian Community Watch group are taking lessons from a long-standing Jewish neighborhood safety patrol. Through an initiative led by New York City Republican Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, members of Flatbush Shomrim (Hebrew for “watchers”) in...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Flatbush block with 38 historic row houses may be landmarked
The Landmarks Preservation Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to put a standout group of row houses in Flatbush on its calendar for consideration as a historic district called the Melrose Parkside Historic District. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the 38 single and...
Angela Yee Has Built a Business Empire — Diversity Is a Key Concept
The host of a nationally syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club,” Angela Yee also runs three separate businesses in Brooklyn, N.Y. As a Black female founder, Yee is committed to values like inclusion and diversity in the way she runs her companies. Here are the concepts behind Angela Yee’s businesses today.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Protestors Accuse Robert DeFalco Realty of Illegally Denying Their Housing Vouchers
Brooklynite Douglas Powell has a voucher to pay a guaranteed $2,218 per month to a landlord in Brooklyn that will take him. He’s been trying to move out of a homeless shelter on Staten Island for three years. But realtors like Robert DeFalco Realty won’t rent to him—saying they...
NYCPlugged
Brooklyn Botanic Garden Lightscape 2022
An all-new illuminated trail returns to Brooklyn! Sold out in its first season, this year’s after-dark, illuminated spectacular features new works of art alongside returning favorites. Celebrate the beauty of nature in winter with family and friends on an enchanting trail featuring over a million dazzling lights. Visitors to...
NBC New York
Amid Shelter Crisis, NYC Agency Fires Official Who Pushed Back on ‘Lies': Source
The chief spokesperson for New York City's Department of Homeless Services was fired Friday after pushing back against alleged lies and omissions by her boss regarding illegal conditions in the city's homeless shelter system, according to a source familiar with the situation. Email and text messages provided to the News...
pix11.com
Etiquette guide: The dos and don’ts in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Haven’t made up your mind on what to order before lining up? Fuhgeddaboudit!. In New York City, there is an unspoken (mostly) list of what to do and what not to do. Myka Meier, an etiquette coach, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the dos and don’ts when visiting or living in New York City.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Young Architect, With Deep Roots At Brooklyn Museum, Becomes Lead on $50MM Renovation
The Brooklyn Museum has taken some major steps in transformative changes to reach audiences in the new century. Just one among many is the hiring of a visionary capital projects executive, Brooklyn native Brigham Keehner, to redesign and reinvigorate some of the museum’s public spaces in tandem with the 200th anniversary of its founding.
Bus riders rally for better service in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A group of bus drivers, riders and transit advocates rallied Tuesday for better service in Brooklyn. They rode the B-41 bus with elected officials and rallied in support of upgrading the city's above-ground public transportation network. "Buses are the transportation backbone of our city. They reach every corner of our city, every borough. And they're the lifeline for so many New Yorkers," Mayor Eric Adams said. The Department of Transportation is studying ways to implement the New York City Street Plans law, which mandates at least 20 new miles of busways and bus lanes this year, and at least 30 miles per year starting in 2023.
6sqft
Flatbush block with distinctive homes designed by famous Brooklyn architects may be landmarked
A tree-lined block in Brooklyn with architecturally distinctive homes may become the city’s newest historic district. The Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) on Tuesday voted to calendar the Melrose Parkside Historic District, which consists of 38 intact single and two-family row houses built by two of Brooklyn’s most renowned architects, Benjamin Driesler and Axel S. Hedman. Located on Parkside Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, the collection of homes has a distinct appearance and sense of place in the surrounding neighborhood due to the use of “neo-Classical vocabulary” in their architectural style, according to the commission.
NYC business owners want action on rising crime
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Local businesses in New York City have a message for the mayor and governor: “enough is enough.” Business owners said they are sick of the rise in crime that’s terrorizing their employees and customers. PIX11’s Steve Kuzj has more from business owners and what Mayor Eric Adams has to say about […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn’s first Catholic church celebrates 200th anniversary
The parish of St. James, which played a significant role in Brooklyn’s religious history, marks its 200th anniversary with a special Mass that the Most Reverend Robert Brennan, bishop of Brooklyn, will lead this Sunday. The parish, which pre-dates the Diocese of Brooklyn by 31 years, was founded in...
15 Queens Electeds Call for Feasibility Study of Potential Train Line Through Central Queens
More than a dozen Queens elected officials have called on the city and state to fund a study that that would assess the viability of a new potential north-south train line in central Queens. The call comes from 15 electeds who support exploring the feasibility of a massive project dubbed...
Bronx woman recalls traumatizing story of discrimination at LongHorn Steakhouse
Juwanna Kimble told News 12 she took her girlfriend to the restaurant for her birthday, but things turned sour when she went to use the restroom.
