Introducing ‘Strong Start,’ a back to school newsletter series from The Alabama Education Lab
Schools across Alabama are starting. Your backpacks are packed, classroom supplies are bought, computers are charged. You’re ready for another year. Right?. Well, maybe. As we move past “unprecedented times,” what about all the regular problems that face students and families on a day-to-day basis? We’re talking about grades, separation anxiety, loneliness, online safety, managing new friends and picking extracurriculars.
Bama Rush: Meet the Alabama sororities
With Alabama sorority recruitment underway and Bid Day only a few days away, scores of young women will soon join the sisterhood at one of the University of Alabama’s sororities on campus. More than 2,500 women registered for 2022 formal recruitment, also known as “Bama Rush” on TikTok....
Wives of Alabama football coaches help landscape Habitat for Humanity home
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (Tuscaloosa) -The first lady of Alabama football got her hands dirty Wednesday morning and she wasn’t alone. Terry Saban along with several wives of Alabama football coaches spent about two hours landscaping the newest Habitat home in Tuscaloosa. As a rule of thumb the Nick’s Kids Foundation...
What Kool-Aid McKinstry told his mom he wanted to do at Alabama
South Florida’s Ja’Corey Brooks’ introductory moment to the Iron Bowl was a reminder of how Alabama’s recruiting has stretched far beyond the state’s borders, drawing players who did not grow up around the Tide’s football tradition. There are a few throwbacks, though. Another Alabama...
A-List No. 8: Physical nature of defensive line suits Gardendale’s Kelby Collins
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Let’s call it the pile, football’s version of legalized mayhem where activities that might be considered criminal or at least ill-mannered in polite society are common among constantly warring opposing offensive and defensive lines.
Gambling in Alabama – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at AL Gambling Sites
The Yellowhammer State is one of the less gambling-friendly states in the US, leaving bettors with various questions about online Alabama gambling. So, we created this guide to fill you in on all the nitty-gritty details on gambling in the state, including laws, taxes, and what’s legal and what’s not.
Jim Oakley, an Alabama legend
A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Pressnewspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamian’s minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
Frank Franz, longest-serving president in UAH history, dies
Frank Franz, whose 16-year tenure as president at the University of Alabama in Huntsville is the longest in the school’s history, has died. UAH interim President Charles Karr announced Franz’s passing Tuesday in an email to the UAH community. Karr said Franz died on Aug. 4 after a...
Who is Alabama’s next Mr. Football? A look at the state’s top candidates entering 2022
There is clear favorite to claim this year’s Mr. Football Award in the state of Alabama, but there are a lot of other contenders as well. Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods, the Class 6A Back of the Year in 2021 and the Mr. Football runner-up, returns to try to lead the Golden Gophers back to the 6A title game.
Alabama schools to require permission slip before students get college, crisis counseling
As more Alabama schools prepare to bulk up mental health supports this year, parents can expect one more task to add to their back-to-school list: counseling permission slips. And if parents don’t sign them, some districts warn, their child might not receive one-on-one counseling, crisis intervention or academic and career guidance.
The story behind Saban’s light-hearted press conference moment
How do we say this … there aren’t compilations of Nick Saban’s tender news conference moments on the internet. The podium in the Crimson Tide football complex is better known for tin horns than hearty laughter. That’s what made the final moments of Wednesday’s post-practice press briefing notable and, frankly, a little surprising.
This Is The Best Burrito In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best burritos in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears
Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
The latest on Eli Ricks as Saban details challenge LSU transfer faced
In this era, a transfer arriving at Alabama has an inside track for a starting job. Henry To’o To’o and Jameson Williams are examples from the small group who arrived for the 2021 season. Another five came from Power 5 schools to Tuscaloosa for the 2022 campaign with...
Atlanta-based investment group acquires 1,360 acres of Alabama timberland
An Atlanta-based private investment management services firm has acquired 1,360 acres of timberland in south Alabama as part of a two-state deal. Domain Capital Group, and its subsidiary, Domain Timber Advisors, announced the acquisition of nearly 3,400 acres of timberland in middle Georgia and south Alabama for an undisclosed sum.
Nick Saban brought to tears by Kick Six loss, former player reveals in new book
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered one of the most improbable losses in college football history back in the 2013 Iron Bowl. Everyone knows the moment — the 109-yard return of a missed field goal by Chris Davis to give Auburn the win, now dubbed the “Kick Six.”
Fort Saban? Nick Saban shows up on list of proposed names for U.S. Army bases
The U.S. Army is in the process of renaming nine military bases – including Alabama’s Fort Rucker – that were named for people with ties to the Confederacy. To do so, the service-appointed Naming Commission accepted nominations from the public for potential new names for U.S. Army bases.
Alabama Reportedly Adds Game To 2024 Football Schedule
The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season. According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019." Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew...
Alabama women who build missiles: We do it all but share the struggle
Huntsville’s Space & Missile Defense Symposium officially kicks off today, but women in the missile defense industry got a jump on the symposium with a sold-out Monday luncheon panel on women in defense. “Why we need diversity of thought to get to next-generation capabilities” was the topic. Haley Baker of WAFF-48 asked the questions and moderated the panel of:
