ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota

I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
ROCHESTER, MN
MIX 108

This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’

Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
WINONA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
State
Oklahoma State
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

These Are The Richest People in Minnesota

Do you know who the richest person in Minnesota is?. For the longest time it was Whitney MacMillan. MacMillan worked as Cargill's chairman and CEO and was worth over $5-billion when he passed away last year. See who the richest person in Minnesota is now along with the 9 other...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Price Index#Driving
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Jasinski: helping Minnesotans with rising cost of living

As I talk to people around the district, a few issues still tend to come up in conversation after conversation: cost of living and crime and public safety are the ones I hear about most often. You have probably noticed that gas prices have started to come back down a...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Mankato To Host Fishing Opener

ST. PAUL -- Next year’s Minnesota fishing opener is coming to Mankato. Governor Tim Walz announced the 75th Annual Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener will move to Mankato on May 12th and 13th. I am incredibly excited to bring the longtime tradition of the Governor’s Fishing Opener to Southern...
MANKATO, MN
96.7 The River

Are You a True Minnesotan? Hot Dish? Casserole? And Others

Hot Dish- it's a Minnesota thing. Virtually ANYWHERE else this would be considered a casserole. But here is the thing... all hot dishes are casseroles but not all casseroles are hot dishes?? Maybe. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Andrea Skjold/ThinkStock. Casseroles came about during the Great Depression. It was a way to stretch...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
96.7 The River

Summer Does Not End On Labor Day!

Well, officially anyway. In my mind Summer lasts until the nice weather goes away. The nice weather can continue well into October. We do have a cooler forecast for next week but the nice days will hopefully bounce back and we'll have a nice fall. Here we are, just about...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy