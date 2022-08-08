ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Linda Sanborn: Candidate, Santa Rosa County School Board, District 1

By Linda Sanborn
Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is an interview conducted via questionnaire by the Pensacola News Journal with Escambia and Santa Rosa County election candidates for their respective races. All of the answers were submitted to the Pensacola News Journal by the candidate and are available to our readers to show the candidates' position and priorities on the issues. Candidates were limited to 750 words. IF A CANDIDATE DID NOT RETURN A QUESTIONNAIRE BY DEADLINE, THEIR Q&A WAS NOT PUBLISHED.

Candidate : Linda Sanborn

Office you're seeking : Santa Rosa County School Board, District 1

Occupation : School Board member, retired teacher, owner/Vice-President of Adventures Unlimited

Education : B.A., University of Florida, Spanish and English, M.Ed/Curriculum and Instruction, University of South Florida

More about the race: Longtime Milton teacher faces Air Force veteran for Santa Rosa School Board District 1 seat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZqCYX_0h8t5ppB00

Why are you running for this office? After 35 years of teaching, I feel I still have something to offer to improve the education of SRC students.

What makes you stand out from your opponent(s)? I am highly qualified for the position, both in education and experience.  Plus, I have children who were educated in SRC schools, and grandchildren who are currently in our schools.

Previous elective office/ elective office experience : I am currently serving on the School Board representing District 1.

What are your three most important priorities if you are elected or re-elected? 1) Additional school security 2) encourage parent participation 3) recruit and retain high-quality teachers

How would you implement Priority 1? Implement the Guardian program

How would you implement Priority 2? Invite parents to meet with me on a regular basis and to volunteer at the schools

How would you implement Priority 3? Raise salaries

How will you use your position as board member to address the learning and socialization gap caused by COVID-19? I will support additional mentoring and tutoring programs, as well as extra-curricular activities that promote socialization.

How will you change classroom curriculum, student clubs or school interaction with parents and students in response to new laws put into place governing public schools under Ron DeSantis? Certainly, we must follow all state laws regarding education.  But, this will not be difficult in SRC.  Curriculum will not need to change as we do NOT teach CRT, nor do we teach gender identity to our students, particularly not to the youngest ones.  However, we will increase our efforts to have parents involved in all areas of their students’ education. I specifically plan to invite parents to meet with me on a regular basis in order to hear their questions and concerns.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Linda Sanborn: Candidate, Santa Rosa County School Board, District 1

