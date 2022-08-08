ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto County, WI

Oconto County Youth Fair to featuring emergency providers, carnival rides, bands, truck pulls and animals

By OCONTO COUNTY
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 2 days ago
GILLETT – The Oconto County Youth Fair gets underway on Saturday.

In addition to the many exhibits, animal shows and carnival rides – as well as the truck, tractor and draft horse pulls – the fair this year will highlight the emergency service agencies serving county residents.

Representatives of area law enforcement agencies are expected to be present throughout the fair to talk with residents about concerns in their communities and what is being done, said fair board vice president Wayne Boos.

Members of fire, EMS and rescue departments from throughout the county also will be on hand to explain and demonstrate the services they offer their communities.

And the sheriff’s office and area police departments will provide police dog demonstrations at various times.

However, the schedule of all those appearances will depend upon the availability of emergency and law enforcement personnel. They are expected to be announced on the fair’s loudspeaker.

Two changes also were made to the fair schedule. The small animal, caged bird, cat and dog shows were moved from the first Sunday of the fair to a day earlier. The was done to consolidate events, so the fair is less spread out, said fair board secretary Debbie Woods.

And the draft horse pulls on Aug. 20, which generally draws competitors from a wide area, will this year also include a “pony pull” competition.

The cost of the fair

No admission is charged to attend the fair.

However, a $5 daily charge exists to park at the fairgrounds, or $15 will get you a pass good for the entire fair.

Grandstand tickets for the Draft Horse, 4x4 Truck and Tractor Pulls are $9 for adults and $5 for children 7-13.

Carnival rides and other attractions will offered by Tri-State Amusements, Rhinelander, from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.

For carnival rides, a one-day wristband will cost $20 in advance and $30 at the fair. “MegaBands” good for all four days are $60 in advance and $70 at the fair.

Advance wrist bands can be purchased at Peshtigo National Bank in Gillett and Oconto Falls and at N.E.W. Credit Union branches.

2022 Oconto County Fair Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 13

8 a.m. – Small Animal/Caged Bird Registration

8:30 a.m. – Small Animal/Caged Bird Show

9 a.m. – Horse Show

9 a.m. – Cat Show Registration

9:30 a.m. – Cat Show

10:30 a.m. – Dog Show Registration

11 a.m. – Dog Show

Monday, Aug. 15

4-7 p.m. – Open Class Exhibits (non-animal) check-in

Tuesday, Aug. 16

9-11 a.m. – Open Class Exhibits (non-animal) check-in

4-7 p.m. – Open Class Judging (non-animal)

1-4:30 p.m. – Junior Class Check-In/Judging (non-animal)

5-8 p.m. – Junior Class Check-In/Judging (non-animal)

Wednesday, Aug.17

1-8 p.m. – Junior Class (Poultry and Rabbit) check-in

4-6 p.m. – Junior Class (Sheep, Goats, Swine) check-in

6-8 p.m. – Junior Class (Beef) check-in

Thursday, Aug. 18

9 a.m. – Swine Show

Sheep to Follow Swine Show

2 -6 p.m. – Junior Class (Dairy) check-in

6 p.m. – Opening Ceremony

7 p.m. – AG Olympics

7-11 p.m. – Chad Przybylski Polka Band

Friday, Aug. 19

9 a.m. – Rabbit Show

10 a.m. – Beef Show

3 p.m. – Goat Show

4 p.m. – Rabbit Kiddie Showmanship

4 p.m. – Bingo, tent near fair office

5-6:30 p.m. – Truck Pull Registration

6:45 p.m. – Driver Meeting

7 p.m. – 4x4 Truck Pulls

7-11 p.m. – Rapid Transit Band

Saturday, Aug. 20

9 a.m. – Dairy Show

9 a.m.-noon – Cake Registration

9 a.m. – Poultry Show

9 a.m. – Draft Horse and Pony Pull

10 a.m. – Bingo, tent near fair office

1-5 p.m. – TNT Polka Band

3 p.m. – Cake Auction

4 p.m. – Poultry Kiddie Showmanship

4 p.m. – Bingo, tent near fair office

4-5 p.m. – Tractor Registration

6 p.m. – Tractor Pull

7 p.m. – Exhibitor/Animal Formal Show

7-11 p.m. – Fire On High Band

Sunday, Aug. 21

9:30 a.m. – Kiddie Showmanship Registration

10 a.m. – Kiddie Showmanship

11 a.m.-noon – Bidder Registration

Noon – Sale of Champions

1-5 p.m. – Sugarbush Boys Polka Band

1 p.m. – Bingo, tent near fair office

FOR MORE OCONTO COUNTY NEWS:Check out our website!

Contact Kent Tempus at (920) 431-8226 or ktempus@gannett.com.

