Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville council members proposes city retirement planHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville native is part of Navy warfare exerciseHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
New opportunity arrives for Fayetteville's Reservists, spousesHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Related
PWMania
Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE
At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Axed Absent Superstar's SmackDown Return
The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continued this past Friday on SmackDown. The final moments of the show saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their surprise return to the company, with Kross attacking upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion challenger Drew McIntyre. Scarlett would then approach the squared circle occupied by The Bloodline, placing an hour glass on the the ring, symbolically setting Kross's sights on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While Kross's reemergence was the only return on the show, original plans had another absent star making his way back to WWE television.
PWMania
John Laurinaitis Fired From WWE
Former head of talent relations for WWE, John Laurinaitis, has reportedly left the company quietly after Vince McMahon and he were accused of misconduct in the media, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. His departure took place within the previous week or so, and only a select few people were...
PWMania
Ric Flair Passed Out Twice During His “Last Match”
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson revealed what transpired behind the scenes leading up to “Ric Flair’s Last Match” event in Nashville on the most recent episode of “To Be The Man.”. On his last match, Flair said, “I don’t think people realized...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PWMania
Lex Luger Opens Up About His Health, WWE Hall Of Fame Rumors and More
WWE Legend Lex Luger recently appeared on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Luger was asked again about a possible Hall Of Fame induction and he was asked how his health is these days. Luger said, “You know that has crossed...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On What Triple H Told WWE Roster About 'New Way'
The Jarrett family currently has a better idea of what is going on in WWE than Vince McMahon. What a time to be alive. Jerry Jarrett, promoter of Continental Wrestling, USWA, and others, as well as father of current WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett, appeared at The Gathering in Charlotte, NC, and according to PWInsider, Jarrett spilled the details on a recent backstage meeting between new WWE head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque and the WWE roster.
PWMania
Tatum Paxley Provides Injury Update Following Her WWE NXT Live Event Match
Following the termination of her singles match with Sloane Jacobs at the WWE NXT live event on August 6, Tatum Paxley gave an update on her condition. She crashed into the ring post and was busted open. The medical staff checked on her and ended the bout. She addressed the injury on Twitter, writing, “Thank you everyone for reaching out and checking in!🖤 I’ll be ok! Accidents like these happen all the time in what we do. Plus getting blood everywhere is super heavy metal.”
PWMania
Ciampa Dedicates His United States Title Match to WWE Hall of Famer
Before facing Bobby Lashley for the US championship on WWE RAW, Ciampa shared the following statement on Instagram. “Tonight is dedicated to Handsome Harley, The King, the first ever United States Champion… or as I always called him ‘Boss’. In 2008, when I moved to Eldon, MO...
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
What Dexter Lumis’ Return Says About WWE
Last week on Smackdown, we saw the return of Karrion Kross with Scarlet by his side, another comeback associated with the Triple H regime, and another return took place on last night’s Raw with the cameo from Dexter Lumis, one of the dozens of performers released during the pandemic era due to “budget cuts.”
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/8/22)
WWE RAW will be broadcast live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. WWE has announced that the tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will kick off tonight on RAW. As of the time of writing, no teams have been revealed. The WWE Events...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bobby Lashley defends the United States championship against Ciampa
Bobby Lashley is set for a tough challenge on Monday night. Lashley will defend his United States championship against newly crowned top contender Ciampa in one of the featured matches on WWE Raw. Lashley won the belt from Theory at the Money in the Bank premium live event before successfully...
wrestlinginc.com
Is Kairi Sane Returning For WWE Women’s Tag Title Tournament?
Last week on “WWE SmackDown,” WWE announced that the long-awaited tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will finally begin tonight on “WWE Raw.” The gold has been vacant since former champions Sasha Banks and Naomi were stripped of the prize after reportedly walking out of “Raw” in May, leaving the status of the women’s tag team division in limbo, until now. And while the entrants for the tournament have yet to be revealed, one former WWE superstar is teasing a potential return to reunite with her former tag team partner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Kevin Nash Says He Will Never Wrestle Again Even for “Saudi Money”
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the “Summer of ’92” and what it was like touring with wrestlers like Shawn Michaels, Bam Bam Bigelow being held at gunpoint, drinking beers with Lex Luger, and more on the most recent episode of the “Kliq This” podcast with Sean Oliver.
PWMania
AEW Stars Frustrated With Being Given Less TV Time Than When They Were in WWE
Several AEW stars seem upset about their position within the company, including two former WWE stars. Andrade El Idolo recently “liked” the following tweet:. “@TonyKhan so….you signed @ToBeMiro to @AEW away from rival organization just to have him do what exactly? Didn’t think I’d miss the day would come that I miss #RusevDay. He’s been used worse with yall that he was in WWE. Same goes with @AndradeElIdolo”
Yardbarker
John Cena status update for WWE Clash at the Castle
WWE will present its next big event, Clash at the Castle, next month, which marks the first major WWE event in the UK since 1992. However, one big name won’t appear at the show: John Cena. This is something the former WWE Champion addressed during a Q&A session at Wales Comic Con.
PWMania
Brackets for AEW’s Trios Tournament Leading Up to All Out 2022 Revealed
During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, teams were revealed in the tournament to crown the first trios champions. The brackets are as follows:. – Death Triangle vs. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open. – Andrade, Rush, and Dragon Lee vs. Young Bucks and TBA. – House of Black vs....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Report on Tony Khan’s Backstage Behavior Becoming an Issue in AEW
When AEW first opened its doors, it seemed like a terrific place to work, but it now looks like cracks are beginning to surface. Tony Khan is steering AEW in his own direction, and his strategies have been criticized for being less than professional. Tony Khan’s actions backstage has been...
PWMania
A Pro-Wrestling Trade Deadline: What Could it Look Like?
In an idea inspired by a recent episode of “The Master’s Class” of the Busted Open Podcast on Sirus XM radio, today I am going to suggest a couple of fantasy “trades” that I think would be of major benefit to the pro wrestling companies involved. It is a very timely topic too, considering we are approximately one week removed from Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, where many deals were struck, including the blockbuster one that sent young star Juan Soto from Washington to San Diego. Also, with Fantasy Football season right around the corner, trades are bound to be on the table for many of our reader’s leagues. With that said, here are 4 trades, made completely by the subjective idea that they can help both companies involved should they ever be allowed to send superstars across the way to another promotion just like the major sports leagues do!
MLB・
PWMania
Backstage News on John Laurinaitis’ Departure From WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, John Laurinaitis is no longer employed by WWE. Laurinaitis’ official termination occurred within the past week or so, but it was kept very quiet outside of a very narrow circle, according to PWInsider. The departure follows Vince McMahon’s unexpected retirement, which came after the WWE Board of Directors looked into complaints of sexual misconduct against McMahon and Laurinaitis.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – August 8, 2022
WWE RAW Results – August 8, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with a recap of the return of Bayley, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai at Summerslam last Saturday and their attack on Becky Lynch last week on Raw. Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky & Bayley come to the ring....
Comments / 0