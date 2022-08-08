Read full article on original website
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023
The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
BBC
European Championships: Olympic stars chase medals in nine sports in Munich
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams of every sport on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, the BBC Sport app. The second edition of the European Championships gets under way in Munich on Thursday, featuring a host of Olympic stars competing in nine sports. Around 4,700 athletes from...
England's new approach to Test cricket is rubbing off as Lions score at more than five runs per over against South Africa after Brendon McCullum pep talk
Brendon McCullum's pre-match pep talk appeared to have the desired effect on England Lions' batsmen as they tore from the blocks against South Africa. Addressing the understudies to Ben Stokes' Test team ahead of the four-day tour match at Canterbury, McCullum urged them to replicate the endeavour their seniors have displayed during four successive wins this summer.
Australia slammed for fielding covid-positive player during Commonwealth Games victory
The Australian women's cricket team have been torn to shreds over their decision to field a Covid-positive player in the Commonwealth Games T20 final. Australia added to its gold medal tally with a stellar performance at Edgbaston, downing India by nine runs. But their victory has come into question after...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's James Willstrop and Declan James win men's doubles squash gold
James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller to win Commonwealth Games gold in the final of the men's squash doubles. World doubles champions Willstrop and James won 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre. They bettered the bronze medal they...
Australia captain Meg Lanning taking break from cricket for personal reasons
Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning is taking an indefinite period of leave from cricket due to personal reasons.The 30-year-old will step away from the game with immediate effect and miss the upcoming edition of The Hundred, in which she had been due to represent Trent Rockets.Lanning led her country to ICC World Cup glory in April following a 71-run victory over defending champions England in the final in Christchurch.“After a busy couple of years, I’ve made the decision take a step back to enable me to spend time focusing on myself,” she said in a statement, released by Cricket...
‘Who makes these terrible decisions’ – Sky Sports in fresh scoreboard blunder after making fans angry over new changes
SKY SPORTS came under fire last night following another scoreboard blunder. Fans lashed out on social media during Friday's Premier League opener between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park as they hated the new scoreboard graphic. That is because it didn't include any letters, instead it only showed the...
Team England boss Mark England hails ‘exceptional Games’ after record medal haul
England’s record-breaking performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games bodes well for a medal push at the Paris Olympics in two years’ time, according to the team’s chef de mission Mark England.Team England eclipsed their previous total medal tally by two, finishing with 176, while their final gold tally of 57 was just one short of their record set in Glasgow in 2014.And if things couldn't get better, we've have officially overtaken our total medal tally for Glasgow, with 1⃣7⃣6⃣🥇🥈🥉 for Birmingham 2022.A new record for our most medals won EVER 🤯#BringitHome|#Birmingham22— Team England (@TeamEngland) August 8, 2022“This has been an...
Athletics-London Stadium to host Diamond League meeting in 2023
LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The London Stadium will host a Diamond League meeting in 2023 after a three-year gap, UK Athletics (UKA) said on Monday. The 2020 meet in London was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic while the 2021 edition was shifted out of the city as the cost required to convert the stadium from a soccer to an athletics venue and back was too much.
The 2022 Commonwealth Games in pictures
Australia finished top of the Commonwealth Games medal table, with host nation England not far behind.As Birmingham 2022 draws to a close, the PA news agency takes a look at the Games in pictures. Read More How do interest rates affect inflation?Commonwealth Games: Jack Laugher glad to win diving bronze in all-England podiumHow the home nations compared to their previous best Commonwealth Games displayFred Sirieix celebrates another gold for his daughter – Monday’s sporting social
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Frankie Dettori heads to Lingfield for Racing League Week Two
Frankie Dettori is the star of the show at Lingfield on Thursday as Week Two of the Racing League promises more excellent action, live on Sky Sports Racing. Arguably the pick of the action comes at 7:40, with an excellent field of 13 lining up for a hot handicap over a mile-and-a-half.
TV star Adam Hills is named in Australia's squad to play in the Rugby League World Cup after becoming a pioneer for physically disabled footballers
Comedian Adam Hills has taken to social media to express his pride after he was named in the Australian Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup squad to play in England later this year. The 52-year-old has been selected in the extended Aussie squad, so his position in the final 20...
