Colorado 14ers see decline in hiker traffic in 2021
Colorado's iconic 14ers saw hiker traffic fall 27% in 2021.
By the numbers: About 303,000 people climbed the state's 54 mountains above 14,000 feet in elevation last year, according to the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, which uses remote sensors to log traffic.
- That's about 112,000 fewer hikers than the prior year.
Yes, but: The steep decline is partly due to the fact the mountains saw record traffic in 2020, amid the pandemic.
- The 2021 figures still represent an increase from 2019.
Between the lines: Limited access and trail closures on some 14ers are part of the problem, the Colorado Sun reports . "The most popular signature mountains closest to the Front Range were sort of knee-capped in terms of access," said Lloyd Athearn, the initiative's director.
