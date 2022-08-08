Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears
Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
CBS Sports
Nick Saban brought to tears after Kick Six among details on Alabama coach handling tough losses in new book
On Nov. 30, 2013, Alabama coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide were on the wrong end of one of the most famous college football plays of all time. The Iron Bowl was tied at 28 with 1 second left -- a second that Saban had lobbied for and received after review confirmed that running back T.J. Yeldon stepped out of bounds before the clock hit triple zeros. On the final play of regulation, Adam Griffith's 57-yard field goal attempt fell short and into the hands of Auburn defensive back Chris Davis. Davis scampered down the left sideline as time expired to give Auburn the 34-28 win, the SEC West title and bring an end to Alabama's quest to three-peat as BCS national champions.
WAFF
48 Blitz: North Alabama high school football preseason previews
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As kickoff approaches for many North Alabama high school football teams, catch up on the latest with teams around the area.
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
UCF football: Gus Malzahn talks Knights QB competition between Mikey Keene, John Rhys Plumlee
The UCF Knights have an intriguing quarterback battle between Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee. Gus Malzahn, entering his second year as head coach at UCF, is in the process of finding a full-time replacement for quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the Knights’ former starter who was injured in Week 3 of 2021 and subsequently transferred to Oklahoma this offseason. Keene started in his place last fall while Plumlee transferred in from Ole Miss after splitting time at quarterback and wide receiver.
ABC 33/40 News
AHSAA football previews: Top teams in 1A look to rebuild for playoff run
This is the first in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7 on Aug. 17.
