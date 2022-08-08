ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Introducing ‘Strong Start,’ a back to school newsletter series from The Alabama Education Lab

Schools across Alabama are starting. Your backpacks are packed, classroom supplies are bought, computers are charged. You’re ready for another year. Right?. Well, maybe. As we move past “unprecedented times,” what about all the regular problems that face students and families on a day-to-day basis? We’re talking about grades, separation anxiety, loneliness, online safety, managing new friends and picking extracurriculars.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Bama Rush: Meet the Alabama sororities

With Alabama sorority recruitment underway and Bid Day only a few days away, scores of young women will soon join the sisterhood at one of the University of Alabama’s sororities on campus. More than 2,500 women registered for 2022 formal recruitment, also known as “Bama Rush” on TikTok....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Wives of Alabama football coaches help landscape Habitat for Humanity home

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (Tuscaloosa) -The first lady of Alabama football got her hands dirty Wednesday morning and she wasn’t alone. Terry Saban along with several wives of Alabama football coaches spent about two hours landscaping the newest Habitat home in Tuscaloosa. As a rule of thumb the Nick’s Kids Foundation...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Education
AL.com

A-List No. 8: Physical nature of defensive line suits Gardendale’s Kelby Collins

The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Let’s call it the pile, football’s version of legalized mayhem where activities that might be considered criminal or at least ill-mannered in polite society are common among constantly warring opposing offensive and defensive lines.
GARDENDALE, AL
Augusta Free Press

Gambling in Alabama – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at AL Gambling Sites

The Yellowhammer State is one of the less gambling-friendly states in the US, leaving bettors with various questions about online Alabama gambling. So, we created this guide to fill you in on all the nitty-gritty details on gambling in the state, including laws, taxes, and what’s legal and what’s not.
ALABAMA STATE
southeastsun.com

Jim Oakley, an Alabama legend

A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Pressnewspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamian’s minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | Alabama legend: Jim Oakley

A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville, turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Press newspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley, Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamians minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
CENTREVILLE, AL
AL.com

The story behind Saban’s light-hearted press conference moment

How do we say this … there aren’t compilations of Nick Saban’s tender news conference moments on the internet. The podium in the Crimson Tide football complex is better known for tin horns than hearty laughter. That’s what made the final moments of Wednesday’s post-practice press briefing notable and, frankly, a little surprising.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Adds Game To 2024 Football Schedule

The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019." Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama women who build missiles: We do it all but share the struggle

Huntsville’s Space & Missile Defense Symposium officially kicks off today, but women in the missile defense industry got a jump on the symposium with a sold-out Monday luncheon panel on women in defense. “Why we need diversity of thought to get to next-generation capabilities” was the topic. Haley Baker of WAFF-48 asked the questions and moderated the panel of:
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

