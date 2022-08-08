ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashwaubenon turns 150: 10 highlights of this week's sesquicentennial celebration and 10 memories of how it marked its 100th in 1972

By Kendra Meinert, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 2 days ago
Ashwaubenon celebrates its sesquicentennial this year with the only way you can mark a milestone as big as 150 years — with a weeklong party.

Here are 10 highlights of festivities that begin today and run through Sunday, and because nostalgia is fun, a look back at 10 highlights from how the village marked its centennial in 1972.

10 ways Ashwaubenon is celebrating its 150th this week

1. Opening ceremonies: 4:30-8:30 p.m. today at Goelz Field at Ashwaubenon High School. Lumberjack Band, Oneida Nation Dancers, flag ceremony and ice cream. Sesquicentennial T-shirts and pins available for purchase.

2. Scavenger hunt: Today through Thursday. Green Bay Elks Lodge 259 hosts a scavenger hunt for things throughout the village. The list will be posted on the village of Ashwaubenon website at ashwaubenon.gov on Monday. After completing 10 or more tasks, participants can come to the Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center lobby, 2391 S. Ridge Road, from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday to claim prizes that include 150th lapel pins and food/drink vouchers and wristbands for Saturday's Ashwaubenon Blast.

3. Ashwaubenon Night at Capital Credit Union Park: 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. Buy one reserved box seat ticket in the main seating bowl for $5 for the Green Bay Rockers vs. Madison Mallards game and get the second one for free. Festival Foods is providing all ticketholders with a free brat at the game. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with a pregame concert by Brian James. Tickets available at stadium box office, 920-497-7225 or northwoodsleague.com/green-bay-rockers with the promo code “Ashwaubenon.”

: A new bakery is opening in Ashwaubenon this fall

: How Unity the Band found a reggae home in Wisconsin 22 years ago and has been spreading love ever since

4. Free screening of “The Queen of Basketball”: 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center. The 2022 Academy Award winner for Best Short Documentary tells the story of women’s basketball pioneer Lucia “Lucy” Harris, who scored the first basket in women's Olympic history, was the first and only woman drafted into the NBA and was one of the first two women inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Ashwaubenon High School alum Josh Rosenberg, head of production at Breakwater Studios, won an Oscar for his part in the project.

The screening of the 22-minute film is free and will follow a short showcase of local talent at 6 p.m.

5. Ashwaubenon Historical Society open house: 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday at its museum at 936 Anderson Drive. The nonprofit organization celebrates 50 years.

6. Sam Llanas concert: 6:30 p.m. doors, 7:30 p.m. show Thursday at EPIC Event Center, 2351 Holmgren Way. Free show by the former member of The BoDeans.

7. Food truck rally: 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at Ashwaubomay Park, 2881 S. Broadway. Beverage tents and bounce houses also on site. Music by Boogie & The Yo-Yo’z 6:30-9:30 p.m.

8. Ashwaubenon Blast: 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday at Ashwaubomay Park. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Ashwaubenon Alumni Association’s annual summertime fundraiser is back with a full day’s worth of events and, for the first time, fireworks.

• Car show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Rock-climbing wall, carnival games and inflatables, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Free swimming in Ashwaubomay Lake, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

• NEW Piano Guys, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Balloon animals, 1-4 p.m.

• Doo Wop Daddies, 3-6 p.m.

• Face painting, 4-7 p.m.

• Johnny Wad, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

• Fireworks, 9:35-10 p.m.

Admission is free. A $5 wristband is required for the rockclimbing wall, carnival games, inflatables, balloon animals and face painting.

Community service organizations will have food and beverage tents on site as fundraisers. No carry-ins. Proceeds go toward student scholarships; more info at ashwaubenonalumni.org.

9. Pancake and porkie breakfast: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at Ashwaubenon Community Center, 900 Anderson Drive. Cost: “family friendly pricing.”

10. Vendors and crafts fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Ashwaubenon Community Center. Jerry Voelker & The Jolly Gents, who performed at an old-fashioned barn dance and box lunch auction at Ashwaubenon’s centennial celebration 50 years ago, will entertain 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

For more information about Ashwaubenon's sesquicentennial, visit ashwaubenon.gov/150.

Flashback! 10 ways Ashwaubenon celebrated its 100th in 1972

1. Pony express mail ride: The weeklong celebration in June kicked off on a Monday morning with Doug De Caster on horseback as he departed the Dilweg Postal Station. He was stopped by “bandits” along the way, before sheriff’s deputies came to the rescue as part of the reenactment.

2. A visit by the Apollo 16 crew: The three astronauts from the Apollo 16 moon mission, John Young, Thomas Mattingly and Charles Duke, met with business and civic leaders from greater Green Bay for a luncheon at The Forum and also addressed children at Brown County Veterans Arena, among other appearances.

3. Miss Ashwaubenon Centennial Queen: Ashwaubenon High School senior Bonnie Olsen was crowned from a field of 15 contestants in front of a capacity crowd at the school. She sang “One Tin Soldier” for the pageant talent competition.

4. Centennial Parade: The big finale of the centennial featured more than 50 floats, several high school marching bands (including two from Minnesota), the U.S. Naval Band, rifle squads, twirlers, drill teams, drum and bugle units. There were more than 100 units in all. Cousins Marguerite Ernst and Elizabeth Griffiths, whose fathers were among the first residents when Ashwaubenon became a town in 1872, were the grand marshals.

Fun fact: The roughly 2-mile parade route, which included Ridge Road, Morris Avenue and Oneida Street, was originally to go through the Lambeau Field parking lot immediately south of the stadium, but it was changed last minute because the lot needed repairs due to potholes.

5. Centennial Ball: The Glenn Miller Orchestra performed for the semi-formal affair on a Saturday night at Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena. Guests danced around a large fountain in the middle of the arena, which was decorated in an old-fashioned garden theme with 8,000 paper flowers, potted roses and park benches. A $6 advance ticket included admission for two, a corsage and a color photograph of the couple.

6. A letter from President Richard Nixon: Dated March 21, 1972, from the White House, it’s addressed “to the people of Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin” and signed by Nixon. It begins: “The observation of your one hundredth anniversary is an occasion of deep pride for you as well as for the nation.”

7. Neighborhood Olympics: Residents took to the Ashwaubenon High School football field for some friendly competition for a couples three-legged race, couples wheelbarrow race, women’s nail pounding, tug of war for teams of 10, catch a greased pig, fast walk, youth bicycle race, wheel and stick race and pie-eating contest.

8. Special section in the Green Bay Press-Gazette: Among the many advertisers who congratulated the village on 100 years: Ridge Road Liquor, Montgomery Ward, Guido’s Supper Club, First Northern Savings & Loan Association, Little Buddha’s Meat Market, Broadway Chevrolet-Oldsmobile, Satellite Supper Club, Kmart, Marlin’s Men’s Hair Styling, Quigley Marine, Fox River Lanes, WLUK TV 11, Gerczak’s Discount Liquor and Schneider Transport Inc.

9. Sadie Hawkins square dance for teens: The evening dance on the tennis courts of the Community Center. There were prizes for the best centennial clothing. Girls were asked to bring a picnic lunch to share with their date at night's end.

10. Donkey baseball: It happened at the Ashwaubenon High School ball diamond but sorry, no further details were given.

Contact Kendra Meinert at 920-431-8347 or kmeinert@greenbay.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KendraMeinert.

