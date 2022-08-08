ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 The River

742 Prepares For School Lunch Changes

ST. CLOUD -- Hundreds of nutrition experts are in St. Cloud this week for the Minnesota School Nutrition Association’s annual conference. Many of the sessions deal with the lifting of the nutrition waiver, meaning Minnesota students will restart paying for school lunches. Sarah Motl is the Supervisor of Nutrition...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KEYC

MN school district policy bans teaching ‘divisive concepts’

BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teacher’s union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the...
BECKER, MN
96.7 The River

Summer Does Not End On Labor Day!

Well, officially anyway. In my mind Summer lasts until the nice weather goes away. The nice weather can continue well into October. We do have a cooler forecast for next week but the nice days will hopefully bounce back and we'll have a nice fall. Here we are, just about...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Saint Cloud, MN
Education
City
Saint Cloud, MN
96.7 The River

Motorcycle Class This Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- Motorcycle riders up for a challenge can sign up for a class this weekend. The Advanced Rider Class is Saturday, August 13th, at St. Cloud Technical and Community College from 9:00 to 5:00. According to David Weeres, a member of the Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Task Force,. If...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

St Joseph Considered One of the Safest Small Towns

When you think of safe cities in Minnesota, small towns always come to mind first. Especially with the unrest that has been happening in the Twin Cities area for the last year or more, this is especially true. I have heard so many people mention how they appreciate the small town living that you can experience in greater Minnesota.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
96.7 The River

Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota

I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 8
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections sued for re-imprisoning people released during pandemic over medical risk

MINNEAPOLIS -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and other legal clinics are suing to stop the Minnesota Department of Corrections from reincarcerating people who were released from prison during the pandemic due to medical risk.Two plaintiffs are listed on the complaint. The first, Tanya Mae Walker, gave birth in December and cares for her sick mother. Walker has also been helping others with addiction recovery."Ms. Wagner, through her extraordinary rehabilitation, does not deserve this sudden disruption of the eight-month bond she has built with her newborn," said JaneAnne Murray, director of the University of Minnesota Clemency Clinic, which...
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Jasinski: helping Minnesotans with rising cost of living

As I talk to people around the district, a few issues still tend to come up in conversation after conversation: cost of living and crime and public safety are the ones I hear about most often. You have probably noticed that gas prices have started to come back down a...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

DEED Appoints Abdiwahab Mohamed Temporary Assistant Commissioner for Immigrant and Refugee Affairs

St. Paul – Today, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced Abdiwahab Mohamed has been appointed temporary Assistant Commissioner for Immigrant and Refugee Affairs. Mohamed is currently DEED's Regional Trade Manager for Africa, Middle East & India in the Minnesota Trade Office. He will begin his new role September 1.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
96.7 The River

Mankato To Host Fishing Opener

ST. PAUL -- Next year’s Minnesota fishing opener is coming to Mankato. Governor Tim Walz announced the 75th Annual Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener will move to Mankato on May 12th and 13th. I am incredibly excited to bring the longtime tradition of the Governor’s Fishing Opener to Southern...
MANKATO, MN
96.7 The River

Are You a True Minnesotan? Hot Dish? Casserole? And Others

Hot Dish- it's a Minnesota thing. Virtually ANYWHERE else this would be considered a casserole. But here is the thing... all hot dishes are casseroles but not all casseroles are hot dishes?? Maybe. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Casseroles came about during the Great Depression. It was a way to stretch...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Mail delivery delays plaguing parts of Minnesota

That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, Minn., noticed it after she put her mail on hold...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Early voting tumbles ahead of Minnesota's primary Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The surge of Minnesotans voting early in 2020 turned out to be a one-time event. Absentee voting has tumbled ahead of Tuesday's primary back to 2018 levels. As of 10 a.m. Monday, election officials had accepted 128,872 mail and in-person absentee ballots out of 263,795 requested. At this point in the 2020 primary, 423,032 ballots had been accepted out of 637,463 requested.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Patrol: Excuses for Speeding During July Enforcement Campaign

ST. PAUL -- Law enforcement agencies across the state ticketed nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding last month. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the extra speed enforcement throughout the month of July included 300 agencies. Thirty-seven agencies reported speeds of 100 miles an hour or more. Some examples of...
FOLEY, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy