gmauthority.com
Chevy Colorado Sales Move Up To Second Place In Segment During Q2 2022
Chevy Colorado sales increased in the United States, Canada, South Korea, and Mexico, while decreasing in Colombia, during the second quarter of 2022. Additionally, 674 units of the (international-market) midsize pickup truck were sold in Chile. Chevrolet Colorado Sales - Q2 2022 - United States. In the United States, Chevrolet...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Trailblazer Sales Place Fourth In Segment During Q2 2022
Chevy Trailblazer sales decreased in the United States, Canada, and South Korea during the second quarter of 2022. Note that this sales data and report refers to the Trailblazer subcompact crossover, and not the larger body-on-frame SUV that’s sold under the same nameplate in other global markets. Chevrolet Trailblazer...
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
torquenews.com
Chevy Silverado 2.7-Liter Four-Cylinder Engine Test - Hard To Believe
We have a chance to put the Chevrolet Silverado LT equipped with GM’s amazing 2.7-liter engine to the test. General Motors is a brand that constantly surprises us. We still think the Bolt EUV is hands-down the best affordable EV ever made. Can the Corvette be beaten in its class in any regard? Add the Silverado to the list of GM vehicles that have made us step back and re-think a segment.
GM Stumbles, Future Grim
The future of the American car industry is grim, at least as measured by stock prices. GM’s share price has dropped 40% this year, and Ford’s by nearly as much. Ford has a powerful horse in the race for electric vehicle market share. GM does not. CNBC recently ran an article titled: “GM is far […]
gmauthority.com
Second-Gen Cadillac CT6 Spied Without Heavy Camo
The upcoming second-generation Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan was just spotted testing in form-hugging camouflage covers, giving us a better look at the four-door’s new styling. This isn’t the first time we’ve caught a glimpse of the second-generation Cadillac CT6 out and about on public roads. However, while the sedan was previously seen in heavy vinyl camouflage, this particular prototype is draped in a body-tight black-and-white wrap, which provides better clarity on the overall shape and design of the second-gen model.
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet
Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
Toyota offers to buy back SUVs with wheels that could fall off
We all have moments in our lives when we feel like the wheels are coming off, but Toyota is cautioning those who bought one particular model of their selection of SUVs that the situation may not simply be metaphorical if they continue driving it.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Z71: The Multipurpose Variant
Chevrolet unveiled the all-new third-generation 2023 Chevy Colorado late last month, debuting a long list of changes and updates for the midsize pickup nameplate. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the off-road oriented 2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 with the following GM Authority trim level spotlight. The Chevy Colorado...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon Teaser Declares Nowhere Is Out There: Video
The 2023 GMC Canyon will introduce a brand-new third generation for the midsize pickup nameplate, ushering in a long list of changes and updates. Now, GM is teasing the new 2023 GMC Canyon with a brief teaser video ahead of the model’s full reveal later this week. The new...
gmauthority.com
2012 Buick LaCrosse Among Most Satisfying 10-Year-Old Sedans, Says Consumer Reports
When most people think of cars that are pleasurable to hop behind the wheel of, the 2012 Buick LaCrosse is probably not at the top of their list. The LaCrosse appears to be a bit more enticing than some may realize, though, as it has been dubbed one of the most satisfying used vehicles to own by the editorial team over at Consumer Reports.
gmauthority.com
Callaway Cars Launches Cadillac Escalade SC602 Supercharger Package
The new 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is certainly impressive, but now, Callaway Cars is offering an alternative in the form of this new SC602 supercharger package for the “standard” Cadillac Escalade luxury SUV. For those readers who may not know, Callaway Cars specializes in making GM products faster, with...
gmauthority.com
GM Releases 2022 GMC Acadia Service Update For Incorrect Instrument Cluster Calibration
General Motors has started a Service Update for certain examples of the 2022 model-year GMC Acadia midsize crossover to address an issue related to the vehicle’s instrument cluster calibration. The problem: the instrument cluster of affected vehicles may have received the incorrect calibration at the assembly plant. The GMC...
gmauthority.com
These GM Electric Vehicles Would Be Eligible For Proposed Tax Credit
The recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 includes extended incentives for the purchase and production of new electric vehicles. That likely includes a range of new GM EVs, as detailed right here. Before we launch into this, it’s worth noting that the list of GM vehicles...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado Slammed On Vossen S17-16 40-Spoke Wheels
The Chevy Silverado is great as a practical work vehicle, but it can quickly be turned into a stylish street truck with just a few simple modifications, as seen with this 2017 Chevy Silverado LT riding on a new set of aftermarket wheels. This particular Chevy Silverado LT is equipped...
