Alabama State

Allen Cobb
2d ago

Exactly where are kids not taken care of? Maybe if so many grandparents weren't raising grandkids that might help. Y'all ever just looked at how much Drugs/Alcohol are the Main causes of All of Alabama's troubles. Alot of drugs especially in Democratic run cities.

Windy Jarrett
2d ago

I live in North Alabama and I don't see kids not being taken care of, I do see a good bit of grand parents raising grands, but they're taken care, we do have school drop outs, but we also have very large graduations every year, I believe these reports are not true.

Ginger Ferguson
2d ago

Something is wrong with these statistics if Alabama leads the Nation in the number of students who graduate but 42nd in education ???

AL.com

Alabama ranked worst state to have a baby in the US, report says

Alabama came in last in the nation for most ideal places to have a baby in 2022, according to a new report from WalletHub. The report included a total accumulated score of several categories: Cost, health care, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness. Massachusetts ranked first with a score of 71.11 out of 100, while Alabama totaled 24.89.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Alabama remains in bottom 5 nationally for child well-being

The Anne E, Casey Foundation released its annual Kids Count data book Monday and Alabama remains in the bottom five states for child well-being. In the state rankings, Alabama moved up from 47th to 46th, ahead of Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Nevada. The ranking is based on 16 key indicators that span from education to healthcare.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

What’s next for the abortion battle in Alabama?

Michael Kimbro says he hopes to test the legality of providing offshore abortions inside charter boats floating in the Gulf of Mexico near states with abortion bans, including Alabama. “I want to know what we are facing and start the fight and see if it’s a battle we can win...
ALABAMA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Gambling in Alabama – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at AL Gambling Sites

The Yellowhammer State is one of the less gambling-friendly states in the US, leaving bettors with various questions about online Alabama gambling. So, we created this guide to fill you in on all the nitty-gritty details on gambling in the state, including laws, taxes, and what’s legal and what’s not.
ALABAMA STATE
uab.edu

Rana, Matthews receive R01 to help end the HIV epidemic in Alabama

Two University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Infectious Diseases faculty have received an R01 grant from the National Institutes of Health to help end HIV in five Alabama counties. Associate Professors Aadia Rana, M.D., and Lynn Matthews, M.D., MPH, will work with the Alabama Department of Public Health and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama

Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Literacy#Mental Health#Legislature#Voices
AL.com

Introducing ‘Strong Start,’ a back to school newsletter series from The Alabama Education Lab

Schools across Alabama are starting. Your backpacks are packed, classroom supplies are bought, computers are charged. You’re ready for another year. Right?. Well, maybe. As we move past “unprecedented times,” what about all the regular problems that face students and families on a day-to-day basis? We’re talking about grades, separation anxiety, loneliness, online safety, managing new friends and picking extracurriculars.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Back to school Alabama 2022: New charter schools set to open

Sign up for “Strong Start,” a five-week free newsletter from the Ed Lab, for a great back-to-school. Two new Alabama charter schools are opening this school year along with two conversion schools previously run by Montgomery County that will reopen as charters. Public charter schools are tuition-free, privately...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

A-List No. 8: Physical nature of defensive line suits Gardendale’s Kelby Collins

The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Let’s call it the pile, football’s version of legalized mayhem where activities that might be considered criminal or at least ill-mannered in polite society are common among constantly warring opposing offensive and defensive lines.
GARDENDALE, AL
WSFA

Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

My trans sister fled Alabama. Now she’s dead; don’t let history repeat

This is an opinion column. Alabama. On Dad’s side, our roots go deep in the Deep South, deep as the roots of the mulberry tree I’d climb as a child to write in my journal, deep as the waters of Logan Martin Lake, by the Coosa River, where Granny and Pappy built their dream home, deep as the girlhood friendships I formed on our street of split-level suburbia.
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Alabama

Have you ever been to Alabama? If you haven't visited this beautiful but underrated state before, this is a sign that you should definitely explore it. While it's true that it can't compete with more popular and well-loved states in the country, Alabama does have a lot to offer and this article stands as proof of that. I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Alabama that you should visit if you are looking for new and exciting spots to discover. Here is the complete list:
ALABAMA STATE
