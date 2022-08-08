ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Primary elections are Tuesday. Here are the contested races in Sheboygan County and how to vote.

By Maya Hilty, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKQvd_0h8t6A6x00

SHEBOYGAN - On Tuesday, voters in Sheboygan and surrounding counties will essentially elect two state representatives and a U.S. Congressperson.

Only Republican candidates are running for the Wisconsin Senate District 9, Assembly District 59 and U.S. Congressional District 6 seats, meaning the winners of the primary will run unchallenged in November.

Voters will also choose candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer and U.S. Senate to advance to the general election.

Wisconsin has open primary elections, meaning people can choose to vote in one party’s primary regardless of their political affiliation.

Contested races in Sheboygan County Republican primaries include the race for Wisconsin Senate District 9, Assembly District 59, governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, U.S. Congressional District 6 and U.S. Senate.

Contested races in Sheboygan County Democratic primaries include the race for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer and U.S. Senate.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Here’s what to know before you vote.

In 2020, fewer than 17,000 people, or only one in four registered voters in Sheboygan County, voted in primary elections. Fewer than 6,000 people in the city of Sheboygan (25% of registered voters) voted in primary elections, according to the county clerk.

Meet the Republican candidates in contested races

To learn more about local candidates, read the USA TODAY-Wisconsin network profiles for each race linked below.

State Senate District 9 (four-year term)

Incumbent Devin LeMahieu faces two challengers, Jeanette Deschene and Ruth Villareal. Meet the candidates here and read where they stand on key issues here.

State Assembly District 59 (two-year term)

Incumbent Timothy Ramthun is running for governor and not seeking reelection. Ty Bodden and Vinny Egle will face off for the Assembly District 59 seat. Meet the candidates here.

U.S. Congressional District 6 (two-year term)

Incumbent Glenn Grothman faces challenger Douglas Mullenix Aug. 9.

Grothman, first elected in 2014, is running for a fifth term. Learn more about each candidate at their campaign websites, glenngrothman.com and douglasmullenix.com.

U.S. Senate (six-year term)

Incumbent Ron Johnson faces candidate David Schroeder Aug. 9.

Governor (four-year term)

Four Republicans are running for governor: Adam Fischer, Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Michels and Tim Ramthun. Kevin Nicholson dropped out of the race. Meet the candidates here and follow campaign updates here.

Lieutenant governor (four-year term)

A crowded field of eight candidates are running for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.

The candidates include Patrick Testin, Will Martin, Kyle Yudes, Roger Roth, David Varnam, Cindy Werner, David King and Jonathan Wichmann. Meet them here.

Attorney general (four-year term)

Three Republicans – Adam Jarchow, Eric Toney and Karen Mueller – are running for attorney general, a position currently held by Democrat Josh Kaul. Meet the candidates here.

Secretary of state (four-year term)

The Republican push to overhaul elections has increased attention to the race for secretary of state.

Three candidates are running for the Republican nomination: Amy Loudenbeck, Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka. Meet the candidates here.

State treasurer (four-year term)

Two Republicans are running for state treasurer: Orlando Owens and John Leiber. Meet the candidates here.

Meet the Democratic candidates in contested races

U.S. Senate (six-year term)

Five Democrats are running for Republican Ron Johnson’s U.S. Senate seat in a race closely watched around the country.

The candidates are Mandela Barnes, Steven Olikara, Kou Lee, Peter Peckarsky and Darrell Williams. Alex Lasry, Sarah Godlewski and Tom Nelson have dropped out of the race.

Meet the candidates here and follow campaign updates here.

Lieutenant governor (four-year term)

With incumbent Mandela Barnes running for U.S. Senate and not seeking reelection, two Democrats, Peng Her and Sara Rodriguez, are running for lieutenant governor. Meet the candidates here.

Secretary of state (four-year term)

Incumbent Doug La Follette will face challenger Alexia Sabor on Aug. 9. Meet them here.

State treasurer (four-year term)

Incumbent Democrat Sarah Godlewski campaigned for U.S. Senate and is not seeking reelection.

Three Democrats are running for nomination to the position: Angelito Tenorio, Aaron Richardson and Gillian Battino. Meet the candidates here.

How to vote

To see a sample ballot, click “What’s On My Ballot” at myvote.wi.gov and enter your address.

To vote, people must be registered and present a photo ID. People can register to vote online at myvote.wi.gov, in person at their municipal clerk's office or at the polling place the day of the election.

People must vote at the polling location of the ward in which they live. As a result of redistricting, some wards have changed. People can find their voting location at myvote.wi.gov or by calling their municipal clerk's office.

Reach Maya Hilty at 920-400-7485 or MHilty@sheboygan.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @maya_hilty.

