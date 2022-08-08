ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Judge: Former Alexandria cop not entitled to qualified immunity in excessive force case

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
 2 days ago
A former Alexandria police officer is not entitled to qualified immunity in the case of a man accusing him of excessive force, a federal judge has ruled.

Qualified immunity protects some public officials, including police officers from liability in civil lawsuits.

Former Lt. Kenneth Rachal was fired not long after Daquarious Brown filed the lawsuit in April 2020, although city officials refused to comment on the reasons why.

Brown accused Rachal of using excessive force during his March 19, 2019, arrest after a car and foot chase. The chase began when Rachal and three other Alexandria Police Department officers, who were seeking a burglary suspect, turned their attention Brown and two other men in a sport-utility vehicle.

The four officers approached the SUV with their guns drawn and without identifying themselves. One tried to open the driver's door, according to the lawsuit and U.S. District Judge David C. Joseph's July 21 ruling.

A chase ensued, during which Brown hit a truck waiting at a traffic light on MacArthur Drive. Brown ran when the chase ended, but Rachal followed, yelling for Brown to get on the ground and that he would shoot.

"Brown then stops running, turns toward Lt. Rachal, who was by now only a few feet away, and begins to move towards the ground," reads the ruling. "Despite Brown's apparent submission, Lt. Rachal continues running towards Brown and strikes him several times before handcuffing him."

Brown and two other men were arrested after the chase, and he eventually pleaded no contest to felony charges of aggravated flight from an officer and hit and run.

Joseph notes what Brown alleged — that Rachal used excessive force and violence while hitting him around his head and body with his pistol and then choked him when grabbing his jacket's hood and jerking him off the ground.

Brown claimed he suffered multiple physical and emotional injuries.

Rachal has countered that his actions were reasonable and sought to have Brown's claims dismissed.

Joseph wrote it is "undisputed" that Brown never sought medical care for any injuries he claimed while in jail or since his release.

"The court has serious doubts about the extent of Brown’s injuries, if any," he wrote, stating Brown has not offered any other evidence to back up his claim of being injured.

But Joseph also noted another federal court set precedent that "all but eliminates" injury requirements when considering summary judgment.

Joseph wrote, based on Brown's statements and the video, "the court finds that a jury could reasonably conclude that Lt. Rachal struck an unresisting Brown on the head and body with his pistol.

"Such a use of force would be excessive and unreasonable."

Joseph also effectively released former police chief Jerrod King from the lawsuit, granting summary judgment to King for all the claims Brown made against him.

The city of Alexandria was granted summary judgment for some, but not all, of Brown's claims against it.

A trial has been set for Dec. 12.

No one you know
2d ago

Several police officers in uniform failed to identify themselves? Seems unnecessary following a car pursuit with lights and sirens, coming to foot chase by uniformed officers. No medical request immediately after, entering the jail, or upon posting bond and being released? Homeboy just looking for a check. He got all pumped up looking for a suit based upon the national trend to fight police and cry about the outcome for flight and resisting. Kick that frivolous suit to the peanut gallery.

NBC News

Teens in a Louisiana juvenile facility are being sent to Angola prison. Experts say it’s not only cruel, it could violate the law.

Following a slew of alarming headlines about violence, mismanagement and frequent escapes from Louisiana’s juvenile lockups, the state’s governor offered a new solution this week: temporarily moving teens to the notorious Angola prison for adults. The decision tramples modern principles of juvenile justice and could lead to violations...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Judge bars Louisiana father from contacting child in custody battle with alleged victim

A Louisiana man has been denied contact with his daughter in the latest development of a high-profile custody case between the father, John Barnes, and mother, Crysta Abelseth, who says their teenage daughter was conceived when Mr Barnes was 30 and Ms Abelseth was 16.The encounter would constitute rape, regardless of consent, under Louisiana law.The case made headlines earlier this summer when Ms Abelseth went public to say that she had lost custody – and we being forced to pay child support – to her alleged rapist.Mr Barnes had been given full custody of their 15-year-old daughter after a...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Town Talk

The Town Talk

