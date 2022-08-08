ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Abdi Fatah Ahmed sentencing postponed in horrific crash that killed 3 people on Lombardi Avenue in Green Bay in 2020

By Doug Schneider, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOE6L_0h8t5qhu00

GREEN BAY - A man convicted of driving a speeding car that broadsided another vehicle, killing three people , will wait another month to learn his sentence for three counts of second-degree reckless homicide.

Abdi Fatah Ahmed, 24, was scheduled to be sentenced Monday. He faces up to 45 years in prison for the crash that killed driver Jesse Saldana, 28, and passengers Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen, 27, and her mother, Sonia V. Gonzalez, 57. Saldana and Gonzalez-Guillen had been dating.

However, Brown County Judge John Zakowski granted a motion by Ahmed's lawyers Monday to delay sentencing so they had time to study a second pre-sentence report that they requested at the beginning of August.

Family members of the victims objected in court to this latest delay, saying more than two years have passed since their loved ones were killed.

"We want to get this (case) closed and get him beginning serving his time," said a woman, identified in court as "E.H.," who said she was the mother of one of the victims.

Zakowski, citing a crowded court schedule, rescheduled sentencing for Sept. 19. He said he sympathizes with victims' family members but that it's common for the defense to be granted a postponement if new information becomes available.

Ahmed on June 6 pleaded guilty in Brown County Circuit Court, admitting he was the driver of the 2019 Dodge Dart that broadsided a second car June 28, 2020, near the Kwik Trip on Lombardi Avenue. Computer software in Ahmed's vehicle showed the car had been traveling 104 mph one second before the crash, police have said.

The guilty plea spares the families of the victims sitting through a trial. Sonia Gonzalez's husband, Hector Guillen, had called for the maximum penalty during a court appearance a month after the crash, in part because Ahmed had run afoul of police at least four times previously because of his reckless driving.

"He should be punished to the maximum extent law allows," Guillen said during a 2020 court appearance for Ahmed.

RELATED: Abdi Ahmed, accused of killing 3 in high speed crash, weeps and prays in court as families of victims call for justice

RELATED: Memorials, fundraisers pop up after Green Bay couple and mother die in crash at Lombardi Avenue Kwik Trip

Each conviction also comes with up to 10 years of probation.

The criminal complaint charging Ahmed in the case says he told an officer he had been driving 35 mph — the speed limit on Lombardi Avenue — and claimed Saldana had pulled in front of his Dart.

Witnesses, however, quickly contradicted that story. They told police in the criminal complaint that the crash caused the Saldana vehicle to roll four or five times before striking a tree and a light pole.

Contact Doug Schneider at (920) 431-8333, or DSchneid@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @PGDougSchneider .

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Abdi Fatah Ahmed sentencing postponed in horrific crash that killed 3 people on Lombardi Avenue in Green Bay in 2020

Comments / 2

Related
whby.com

Good Samaritan sought by Green Bay Police

GREEN BAY, WI — The Green Bay Police Department is asking for your help in finding an unknown life saver. Police say she came to the aid of another person with a medical issue at the Farmer’s Market around 4:00 PM Wednesday. The unknown good Samaritan was performing CPR on the person in need when officers arrived. She left before officers could get her name. Anyone who knows or has information about the woman who came to another person’s aid is asked to contact Green Bay Police Detectives Biller or Graf at 920-448-3208.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Sentencing Delayed for Man Convicted in Triple Fatal Crash in Green Bay

The man found guilty in a triple fatal crash in Green Bay in 2020 will have to wait to see what his sentence will be. Abdi Ahmed was set to be sentenced yesterday (August 8th) on three counts of Second Degree Reckless Homicide, but his team asked for a delay to complete an independent pre-sentence report.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Fatah#Green Bay#Postponement#Violent Crime
ironcountyreporter.com

IR assault suspect linked to multiple homicides, arson and 2019 Marquette assaults

By Allison Joy GAASTRA/HELENA, Ala. — Caleb Scott Anderson, originally from Iron County, was arrested in Alabama, following a felony warrant for arrest issued by Iron County Prosecutor’s office. A second felony warrant was issued by Brown County in Wisconsin, in connection with a homicide investigation being overseen by the Green Bay Police Department. Anderson is currently being held in Alabama…
IRON COUNTY, MI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended

(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Life sentence handed down in Green Bay murder case

GREEN BAY, Wis–A Green Bay man found guilty in a brutal stabbing death will have a chance for parole someday. A Brown County judge allows Andres Garcia-Saenz to apply for supervised release in April of 2060. Garcia-Saenz was given the mandatory life sentence on one count of First Degree...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh PD warns of phone scam that lost a resident ‘several thousands of dollars’

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam in which the scammer posed as an attorney asking for bond money. According to a release, a resident received a phone call from a woman stating that she was the attorney for the resident’s granddaughter. The caller was asking for a large sum of money in order to bond the relative out of jail.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sentencing delayed in high-speed crash that killed three people

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sentencing has been delayed for a man convicted in a 2020 crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people. Abdi Ahmed was scheduled to be sentenced Monday on three counts of second degree reckless homicide. During the hearing, the defense asked for a delay to complete an independent pre-sentence report. The defense says the report could take 30-to-45 days to complete.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Scammers nearly get $10k from elderly lady, scared off by family member in Winnebago County

CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County are hoping to identify a car and its occupants after they nearly got away with scamming a woman out of $10,000. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced that there was a near successful scam in the Town of Clayton. The scammers reportedly told an elderly woman that her granddaughter was in custody after a vehicle crash in Texas.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Man arrested in Lake Butte des Morts boat crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office arrests a man in connection with a boat crash on Lake Butte des Morts. The 38-year-old was reportedly at the controls of a craft that struck a breakwall near Terrell’s Island around 10:10 p.m. Saturday. Three people on...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday. The 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him, the Montana Highway Patrol said.
FOND DU LAC, WI
whbl.com

Chainsaw Vandal Sought by Sheriff

Investigators want to know who keeps cutting down trees and stop signs north of Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that twice within the last 3 days, they’ve been called during early morning hours to a property at Lakeshore Drive & Playbird Road where a stop sign and tree were cut down earlier this week. The second call came in around 2:30 this morning after someone cut down the temporary stop sign that had been placed there, and yet another tree on the property was cut down. The homeowner was reportedly awakened by the sound of a chain saw, and then saw the suspect running away. Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (920) 459-3111.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Two trials ordered for man accused of killing children, trying to escape from jail

APPLETON, Wis–A Manitowoc man accused of killing his two children in their Kaukauna home, and then taking a jail officer hostage in an escape attempt, will be tried separately on the charges against him. An Outagamie County judge rules that the cases against Matthew Beyer occurred on different days, and therefore should be heard in different trials.
KAUKAUNA, WI
101 WIXX

Trial for Children’s Murders, Jail Escape Attempt to be Held Separately

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The murder trial for a man who allegedly killed his two children at their Kaukauna home will be held separately from the trial on charges he tried to escape from the jail. And it appears increasingly likely the murder trial will be postponed from its scheduled start Sept. 6.
waupacanow.com

Fatal crash on U.S. 45

One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
NEW LONDON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Man, 37, dies in crash with farm implement

RED RIVER TOWNSHIP – A 37-year-old Algoma man died on Aug. 6 after the pickup truck he was driving collided with the back of a farm implement on Kewaunee County AB. The crash was reported shortly before 4:40 p.m. A haybine was traveling north on AB when it was struck in the rear by the Algoma man's pickup just south of Kewaunee County S, fatally injuring the pickup driver. He died at the scene.
ALGOMA, WI
wtaq.com

Two Motorcyclists Badly Injured in Weekend Crash

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two motorcyclists were seriously hurt in a weekend crash on Interstate 41. The Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday at Military Road in Fond du Lac. Investigators say several motorcyclists were headed north in a group when two of them made contact with each other and crashed.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Set For Sheboygan Woman On Drug Charges After she Accidentally Called 911

Bail is set at $1000 cash for a 19-year-old Sheboygan woman facing multiple drug charges after she accidentally called 911. Essence C. Irving is charged with Possession of A Schedule Two Narcotic, Methamphetamine, and Drug Paraphernalia,. Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver and four counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping....
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy