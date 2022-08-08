ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Colorado town just set a new heat record in July

By John Frank
 2 days ago
Data: Southeast Regional Climate Center ; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The Eastern Plains town of Limon is one of 43 localities across the U.S. that set or tied their hottest July on record.

By the numbers: Limon's average temperature this July was 79.6° — well above its normal average of 75° — according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via the Southeast Regional Climate Center .

Of note: Denver hit its second-hottest July on record with an average at 78° — just below the average of 78.9° from 2012.

The big picture: The bulk of the nation's unprecedented temperatures were in Texas, Axios found .

