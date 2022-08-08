Pensacola Hotel for Dogs and Cats finds pets forever homes. Now it needs a new home.

Pam Bell and her staff at the Hotel for Dogs and Cats have provided sanctuary to hundreds of abandoned and abused animals over the years.

Over the past few weeks, the team gradually reduced the number of rescues in the shelter from its typical 50-plus animals to four dogs and a few cats.

But for Bell, emptying the shelter wasn't cause for the typical heartwarming celebration that comes with a dog or cat finding its match. When she decided to "pull the plug," she described sending the remaining dogs to the Pensacola Humane Society as a heartbreaking experience.

Thirteen years after being founded, the hotel was forced to temporarily close due to rampant water damage.

"We try to get our animals forever homes, and now, the hotel needs its forever home," Bell said.

Bell came to the decision to find a new location because of deteriorating building conditions.

Bell said the air conditioning has been an issue for several years. After replacing the unit, which was in the attic, water continued to sporadically drip into the room below. Over the past few weeks, the dripping increased to a steady stream, causing damage and falling ceiling tiles.

Several air conditioning technicians have investigated the concerns and failed to determine the cause of the leaks. In addition, the ceiling and the wall below the leak need to be replaced.

Heart for animals:Pensacola Hotel For Dogs and Cats doesn't stray from mission even in old, damaged building

One decade:Pensacola Hotel for Dogs and Cats celebrates 10 years of saving abandoned animals

When Bell originally opened the hotel in the 900-square-foot location at 4110 Creighton Road, there was nowhere else to rent. She happily agreed to cover any of the maintenance costs that the 100-year-old building incurred. For over a decade, donations were able to cover basic repairs, but now the hotel cannot afford to keep dealing with increasing maintenance fees.

Bell and her staff are still looking for a new home, but "in the meantime, we are going to make repairs to make the building safe for both animals and people," she said.

After an electrician determined the building to be safe, the hotel planned to open on a limited basis starting this past weekend. A set schedule is yet to be determined.

Bell describes the ideal new location as somewhere in the vicinity of the old building, noting the benefits of living near the hotel. She said she would often have to rush over to the hotel at night after the building's cameras would capture an animal being abandoned on its front porch.

'All we're trying to do is save animals'

Still, Bell said, the staff is open to any options and can repair any issues that come with the new building.

Despite the stress of searching for a new location, volunteer Vicki Dunlap said the hotel will continue to help animals in need the best they can.

"All we're trying to do is save animals. And in the South, animal abuse and neglect have run rampant. We're just trying to do what we can to help," Dunlap said.

If you would like to help, contact the hotel at 850-857-0222. Donations are currently being accepted through its official website, h4dc.org.