BBC
Charlie Matthews: Second-rower re-joins Harlequins
Lock Charlie Matthews has re-signed for Harlequins after leaving Japanese club Kamaishi Seawaves. The 31-year-old progressed through the Quins academy and spent nine years with the club between 2009 and 2018, making 163 appearances. The second-rower then joined Premiership rivals Wasps, before moving to Japan to play in the country's...
BBC
World Para Dressage Championships: Lee Pearson wins Britain's first medal with individual bronze
Lee Pearson won Britain's first medal at the World Para Dressage Championships as he claimed individual bronze in Herning, Denmark. Pearson, on Breezer, earned a score of 75.09% to place behind Denmark's champion Katrine Kristensen, and Austrian Pepo Puch in second. The 48-year-old is a 14-time Paralympic champion after taking...
BBC
ICC Challenge League B: Jersey thrash Bermuda by 206 runs to maintain World Cup hunt
Asa Tribe's maiden international century helped Jersey beat bottom side Bermuda by 206 runs to move up to second place in ICC Challenge League B. Jersey put Bermuda's attack to the sword as 18-year-old Tribe's 101 - in just his second List A match - and Josh Lawrenson's 75 helped them reach 381-5.
BBC
Australia captain Meg Lanning to take indefinite break from game 'effective immediately'
Australia captain Meg Lanning has announced she is taking an indefinite break from the game, "effective immediately", for personal reasons. The 30-year-old says she is taking the time to focus on herself after a "busy couple of years". The news comes days after Lanning led her country to Commonwealth Games...
'Try and replicate what the England team are doing': Craig Overton reveals message to the Lions ahead of match at Canterbury against South Africa - with bowler praising Test rival Ollie Robinson for 'backing up' his selection
Craig Overton took the opportunity to impress the onlooking England coach Brendon McCullum with a four-wicket salvo against South Africa at Canterbury. The 28-year-old, who is yet to play under the New Zealander, returned figures of 21-6-48-4 for England Lions, edging his personal bowl-out with Ollie Robinson. Both men are in the squad for the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s next week.
Women’s cricket ‘definitely on an upwards trend’, Anya Shrubsole claims
England World Cup winner Anya Shrubsole says women’s cricket is “definitely on an upwards trend” as she echoed the Lionesses’ calls to make sport more accessible to girls.The pace bowler, who was instrumental in her country becoming world champions in 2017, was restricted to competing against boys during childhood.England’s triumphant Euro 2022 footballers last week wrote a letter urging the next prime minister to give girls across the nation a chance to emulate their achievements by guaranteeing them a minimum of two hours of physical education per week.Southern Brave captain Shrubsole, who on Friday begins this year’s Hundred against London...
Rudi Koertzen: Cricket England shares clip of Ashes victory to pay tribute to ex umpire
Cricket England has paid tribute to legend umpire Rudi Koertzen after his death aged 73 from a car crash.Old footage shared by the team shows the famous moment Koertzen removed the bails from the oval after England’s Ashes victory in 2005.“Iconic moment, iconic umpire. Rest easy, Rudi,” Cricket England said in the tweet.The respected official, who took charge of more than 100 Test matches, was involved in a road traffic collision in his native South Africa.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Commonwealth Games: Birmingham 2022 chief reflects on triumphant eventManchester United need to get over Sir Alex Ferguson exit, says Javier HernandezTom Daley reads letter from anonymous gay Pakistani athlete in LGBT+ documentary
Birmingham’s party atmosphere continues as Commonwealth Games draws to a close
Mr Blue Sky beamed and the barges of Birmingham’s waterways bristled with flags of St George and other competing nations as they pootled beneath Black Sabbath Bridge.The city embraced the Commonwealth Games like no other has done before it, a constant backdrop of jam-packed grandstands delivered an emphatic vindication of its relevance in the international sporting calendar.Eleven days of action drew to a close at Alexander Stadium on Monday night as organisers turned the traditional Closing Ceremony into a non-stop party involving local luminaries like Dexys Midnight Runners and UB40.It continued an atmosphere that had pervaded throughout, be it lawn...
