CBS Sports

Nick Saban brought to tears after Kick Six among details on Alabama coach handling tough losses in new book

On Nov. 30, 2013, Alabama coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide were on the wrong end of one of the most famous college football plays of all time. The Iron Bowl was tied at 28 with 1 second left -- a second that Saban had lobbied for and received after review confirmed that running back T.J. Yeldon stepped out of bounds before the clock hit triple zeros. On the final play of regulation, Adam Griffith's 57-yard field goal attempt fell short and into the hands of Auburn defensive back Chris Davis. Davis scampered down the left sideline as time expired to give Auburn the 34-28 win, the SEC West title and bring an end to Alabama's quest to three-peat as BCS national champions.
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
247Sports

UCF football: Gus Malzahn talks Knights QB competition between Mikey Keene, John Rhys Plumlee

The UCF Knights have an intriguing quarterback battle between Mikey Keene and John Rhys Plumlee. Gus Malzahn, entering his second year as head coach at UCF, is in the process of finding a full-time replacement for quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the Knights’ former starter who was injured in Week 3 of 2021 and subsequently transferred to Oklahoma this offseason. Keene started in his place last fall while Plumlee transferred in from Ole Miss after splitting time at quarterback and wide receiver.
ABC 33/40 News

AHSAA football previews: Top teams in 1A look to rebuild for playoff run

This is the first in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7 on Aug. 17.
FanSided

