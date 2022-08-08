A new and faster way to request a Social Security card

Do you need an original or replacement Social Security Number card? We now have a new – and faster – way for you to start online.

When you go to our Social Security Number and Card webpage at www.ssa.gov/ssnumber, we now ask you a series of questions to determine whether you can:

Complete the application process online.

Start the application process online, then bring any required documents to your local office to complete the application, typically in less time.

Once you complete your application (online or in-person), we will mail the card after we process the application. Please understand that we don’t issue cards at our offices.

Finish your application in the office

If you need to visit an office, please follow these steps to complete the application:

Learn what types of documents you need to bring to your local office.

Print and save the online control number shown once you complete the online application.

Bring the online control number – along with the documents – to your local office within 45 days to finish your application. Find your local office using our Office Locator at www.ssa.gov/locator.

Check in at the kiosk when you arrive.

Meet with one of our employees to verify the information that you completed online and review documentation.

That’s it! You’ll receive the card in the mail, usually within 7 – 10 business days.

We’re continuously expanding our services to put you in control and help you secure today and tomorrow for you and your family. Please share this information with your friends and family – and post it on social media.

Kylle’ D. McKinney is an Alabama Social Security Public Affairs Specialist