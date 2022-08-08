Read full article on original website
Allen Cobb
2d ago
Exactly where are kids not taken care of? Maybe if so many grandparents weren't raising grandkids that might help. Y'all ever just looked at how much Drugs/Alcohol are the Main causes of All of Alabama's troubles. Alot of drugs especially in Democratic run cities.
Windy Jarrett
2d ago
I live in North Alabama and I don't see kids not being taken care of, I do see a good bit of grand parents raising grands, but they're taken care, we do have school drop outs, but we also have very large graduations every year, I believe these reports are not true.
Ginger Ferguson
2d ago
Something is wrong with these statistics if Alabama leads the Nation in the number of students who graduate but 42nd in education ???
uab.edu
Rana, Matthews receive R01 to help end the HIV epidemic in Alabama
Two University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Infectious Diseases faculty have received an R01 grant from the National Institutes of Health to help end HIV in five Alabama counties. Associate Professors Aadia Rana, M.D., and Lynn Matthews, M.D., MPH, will work with the Alabama Department of Public Health and...
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
Bama Rush by the numbers: How much does it cost to join a UA sorority?
This year’s fall formal recruitment officially begins Saturday, Aug. 6 with Convocation day and will end Sunday, Aug. 14 with Bid Day. The “rush” process for PNMs (potential new members) will last nine days. How many sororities participate in Bama Rush?. The APA has 19 active sororities...
100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama
Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
Alabama schools to require permission slip before students get college, crisis counseling
As more Alabama schools prepare to bulk up mental health supports this year, parents can expect one more task to add to their back-to-school list: counseling permission slips. And if parents don’t sign them, some districts warn, their child might not receive one-on-one counseling, crisis intervention or academic and career guidance.
Introducing ‘Strong Start,’ a back to school newsletter series from The Alabama Education Lab
Schools across Alabama are starting. Your backpacks are packed, classroom supplies are bought, computers are charged. You’re ready for another year. Right?. Well, maybe. As we move past “unprecedented times,” what about all the regular problems that face students and families on a day-to-day basis? We’re talking about grades, separation anxiety, loneliness, online safety, managing new friends and picking extracurriculars.
Atlanta-based investment group acquires 1,360 acres of Alabama timberland
An Atlanta-based private investment management services firm has acquired 1,360 acres of timberland in south Alabama as part of a two-state deal. Domain Capital Group, and its subsidiary, Domain Timber Advisors, announced the acquisition of nearly 3,400 acres of timberland in middle Georgia and south Alabama for an undisclosed sum.
Back to school Alabama 2022: New charter schools set to open
Sign up for “Strong Start,” a five-week free newsletter from the Ed Lab, for a great back-to-school. Two new Alabama charter schools are opening this school year along with two conversion schools previously run by Montgomery County that will reopen as charters. Public charter schools are tuition-free, privately...
COVID ‘Surge’ Propels Alabama to 6th Place in New Cases Per Capita
Alabama is experiencing an upswing in COVID-19 cases. It’s not at this point as drastic as the January surge, but there’s one thing that makes the current crop of cases different. The COVID BA.5 variant is more contagious than the previous ones. People who have managed to get...
A-List No. 8: Physical nature of defensive line suits Gardendale’s Kelby Collins
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Let’s call it the pile, football’s version of legalized mayhem where activities that might be considered criminal or at least ill-mannered in polite society are common among constantly warring opposing offensive and defensive lines.
Alabama board denies parole for accused killer Jimmy O’Neal Spencer
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles today denied parole for Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, whose parole five years ago sparked outrage because he stands accused of robbing and killing two women and a child eight months after his release. Attorney General Steve Marshall spoke to the three-member board this...
WSFA
Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
My trans sister fled Alabama. Now she’s dead; don’t let history repeat
This is an opinion column. Alabama. On Dad’s side, our roots go deep in the Deep South, deep as the roots of the mulberry tree I’d climb as a child to write in my journal, deep as the waters of Logan Martin Lake, by the Coosa River, where Granny and Pappy built their dream home, deep as the girlhood friendships I formed on our street of split-level suburbia.
$10k gas theft, no-kill dog shelter, and high school football records: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Under the category of “records that will never be broken” Leada looks a several, including one high school that holds the record for the most points scored in a single quarter - 54 points. Most points scored in a game is 125. She looks at a few other records too.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Alabama
Have you ever been to Alabama? If you haven't visited this beautiful but underrated state before, this is a sign that you should definitely explore it. While it's true that it can't compete with more popular and well-loved states in the country, Alabama does have a lot to offer and this article stands as proof of that. I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Alabama that you should visit if you are looking for new and exciting spots to discover. Here is the complete list:
Who is Alabama’s next Mr. Football? A look at the state’s top candidates entering 2022
There is clear favorite to claim this year’s Mr. Football Award in the state of Alabama, but there are a lot of other contenders as well. Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods, the Class 6A Back of the Year in 2021 and the Mr. Football runner-up, returns to try to lead the Golden Gophers back to the 6A title game.
