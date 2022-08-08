ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Escambia and Santa Rosa school districts hired hundreds, but still need need more teachers

By Colin Warren-Hicks, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vUjp_0h8t5xsz00

A little less than a week from the start of the school year Wednesday, the public school systems in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties were still searching for more teachers.

The school system in Escambia County — which recently announced a name change to Escambia County Public Schools — still had 59 vacant teacher positions that district officials had hoped to fill over the summer.

The Santa Rosa County school district still had upward of 100 unfilled teacher and support positions.

Staff shortages:Desperate for more teachers Escambia County schools suspends new-hire, tobacco-free policy

School board elections hearting up:Young challenger takes on chairman for Escambia County School Board District 1 seat

However, administrators from both districts said there was no need for parents to panic, assuring them that schools would open as normal.

"We can roll with what we've got," said Kelly Krostag, director of human resources for Escambia County Public Schools.

District leaders noted they've made adjustments to ensure students will receive the resources they need this year. For example, class sizes at certain schools in both counties will have to be increased to meet demand.

Despite lingering needs, there have also been successes. A massive recruiting effort netted Escambia County Public Schools more than 300 new teachers over the summer months.

"We still need 59 classroom teacher units, but we have 2,700 teachers in the district. So, overall, we feel pretty good about that," Krostag said Aug. 3. "We also hired 10 yesterday. So, we feel like we are going to be ready for the opening of school. We're going to be a little short, but we're going to manage."

The Escambia County district will utilize personnel it categorizes as "full-time substitutes" to fill in while it continues to search for additional full-time, permanent recruits.

"We have people that have committed to us over the years to be full-time substitutes," Krostag said. "They all have four-year degrees. So, they come in and help us out. They're just not interested in full-time teaching positions, but they'll help us out."

The district also plans to move around some of its staff to fill gaps where needed, Krostag said. If one school has a low enrollment, then some of its teaching staff may be moved to schools with a greater need for instructors.

Many of the 300 teachers who were recruited to Escambia County schools this summer are recent graduates. The young teachers are coming from schools including the University of Alabama, the University of Mississippi, the University of South Alabama, Troy University, Jackson State University, Jacksonville State and Florida State University.

"I find that we do really well when we leave Florida," Krostag said. "Since we're right here on the Alabama line, it's nice for them be able to get home for the weekend. But of course, our biggest recruiting area here is (the University of West Florida). We did in the double digits there."

The out-of-state college at which Escambia County Public Schools recruiters found the most success this year was the University of Southern Mississippi.

Santa Rosa County fills over 200 positions

The Santa Rosa County school district also made hundreds of new hires over the summer, but like its neighbor is still searching for more teachers to recruit.

"We haven't filled all of our jobs at this point, but we have filled a little over 200," said Liz West, Santa Rosa County District Schools' assistant superintendent of human resources. "We've hired all that we possibly can at this point."

West said the district is still looking for 75 to 100 more teachers for the upcoming school year.

"At this point, we have all of our classrooms covered expect for a couple of our ESE positions that we're still working on," West said. "But we still have some other ancillary teachers that we're in search of."

School lunches:School meals no longer automatically free or reduced price. Here's how to apply for them

Examples of "ancillary teachers" would be school psychologists, guidance counselors, social workers and exceptional student education liaisons.

"In some schools, class sizes will be a little bit bigger. In some situations, we've taken some of our teachers who would be doing different jobs and moved them into classrooms to make sure that we have teachers in those classrooms on the first day," West said. "Specifically, we've had some grant positions where teachers were intervention teachers and they have moved into classrooms."

School districts across Florida are experiencing similar staffing shortages. Last month, in an effort to help the fill vacancies, the Florida Department of Education announced a new statewide policy allowing U.S. military veterans to teach without a bachelor's degree.

The temporary policy went into effect July 1 and will remain active for the next five years. Neither the Escambia nor Santa Rosa public school systems had hired a veteran without a college degree as of last week, officials said.

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

Comments / 4

Related
WKRG

A look inside Escambia County’s premier technical college

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Students of all ages are gearing up to head back into the classroom in Escambia County on Wednesday. At George Stone Technical College, students will have a hand on learning experience focused on getting them into the workforce as soon as they finish their time at the school.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County schools prepare for first day amid MCPSS threats

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Summer waved goodbye to Baldwin County students, and lots of kids went to bed early Tuesday night to be bright eyed for the first bell Wednesday. Spanish Fort police told drivers what they need to be prepared for in the morning traffic. Be on the lookout for kids loading and unloading and remember all lanes of traffic must stop.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Escambia County, FL
Education
County
Escambia County, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Santa Rosa County, FL
Education
CBS 42

4 days into school year 2 Mobile County schools receive threats

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Just four days after students in the Mobile County Public School System return to the classroom, two high schools and an elementary school have received threats of shootings. A post was made on the popular social media app Snapchat that said Murphy High School and Baker High School were going […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
getthecoast.com

New school planned for Okaloosa County

Okaloosa County Public Safety and the National Hurricane Center are watching a tropical wave south of Cabo Verde Islands which currently has a 40% chance of further development through 5 days. “There is a chance that this development window is limited due to dry air, dust and shear ahead of...
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist blames Ron DeSantis for Panhandle school Black hero controversy

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is blaming Gov. Ron DeSantis for the treatment of a Pensacola-area teacher who walked out after a district employee removed pictures of historic Black “heroes” from his classroom walls. The Pensacola News Journal on Wednesday reported that O.J. Semmes Elementary School teacher Michael James...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Bear-resistant trash cans offered in northwest Florida

MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — Black bear videos are constant on a northwest Florida social media feed. Waste Management customers in the area now have another option when it comes to bear sightings and security in neighborhoods. WM is offering bear-resistant trash carts in Okaloosa County. The city of Mary Esther said WM received an […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#School Meals
WMBB

New park facility opens in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Justice for Shelly: 20th anniversary of hit-and-run death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Twenty years ago 15-year-old Shelly Meadors was vacationing in Destin with her two best friends. They were walking along Highway 98, across from Big Kahuna’s Water Park, when a light-colored pick-up truck jumped the curb and hit shelly. She died at a nearby hospital. The pick-up never stopped and nobody […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Back to school with Walton High

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School begins on August 9th and Walton High is thrilled to start. “Just can’t wait to see our students tomorrow,” Principal Brianna Leavins, Walton high school, said. Walton high school made waves last year with a high grading on their school. “We earn...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WMBB

Walton County commissioners deny rezoning request

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — An affordable housing proposal once again dominated this evening’s Walton County commission meeting. They approved one two weeks ago for the South Walton area. Developers hoping to build an affordable housing complex in Freeport weren’t as lucky on Tuesday night. Patterson SSA put in the rezoning request for an affordable housing […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
alreporter.com

Holman warden built career after altercations with women cost him Trooper job

Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore made national news last week after officials told a female reporter her skirt was too short and her open-toed shoes were unacceptable. Other female reporters and attorneys jumped in to share their own stories of being subjected to similar regulations that seemed to be capriciously applied to women.
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

Oregon man killed in two-car wreck in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 54-year-old Oregon man was killed in a two-car wreck in Escambia County late Tuesday night. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Lillian Hwy. at N 46th Ave. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Oregon man failed to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming vehicle, resulting...
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy