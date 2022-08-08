Read full article on original website
742 Prepares For School Lunch Changes
ST. CLOUD -- Hundreds of nutrition experts are in St. Cloud this week for the Minnesota School Nutrition Association’s annual conference. Many of the sessions deal with the lifting of the nutrition waiver, meaning Minnesota students will restart paying for school lunches. Sarah Motl is the Supervisor of Nutrition...
MN school district policy bans teaching ‘divisive concepts’
BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teacher’s union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the...
St. Cloud Mayor’s 2023 Budget Includes Money for More Police
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud's Mayor is planning to add more police officers to the streets next year. Mayor Dave Kleis gave his preliminary budget proposal during Monday night's city council meeting. He is asking for a budget of about $82.2 million in 2023 up from $79 million this year.
Summer Does Not End On Labor Day!
Well, officially anyway. In my mind Summer lasts until the nice weather goes away. The nice weather can continue well into October. We do have a cooler forecast for next week but the nice days will hopefully bounce back and we'll have a nice fall. Here we are, just about...
Spanier Bus Offering Test Drives For Interested Bus Drivers
ST. CLOUD -- You'll see an increase in school buses hitting the roads as the new school year quickly approaches. Drivers are out practicing their routes, however bus companies are still dealing with driver shortages. Tami Spanier is the owner of Spanier Bus Service. She says they will let anyone...
Motorcycle Class This Weekend
ST. CLOUD -- Motorcycle riders up for a challenge can sign up for a class this weekend. The Advanced Rider Class is Saturday, August 13th, at St. Cloud Technical and Community College from 9:00 to 5:00. According to David Weeres, a member of the Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Task Force,. If...
St Joseph Considered One of the Safest Small Towns
When you think of safe cities in Minnesota, small towns always come to mind first. Especially with the unrest that has been happening in the Twin Cities area for the last year or more, this is especially true. I have heard so many people mention how they appreciate the small town living that you can experience in greater Minnesota.
Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota
I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
Minnesota Department of Corrections sued for re-imprisoning people released during pandemic over medical risk
MINNEAPOLIS -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and other legal clinics are suing to stop the Minnesota Department of Corrections from reincarcerating people who were released from prison during the pandemic due to medical risk.Two plaintiffs are listed on the complaint. The first, Tanya Mae Walker, gave birth in December and cares for her sick mother. Walker has also been helping others with addiction recovery."Ms. Wagner, through her extraordinary rehabilitation, does not deserve this sudden disruption of the eight-month bond she has built with her newborn," said JaneAnne Murray, director of the University of Minnesota Clemency Clinic, which...
The Minnesota State Patrol Needs Your Help By Doing This Today!
Which State Highway Patrol has the best-looking Cruiser? Our Minnesota State Highway Patrol would love for you to pick theirs! Let's help show our Minnesota pride by placing our votes today. PLACE YOUR VOTE TODAY. By clicking HERE, you can find all the best photos that were submitted for the...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Jasinski: helping Minnesotans with rising cost of living
As I talk to people around the district, a few issues still tend to come up in conversation after conversation: cost of living and crime and public safety are the ones I hear about most often. You have probably noticed that gas prices have started to come back down a...
redlakenationnews.com
DEED Appoints Abdiwahab Mohamed Temporary Assistant Commissioner for Immigrant and Refugee Affairs
St. Paul – Today, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced Abdiwahab Mohamed has been appointed temporary Assistant Commissioner for Immigrant and Refugee Affairs. Mohamed is currently DEED's Regional Trade Manager for Africa, Middle East & India in the Minnesota Trade Office. He will begin his new role September 1.
SAF Files Summary Judgement Motion In Minnesota Carry Ban Lawsuit
The Second Amendment Foundation filed a motion for summary judgment in a federal lawsuit in Minnesota, challenging that state’s ban on concealed carry by young adults between the ages of 18 and 21, alleging the ban violates the Second and 14th Amendment rights of those
Mankato To Host Fishing Opener
ST. PAUL -- Next year’s Minnesota fishing opener is coming to Mankato. Governor Tim Walz announced the 75th Annual Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener will move to Mankato on May 12th and 13th. I am incredibly excited to bring the longtime tradition of the Governor’s Fishing Opener to Southern...
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
Stolen Go Cart in St. Cloud and Damage to the Train Museum in Waite Park
Waite Park Police is reporting that someone damaged the Train Museum in Waite Park on 3rd Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the backdoor was kicked in and two windows were broken out on the train engines. St. Cloud Police is reporting a...
Are You a True Minnesotan? Hot Dish? Casserole? And Others
Hot Dish- it's a Minnesota thing. Virtually ANYWHERE else this would be considered a casserole. But here is the thing... all hot dishes are casseroles but not all casseroles are hot dishes?? Maybe. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Casseroles came about during the Great Depression. It was a way to stretch...
mprnews.org
Mail delivery delays plaguing parts of Minnesota
That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, Minn., noticed it after she put her mail on hold...
fox9.com
Early voting tumbles ahead of Minnesota's primary Tuesday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The surge of Minnesotans voting early in 2020 turned out to be a one-time event. Absentee voting has tumbled ahead of Tuesday's primary back to 2018 levels. As of 10 a.m. Monday, election officials had accepted 128,872 mail and in-person absentee ballots out of 263,795 requested. At this point in the 2020 primary, 423,032 ballots had been accepted out of 637,463 requested.
Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign
ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
