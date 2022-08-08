Buff City Soap opening store, Super 1 Foods to get facelift: Here's more business news

Related
Acadiana man deals with surprise $2,900 water bill from Lafayette Utilities System
A popular Baton Rouge-based burger chain is coming to Lafayette
A Baton Rogue-based burger chain founded by Walk On's Sports Bistreaux founder Brandon Landry and backed by Drew Brees is making its way to Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
KLFY.com
Hebert’s Specialty Meats brings all the Cajun traditions home for lunch and dinner
BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Sometimes you just need that home-cooked meal that Maw Maw used to make, and if you’re in Maurice or Broussard, Hebert’s Specialty Meats is exactly what you’re looking for. In today’s Acadiana Eats, we’re talking plate lunches — especially their smothered pork...
theadvocate.com
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
5 Lafayette Restaurants That Have Been Featured on National TV
I know that there have been several Lafayette restaurants that have been featured on national television but here are five Lafayette restaurants that had the chance to showcase their amazing cuisine.
theadvocate.com
See what retailer is moving into the old Burlington store space in Lafayette
A Floor & Décor store will move into the former Burlington store space in the Ambassador Way shopping center at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Ridge Road. Store officials were issued a building permit with Lafayette Consolidated Government recently to open at 3310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway following an extensive remodel of the building.
1 Person Dead In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash along I-12 that resulted in the death of a person. The crash was reported on the eastbound side of the interstate before Airline [..]
NOLA.com
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
Ville Platte pair arrested for using youth baseball credit card at casinos
A Ville Platte pair were arrested by Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies after they admitted to using a youth baseball organization's credit card at several different casinos in Louisiana.
wbrz.com
Disturbing behavior caught on video in parking lot near Baton Rouge's Mid City
BATON ROUGE - One man says his neighbor is attracting the worst company. Brian McGowan lives next to the Walgreens on the corner of South Acadian Thruway and Government Street. All hours of the day, his security cameras capture people doing various things behind the dumpster corral in the parking lot on the other side of his fence.
Did You Know that there are Several Castles Located in Louisiana?
Here are a few of the most interesting castles in Louisiana.
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History
If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
Louisiana Woman Videos Odd Light Over Lafayette, Then It Disappears [Watch]
In this video shot in Lafayette, you'll see what at first appears to be the moon in the distance as two women talk. Then suddenly it completely disappears.
brproud.com
Jefferson Highway convenience store robbery suspects wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects accused of robbing a convenience store on Jefferson Highway in early July are wanted by Baton Rouge police. The police department said the robbery took place early morning on Friday, July 8 at a convenience store in the 8900 block of Jefferson Highway.
Man chasing cat into street gets hit by car in Lafayette, dies
** Lafayette Police issue correction** Police now say the man who died was trying to clear the roadway of the dead animal when he himself was struck and killed. LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -– A man who was reportedly chasing his cat was struck and killed by a car traveling on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. […]
brproud.com
Theft suspect accused of taking purse out of another’s vehicle at Walmart
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is seeking a theft suspect accused of taking another’s purse and using debit and credit cards found inside at Walmart in July. The sheriff’s office said the theft took place at the Walmart on College Drive....
theadvocate.com
Three Acadiana men caught with 49 red snapper in Vermilion Parish, authorities say
Three Acadiana men were cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents for illegally possessing 49 red snapper and an undersized cobia, authorities said. Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, were cited FRiday for fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
brproud.com
Couple wanted for stealing over $7000 worth of merchandise from local business
MORGAN CITY, La (BRPROUD) — The Morgan City Police Department (MCDP) is seeking help in identifying two suspects wanted for stealing from a local business on July 26. According to MCPD, the suspects entered a business on Seventh Street and allegedly took merchandise valued at over $7,000. Anyone with...
WAFB.com
One person injured in shooting on Choctaw Drive Wednesday night, police say
Entergy offering low-income families $150 off their utility bills, but there is a catch. Hundreds of doses of the monkeypox vaccine handed out at free event in Baton Rouge. Following recent police pay raise, Baton Rouge city officials ready to recruit. For some time now, BRPD’s pay scale has been...
The Daily Advertiser
