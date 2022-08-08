Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
Breathtaking Flower Farm Now for Sale in Southeast Minnesota
If you've been wanting to own your own business and are ok getting your hands a little dirty, a dream property (that smells absolutely amazing!) is now on the market in Southeast Minnesota for $1,495,000!. Dream Peony Farm For Sale in Southeast Minnesota Could Be Your Next Adventure. I know...
Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota
I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’
Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
These Are The Richest People in Minnesota
Do you know who the richest person in Minnesota is?. For the longest time it was Whitney MacMillan. MacMillan worked as Cargill's chairman and CEO and was worth over $5-billion when he passed away last year. See who the richest person in Minnesota is now along with the 9 other...
Where the biggest rain totals were in MN, IA, WI, IL
Weekend rainfall recap: biggest rains since mid-May, but we’re still behind by nearly 6” in the Twin Cities. We’re in for a dry, sunny stretch now with the next chance of showers and thunderstorms coming in Friday.
Old Farmer's Almanac, Farmers' Almanac release 2022-23 winter forecasts for Minnesota
At Bring Me The News, the day The Old Farmer's Almanac winter forecast drops is like Christmas in August, because even though there's next-to-no science or meteorology behind the forecast, people are obsessed with finding out what the publication believes will happen in Minnesota. Well, Christmas is here, as The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Jasinski: helping Minnesotans with rising cost of living
As I talk to people around the district, a few issues still tend to come up in conversation after conversation: cost of living and crime and public safety are the ones I hear about most often. You have probably noticed that gas prices have started to come back down a...
Mankato To Host Fishing Opener
ST. PAUL -- Next year’s Minnesota fishing opener is coming to Mankato. Governor Tim Walz announced the 75th Annual Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener will move to Mankato on May 12th and 13th. I am incredibly excited to bring the longtime tradition of the Governor’s Fishing Opener to Southern...
Are You a True Minnesotan? Hot Dish? Casserole? And Others
Hot Dish- it's a Minnesota thing. Virtually ANYWHERE else this would be considered a casserole. But here is the thing... all hot dishes are casseroles but not all casseroles are hot dishes?? Maybe. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Casseroles came about during the Great Depression. It was a way to stretch...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota Harvest apple farm to open under new owners this month
One of the largest pick-your-own apple orchards in Minnesota will reopen this month under new owners. Ferguson's Orchards — which boasts being the largest apple producer between the Rocky Mountains and Lake Michigan — has acquired Minnesota Harvest, a longtime orchard and fall attraction on the outskirts of the Twin Cities metro in Jordan.
One Thing Everyone in Minnesota Should Do to Their Ceiling Fans in the Summer
I’ve been alive for 40 (cough…cough) years and I was today years old when I learned that ceiling fans in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois homes have a special feature just for summer. One Thing Everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Should Do to Their Ceiling Fans...
Summer Does Not End On Labor Day!
Well, officially anyway. In my mind Summer lasts until the nice weather goes away. The nice weather can continue well into October. We do have a cooler forecast for next week but the nice days will hopefully bounce back and we'll have a nice fall. Here we are, just about...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Minnesota Wild’s Road Tour Stops in St. Cloud Wednesday
ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Wild are coming to town Wednesday. Their 2022 Road Tour is stopping in St. Cloud from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites parking lot. The stop includes interactive games, music, food and beverages for fans of all ages. Some of...
Walz Reveals 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener Location, But He May Not Be Governor
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is already making his plans for fishing opener 2023 with the announcement of the location of the yearly Governor’s Fishing Opener, which is assuming of course that he's still the Governor. 2023 will mark the 75th year of the annual event designed to bring attention...
The Minnesota State Patrol Needs Your Help By Doing This Today!
Which State Highway Patrol has the best-looking Cruiser? Our Minnesota State Highway Patrol would love for you to pick theirs! Let's help show our Minnesota pride by placing our votes today. PLACE YOUR VOTE TODAY. By clicking HERE, you can find all the best photos that were submitted for the...
townandtourist.com
45 Best Camping Spots in Minnesota (Campsites For Both Tent & RVs)
Minnesota is known for its lakes. As a matter of fact, the state is nicknamed “The Land of 10,000 Lakes,” because it’s the state with the most. Therefore, one can assume that there are some camping adventures to be had on these lakes, for sure!. Minnesota has...
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0