On Nov. 30, 2013, Alabama coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide were on the wrong end of one of the most famous college football plays of all time. The Iron Bowl was tied at 28 with 1 second left -- a second that Saban had lobbied for and received after review confirmed that running back T.J. Yeldon stepped out of bounds before the clock hit triple zeros. On the final play of regulation, Adam Griffith's 57-yard field goal attempt fell short and into the hands of Auburn defensive back Chris Davis. Davis scampered down the left sideline as time expired to give Auburn the 34-28 win, the SEC West title and bring an end to Alabama's quest to three-peat as BCS national champions.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO